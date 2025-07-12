Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, the e-commerce platform's annual sale event, began on Saturday with discounts on several products. While some shoppers are on the lookout for smartphones and laptops, the three-day sale has also introduced various deals on computer accessories and peripherals. Buyers can avail of up to 75 percent discounts on mice and keyboards from brands like Logitech, Dell, Asus, and Lenovo. Other useful products, such as extension boards or backup batteries for wireless routers, are also currently listed at discounted prices. Whether you're looking for a new ergonomic wireless mouse, or a combo deal that gets you a mouse and a keyboard, there are plenty of offers available during the ongoing sale.

A lot of the deals on Amazon's website already include the discounted prices of various products, but the e-commerce platform also lets you extend your savings by making purchases with credit cards from two banks. This means that if you have an SBI or an ICICI Bank card, you can get an additional 10 percent discount, assuming your purchase value is above a certain amount. One of the most notable deals during the ongoing sale is the Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse that is currently available at Rs. 3,995, or a 56 percent discount from the listed price of Rs. 8,995.

If new computer accessories are on your shopping list during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, you should also check the reviews for a product before adding it to your cart. It's also important to check for product compatibility, when purchasing computer peripherals that can offer support for specific platforms.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.