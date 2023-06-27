Technology News

E-Commerce Majors Amazon, Flipkart Welcome to Join Network, Says ONDC Head

ONDC is a non-profit company established by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to develop open e-commerce.

By ANI | Updated: 27 June 2023 19:18 IST
E-Commerce Majors Amazon, Flipkart Welcome to Join Network, Says ONDC Head

ONDC is aimed at promoting open source networks for all to exchange goods and services

Highlights
  • ONDC operations started in January
  • It has now over 30,000 transactions for goods and 50,000 for services
  • Currently, grocery and food items merchants are mostly part of it

E-commerce majors such as Amazon and Flipkart have been invited to join India's digital public infrastructure Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), said the network's Chief Executive Officer T Koshi.

In an interaction with ANI, Koshi said it invited them and they were welcome to the network.

"They are looking at (ONDC) seriously and we believe that whenever they feel comfortable with respect to their current scale and size of the operation and their system, they will seriously look at it. But as of now, they have not integrated. They made some statements with respect to their participation and also their intent," Koshi told ANI.

ONDC is a non-profit company established by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to develop open e-commerce.

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is aimed at promoting open source networks for all to exchange goods and services on the internet, and most importantly it is independent of any specific platform.

Incorporated on December 31, 2021, ONDC goes beyond the current platform-centric digital commerce model where the buyer and seller have to use the same platform or application to be digitally visible and do a business transaction.

India has developed some of the finest digital public goods infrastructure which could change lives the world over, and the next in line could be its Open Network for Digital Commerce which currently is in its nascent stage of adoption. India has taken the path of building the public digital infrastructure for serving citizens and UPI, and Jan Dhan, Aadhar and CoWin are some of examples.

ONDC operations started in January and had just 40 transactions per day which have now peaked upwards of 30,000 for goods and 50,000 for services.

He added the platform is attracting interest from both big players to small merchants.

"We're seeing that now that we have much more control on the terms and conditions of the transaction, and much better pricing and costing in this network. They have started announcing many special schemes for the customers that they come to open networks for digital commerce. We believe that kind of trend will start happening in the coming months where they realize the freedom this democratization is providing to the vendors."

Currently, grocery and food items merchants are mostly part of it, but beauty, fashion, personal care products, and electronics, among others, are gradually joining in and going live on the platform. 

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: amazon, Flipkart, ONDC
Indictment Details Former Samsung Executive's Plan to Steal Company Secrets for Foxconn China Chip Factory

Related Stories

E-Commerce Majors Amazon, Flipkart Welcome to Join Network, Says ONDC Head
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo 11S, iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds Launch Will Take Place on This Date
  2. Asus ROG Ally Price in India, Launch Date Leak Online: Check Here
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Leaked Images Suggest the Phone Could Look Like This
  4. Moto G32 With Improved Storage, RAM Launched in India at This Price
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. HP Pavilion 15 Gets Upgraded With 12th Gen Intel Processor in India
  7. Vivo Y36 vs Oppo A78 5G: Know the Price in India, Specifications
  8. Infinix Note 30 VIP With MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC Debuts: Check Price
  9. OnePlus Nord 3 Price in India, Unboxing Video Surface Online: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. E-Commerce Majors Amazon, Flipkart Welcome to Join Network, Says ONDC Head
  2. Indictment Details Former Samsung Executive's Plan to Steal Company Secrets for Foxconn China Chip Factory
  3. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G India Launch Date Set for on July 7; Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Debut
  4. Amazon Prime Video Hindi Horror Series 'Adhura' Releasing July 7
  5. Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro Global Model Processor Details Surface Again on Geekbench Ahead of Debut
  6. Tezos Blockchain Deploys Fresh Upgrade: Here’s What ‘Nairobi’ Is All About
  7. India's Online Retail Sector Likely to Touch $325 Billion Market Size by 2030: Deloitte Report
  8. Byju's in Talks With Potential New Backers to Raise $1 Billion in Funding Amid Shareholder Revolt
  9. Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 60 5G Will Launch in India on July 6: All Details
  10. Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro Launch Tipped for September; Price, Specifications Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.