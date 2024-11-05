Technology News
EU to Assess if Apple's iPad Operating System Complies with Digital Markets Act

DMA breaches can cost companies fines as much as 10 percent of their global annual turnover.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 November 2024 13:03 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

DMA requires Apple to allow users to set the default web browser of their choice on iPads

  • EU rules are aimed at reining in the power of Big Tech
  • EU will assess Apple's compliance report for its iPad OS
  • The EU regulators to also take into consideration inputs of stakeholders
EU antitrust regulators will assess whether Apple's operating system for iPads comply with the bloc's landmark rules aimed at reining in the power of Big Tech, the European Commission said on Monday.

The move by the EU executive, which acts as the bloc's competition enforcer, followed Apple's publication of a compliance report for its iPad OS, designated by the commission in April as an important gateway for businesses to reach their customers.

"The Commission will now carefully assess whether the measures adopted for iPad OS are effective in complying with the DMA obligations," the EU antitrust watchdog said in a statement.

"The Commission's assessment will also be based on the input of interested stakeholders," it said.

Apple did not immediately respond to request for comment

The Digital Markets Act (DMA), which came into force earlier this year, requires Apple to allow users to set the default web browser of their choice on iPads, permit alternative app stores on its operating system and allow headphones and smart pens to access iPad OS features.

DMA breaches can cost companies fines as much as 10 percent of their global annual turnover.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Further reading: Apple, EU, iPad, iPadOS, DMA
