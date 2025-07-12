Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Apple's iPhone 16e currently costs Rs. 48,999 with bank discounts
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is here, along with deals and discounts on smartphones from various manufacturers, including Apple. While the iPhone maker rarely offers its handsets at lower prices, they are regularly available at discounted prices on Amazon. During this year's Amazon Prime Day sale, customers can purchase the entry level iPhone 16e (in 128GB and 256GB storage options) and the iPhone 15 model from 2023 at discounted prices, while using eligible bank cards to further reduce the cost of their purchase by up to Rs. 1,000. Other iPhone models are also available, along with bank offers that can slightly lower their overall cost.
Less than six months after it was unveiled, Apple's iPhone 16e (Review) is priced at Rs. 49,999 on Amazon, down from its launch price of Rs. 59,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage. If you want the 256GB storage variant, it is currently priced at Rs. 60.999 (down from Rs. 69.900). Using an SBI or ICICI Bank credit card and lower the cost of these smartphones by an additional Rs. 1,000.
Similarly, the previous generation iPhone 15 (Review) is currently listed at Rs. 59,499 on Amazon, for the 12GB storage model. However, if you use an SBI or ICICI credit card, you can pick up the handset for Rs. 58,499. It's much lower than the iPhone 16, which is currently listed at Rs. 72,900 on Amazon.
If you're in the market for a new iPhone, make sure you check any applicable exchange offers that can lower the overall cost of your next smartphone. You can refer to our handpicked list of iPhone deals during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale.
