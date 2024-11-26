Apple's iPhone production in India hit the $10 billion (roughly Rs. 84,000 crore) freight-on-board (FoB) value between the months of April and October of FY25, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed, citing a report, on Monday. This translates into a growth of 37 percent compared to the same period in FY24, courtesy of the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. A major chunk of the iPhone production was exported to other markets, with only a small percentage serving the domestic demands for Apple's devices.

iPhone Production Grows in India

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw cited a Business Insider report which details Apple's increasing production in India. The Cupertino-based technology giant's $10 billion (Rs. 84,000 crore) FoB production reportedly translates into a value of $15 billion (roughly Rs. 1,00,000 crore), taking factors such as account sales, distribution, marketing, logistics, and margins into account.

Of the total value, iPhone models worth approximately $7 billion (roughly Rs. 59,000 crore) were exported. The report notes that October was the highlight of the FY25 period for the company as production hit the $2 billion (roughly Rs. 16,000 crore) mark in a single month — a milestone for Apple in India.

The government's PLI Scheme is said to play a major role in Apple's growth in India. Data submitted by the firms as part of the initiative reportedly reveals that Foxconn is the most vital iPhone maker for Apple in the country, contributing to 56 percent of the company's total capacity. Meanwhile, Tata Group, courtesy of the newly acquired Wistron plant, accounts for 30 percent. Pegatron is yet another Taiwanese manufacturer which Apple relies on for iPhone production in India with a 14 percent contribution.

Courtesy of this growth, Apple is reported to have created 1,75,000 jobs in the last four years, with over 72 percent of positions being held by women in India.

The report highlights that Apple is targeting even higher numbers as part of its future growth plans. It aims to reach the $18 billion (roughly Rs. 1,50,000 crore) FoB mark in FY25, translating into a value of over $25 billion (roughly Rs. 21,00,000 crore).