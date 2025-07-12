Technology News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Top Deals on Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 16e, iPhone 16 Pro Max and More

Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale brings discounts on the Apple iPhone 16e, which was released earlier this year at Rs. 59,900.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 12 July 2025 18:04 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Top Deals on Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 16e, iPhone 16 Pro Max and More

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Apple's iPhone 16e currently costs Rs. 48,999 with bank discounts

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale began on July 12 at 12am (midnight)
  • Customers can use SBI, ICICI Bank cards to lower prices by Rs. 1,000
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale: iPhone 15 is currently available for Rs. 59,499
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is here, along with deals and discounts on smartphones from various manufacturers, including Apple. While the iPhone maker rarely offers its handsets at lower prices, they are regularly available at discounted prices on Amazon. During this year's Amazon Prime Day sale, customers can purchase the entry level iPhone 16e (in 128GB and 256GB storage options) and the iPhone 15 model from 2023 at discounted prices, while using eligible bank cards to further reduce the cost of their purchase by up to Rs. 1,000. Other iPhone models are also available, along with bank offers that can slightly lower their overall cost.

Less than six months after it was unveiled, Apple's iPhone 16e (Review) is priced at Rs. 49,999 on Amazon, down from its launch price of Rs. 59,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage. If you want the 256GB storage variant, it is currently priced at Rs. 60.999 (down from Rs. 69.900). Using an SBI or ICICI Bank credit card and lower the cost of these smartphones by an additional Rs. 1,000.

Similarly, the previous generation iPhone 15 (Review) is currently listed at Rs. 59,499 on Amazon, for the 12GB storage model. However, if you use an SBI or ICICI credit card, you can pick up the handset for Rs. 58,499. It's much lower than the iPhone 16, which is currently listed at Rs. 72,900 on Amazon.

If you're in the market for a new iPhone, make sure you check any applicable exchange offers that can lower the overall cost of your next smartphone. You can refer to our handpicked list of iPhone deals during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale.

Model List Price Sale Price (Incl. bank offer)
iPhone 16e (128GB) Rs. 59,900 Rs. 48,999
iPhone 16e (256GB) Rs. 69,900 Rs. 59,999
iPhone 15 (128GB) Rs. 69,900 Rs. 58,499
iPhone 15 Plus (128GB) Rs. 89,900 Rs. 71,490
iPhone 16 Pro Max (256 GB) Rs. 1,44,900 Rs. 1,33,900
iPhone 14 (256GB) Rs. 79,900 Rs. 63,900
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Up to 75 Percent Discounts on Computer Accessories From Logitech, Dell, Asus and More

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Top Deals on Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 16e, iPhone 16 Pro Max and More
