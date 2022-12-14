Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • AIIMS Delhi Cyberattack Originated From China; Data From Five Servers Successfully Retrieved, MoHFW Says

AIIMS Delhi Cyberattack Originated From China; Data From Five Servers Successfully Retrieved, MoHFW Says

Hackers breached five out of 40 physical servers, and the data from all five servers has now been successfully retrieved, senior MoHFW officials said.

By ANI |  Updated: 14 December 2022 14:45 IST
AIIMS Delhi Cyberattack Originated From China; Data From Five Servers Successfully Retrieved, MoHFW Says

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Digital Designer

A special cell of Delhi Police already launched an investigation into the attack

Highlights
  • Hackers breached five out of 40 physical servers
  • AIIMS Delhi first reported a failure in its servers on November 23
  • AIIMS authorities stated that the e-Hospital data has been restored

The AIIMS Delhi cyberattack, which crippled the online services of Delhi's largest medical institute, originated from China, according to the FIR. Hackers breached five out of 40 physical servers, and the data from all five servers has now been successfully retrieved, senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India (MoHFW) said on Wednesday. 

"AIIMS Delhi server attack was by the Chinese, FIR details that the attack had originated from China. Of 100 servers (40 physical and 60 virtual), five physical servers were successfully infiltrated by the hackers. The damage would have been far worse but is now contained. Data in the five servers have been successfully retrieved now," said the source from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

AIIMS Delhi first reported a failure in its servers on November 23. Two of the analysts deployed to look after the servers' securities have also been suspended for the alleged breach of cybersecurity.

AIIMS authorities in a statement issued stated that the e-Hospital data has been restored.

"The eHospital data has been restored on the servers. The network is being sanitised before the services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and a large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security," they had said. "All hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc continue to run on manual mode," the statement had said.

Earlier this month, a special cell of Delhi Police launched an investigation into the attack on the computer system at AIIMS Delhi.

According to official sources, a team of the Central Forensic Lab (CFSL) has been pressed into service to check the infected server of the AIIMS Delhi to identify the source of the malware attack.

Is the Realme Pad X the budget ‘iPad' you're looking for? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AIIMS, Cyberattack, China, MoHFW, cybersecurity
Vivo S16 Pro Design Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
Mahindra to Invest Rs. 10,000 Crore on EV Development, Manufacturing in Pune
Featured video of the day
Which 2022 iPad to Buy?

Related Stories

AIIMS Delhi Cyberattack Originated From China; Data From Five Servers Successfully Retrieved, MoHFW Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  2. Mahindra to Invest Rs. 10,000 Crore on EV Development, Manufacturing
  3. Oppo A58x 5G With 90Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Xiaomi Mini PC With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched
  5. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  6. iQoo Neo 7 5G Surfaces on BIS, May Debut as Rebranded iQoo Neo 7 SE
  7. Amazfit Band 7 Review: More Than a Fitness Band?
  8. iOS 16.2 Update Adds 5G Support in India, Apple Music Sing
  9. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  10. Apple Music Sing Karaoke Mode With Real-Time Lyrics, Duet View Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. AIIMS Delhi Cyberattack Originated From China; Data From Five Servers Successfully Retrieved, MoHFW Says
  2. Mahindra to Invest Rs. 10,000 Crore on EV Development, Manufacturing in Pune
  3. Vivo S16 Pro Design Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  4. Italy Partners With Algorand to Become First EU Country to Tweak Banking Systems With Blockchain
  5. Jack Dorsey Announces Annual Grant of $1 Million to Signal Private Messenger
  6. PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up Is Here, With Your Annual Gaming Achievements, Playing Statistics
  7. Trial by Fire: Netflix Series on 1997 Uphaar Cinema Fire Sets January 13 Release Date
  8. TikTok Could Face US Ban as Lawmakers Announce Bipartisan Bid to Block App Over Spying, Censorship Concerns
  9. iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 Updates Rolled Out with Apple Music Sing, Freeform App; iPhone Gets 5G Support in India
  10. Oppo Find N2 Flip Purple Variant Live Image Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.