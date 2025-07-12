Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Up to 75 Percent Discounts on Computer Accessories From Logitech, Dell, Asus and More

Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale is live with discounts on mice and keyboards from brands like Logitech, Dell, Asus, and Lenovo.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 12 July 2025 17:09 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Aditya Rathod

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Logitech MX Keys Mini is priced at Rs. 8,995 (down from Rs. 15,395)

  • Amazon Prime Day Sale brings discounts on many PC accessories
  • It's best to check compatibility before making a purchase during the sale
  • The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is scheduled to end on July 14
Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, the e-commerce platform's annual sale event, began on Saturday with discounts on several products. While some shoppers are on the lookout for smartphones and laptops, the three-day sale has also introduced various deals on computer accessories and peripherals. Buyers can avail of up to 75 percent discounts on mice and keyboards from brands like Logitech, Dell, Asus, and Lenovo. Other useful products, such as extension boards or backup batteries for wireless routers, are also currently listed at discounted prices. Whether you're looking for a new ergonomic wireless mouse, or a combo deal that gets you a mouse and a keyboard, there are plenty of offers available during the ongoing sale.

A lot of the deals on Amazon's website already include the discounted prices of various products, but the e-commerce platform also lets you extend your savings by making purchases with credit cards from two banks. This means that if you have an SBI or an ICICI Bank card, you can get an additional 10 percent discount, assuming your purchase value is above a certain amount. One of the most notable deals during the ongoing sale is the Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse that is currently available at Rs. 3,995, or a 56 percent discount from the listed price of Rs. 8,995.

If new computer accessories are on your shopping list during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, you should also check the reviews for a product before adding it to your cart. It's also important to check for product compatibility, when purchasing computer peripherals that can offer support for specific platforms.

Model List Price Sale Price
Logitech Mx Keys Mini Wireless Keyboard Rs. 15,395 Rs. 8,995
Amkette Hush Pro Epic M Wireless Mouse Rs. 1,199 Rs. 649
Oakter Mini UPS Basic (12V-2A) Rs. 2,990 Rs. 879
Dell KB216 Wired Keyboard Rs. 649 Rs. 529
GM Cuba 3341 Extension Board Rs. 999 Rs. 549
Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse Rs. 8,995 Rs. 3,995
Asus Marshmallow KW100 Wireless Keyboard Rs. 4,299 Rs. 1,994
Amkette Optimus BT Wireless Keyboard Rs. 1,799 Rs. 779
Lenovo WL310 Wireless Mouse Rs. 2,190 Rs. 999
Arctic Fox Pureview Wireless Mouse Rs. 1,199 Rs. 549
Dell KM3322W Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,249
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Tablets in India

