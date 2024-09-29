Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is a great avenue for buyers looking to upgrade their existing electronic items. It offers a range of discounts and deals on items such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and home appliances, making these devices more affordable to customers who do not wish to spend a fortune on them. We have curated a list of the top laptop deals under Rs. 50,000 available during the Amazon sale, including devices from Acer, Asus, Dell, and HP. If you're a gamer who does not want to spend a massive amount on a PC build but wants a more portable device that is also a powerhouse, then the e-commerce platform has introduced great offers on some of the best gaming laptops under Rs. 1 Lakh.

One of the most notable deals is live on the MSI Katana A17 Gaming laptop. It has a list price of Rs. 1,29,990 but can be purchased for as low as Rs. 86,490 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

In addition to price cuts, buyers can also advantage of bank discounts of up to Rs. 10,000. The e-commerce platform is also offering up to Rs. 5,000 off as coupon discounts. Those looking to trade in their existing laptops can enjoy exchange discounts of up to Rs. 20,000. And if you do not wish to pay the whole amount in one go, no-cost EMI options have also been introduced.

Top Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh During Amazon Sale

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.