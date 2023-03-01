Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • EU Antitrust Regulators Narrow Charges Against Apple Over App Store Rules, Drop In App Payments Case

EU Antitrust Regulators Narrow Charges Against Apple Over App Store Rules, Drop In-App Payments Case

The regulators focused the case on Apple's App Store rules that prevent developers from informing users of other purchasing options

By Reuters | Updated: 1 March 2023 09:52 IST
EU Antitrust Regulators Narrow Charges Against Apple Over App Store Rules, Drop In-App Payments Case

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple requires developers to use its own in-app payment system

Highlights
  • The European Commission acts as the executive for the 27-country EU
  • EU's Digital Markets Act will ban both of the Apple practices in question
  • Apple said it was pleased the Commission had narrowed its case

EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday narrowed their case against Apple, focusing on its App Store rules that prevent developers from informing users of other purchasing options, while dropping another charge related to in-app payments.

The European Commission, which acts as the executive for the 27-country European Union, did not say why it had dropped its case against the iPhone maker for requiring developers to use its own in-app payment system.

However, the victory for the US tech giant will be short-lived as a new EU tech law known as the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which will apply from May, bans both of the Apple practices investigated by the Commission, with fines of up to 10 percent of a company's global turnover for infringements.

The Commission said Apple's so-called anti-steering obligations, which prevent developers from informing users about other purchasing options, violate EU rules against unfair trading conditions.

These obligations are "neither necessary nor proportionate for the provision of the App Store on iPhones and iPads" and "are detrimental to users of music streaming services on Apple's mobile devices who may end up paying more", the EU competition enforcer said in a statement.

Apple said it was pleased the Commission, which can fine it up to 10 percent of its global turnover for antitrust violations, had narrowed the case and it would respond to the regulator's concerns.

Spotify triggered the case against Apple by complaining about both its anti-steering mechanism and in-app payment system, leading the Commission to issue a charge sheet against Apple in April 2021.

The streaming giant urged the Commission on Tuesday to issue a swift decision.

The Commission said Tuesday's charge sheet, known as a statement of objections, would replace the 2021 document.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Apple, EU, App Store, Antitrust Case
Elden Ring’s First Major Expansion ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ Announced: All Details
Featured video of the day
Torture Testing Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Related Stories

EU Antitrust Regulators Narrow Charges Against Apple Over App Store Rules, Drop In-App Payments Case
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone Charging Cable Supplier Likely to Halt India Operations After Fire
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Max Leaked Renders Hint at a Buttonless Design
  3. New Windows 11 Update Brings AI-Powered Bing to the Taskbar Search Box
  4. Xiaomi 13 Pro to Go on Sale in India At This Price: Details
  5. OnePlus Ace 2V Confirmed to Launch on This Date; Colour Options Teased
  6. Vivo V27 Pro Is Expected to Debut in India at This Price: Details
  7. Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) Review
  8. WhatsApp Is Bringing Its Call Link Feature to Windows: Report
  9. Honor Magic 5 Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Launched at MWC 2023: Details
  10. Motorola Rizr Concept With Rollable Display Spotted at MWC 2023: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. India Cut Internet Access 84 Times in 2022, Recorded Most Shutdowns in World Fifth Year in a Row: Report
  2. EU Antitrust Regulators Narrow Charges Against Apple Over App Store Rules, Drop In-App Payments Case
  3. Elden Ring’s First Major Expansion ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ Announced: All Details
  4. New Windows 11 Update With AI-Powered Bing for Taskbar, Phone Link for iPhones, More Launched
  5. WhatsApp’s Call Link Feature Rolling Out for Beta Testers on Windows: Report
  6. OnePlus Confirmed to Launch Its First Foldable Smartphone Later This Year: All Details
  7. India's Mobile Exports to Exceed $10 Billion in FY 2022-23, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  8. Jio 5G Network Services Will Be Available Across India by End of 2023, Says Reliance
  9. Apple Supplier Foxlink Unlikely to Resume India Operations for 2 Months After Fire Incident
  10. iPhone SE 4 With In-House 4nm 5G Chip, Bigger OLED Display Back in Development: Ming-Chi Kuo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.