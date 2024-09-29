Technology News
Top Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Buyers looking to trade in their existing laptops can enjoy exchange discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 during the Amazon sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 September 2024 12:35 IST
Photo Credit: MSI

MSI Katana A17 Gaming (pictured above) is available with discounts and other offers on Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is a great avenue for buyers looking to upgrade their existing electronic items. It offers a range of discounts and deals on items such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and home appliances, making these devices more affordable to customers who do not wish to spend a fortune on them. We have curated a list of the top laptop deals under Rs. 50,000 available during the Amazon sale, including devices from Acer, Asus, Dell, and HP. If you're a gamer who does not want to spend a massive amount on a PC build but wants a more portable device that is also a powerhouse, then the e-commerce platform has introduced great offers on some of the best gaming laptops under Rs. 1 Lakh.

One of the most notable deals is live on the MSI Katana A17 Gaming laptop. It has a list price of Rs. 1,29,990 but can be purchased for as low as Rs. 86,490 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

In addition to price cuts, buyers can also advantage of bank discounts of up to Rs. 10,000. The e-commerce platform is also offering up to Rs. 5,000 off as coupon discounts. Those looking to trade in their existing laptops can enjoy exchange discounts of up to Rs. 20,000. And if you do not wish to pay the whole amount in one go, no-cost EMI options have also been introduced.

Top Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh During Amazon Sale

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
MSI Katana A17 Gaming Rs. 1,29,990 Rs. 86,490 Buy Now
HP Omen 16 Gaming Rs. 1,32,645 Rs. 92,990 Buy Now
Lenovo LOQ Gaming Rs. 139,290 Rs. 91,490 Buy Now
Asus TUF A15 Gaming Rs. 1,19,990 Rs. 84,490 Buy Now
Dell G15 Gaming Rs. 1,05,398 Rs. 66,490 Buy Now
HP Victus Gaming Rs. 99,382 Rs. 72,990 Buy Now
Lenovo LOQ Gaming Rs. 1,12,990 Rs. 71,490 Buy Now
MSI Thin 15 Gaming Rs. 70,990 Rs. 46,990 Buy Now
Acer ALG Gaming Rs. 89,990 Rs. 47,990 Buy Now
Asus TUF A15 Gaming Rs. 83,990 Rs. 57,490 Buy Now
MSI Katana 17 Laptop

MSI Katana 17 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 17.30-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
RAM 64GB
OS Windows 11
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
Weight 2.60 kg
HP Omen 16 (2023) Laptop

HP Omen 16 (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.10-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i7
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080
Weight 2.32 kg
Acer ALG Gaming Laptop Laptop

Acer ALG Gaming Laptop Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
Hard disk 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050
Weight 1.99 kg
