Technology News
loading

Flipkart Losses Widened to Over Rs. 7,800 Crore, Net Income Increased by 20 Percent in FY22

Flipkart led total sales in India during the festive season, according to a market research firm.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 8 November 2022 10:14 IST
Flipkart Losses Widened to Over Rs. 7,800 Crore, Net Income Increased by 20 Percent in FY22

Flipkart India reported widening of loss to Rs. 3,413 crore in FY22 from Rs. 2,445.6 crore in FY21

Highlights
  • Combined revenue of Flipkart in 2020-21 was Rs. 51,465 crore
  • Net income of Flipkart increased by close to 20 percent
  • Flipkart India was earlier known as Walmart India

E-commerce major Flipkart's losses widened to over Rs. 7,800 crore in the financial year 2021-22 based on performance of its business-to-business unit Flipkart India and B2C e-commerce unit Flipkart Internet, according to regulatory filings.

According to filings, the combined loss of both entities stood at Rs. 5,352 crore in the financial year 2020-21.

Flipkart Internet, comprising online business-to-consumer platforms, has reported widening of loss to Rs. 4,399 crore in FY22 from Rs. 2,907 crore in FY21.

This includes the performance of Fipkart Group firms like Myntra, Instakart etc. The B2b unit, Flipkart India — earlier called Walmart India — reported widening of loss to Rs. 3,413 crore in FY22 from Rs. 2,445.6 crore in FY21.

The net income of Flipkart, however, increased by close to 20 percent to about Rs. 61,836 crore in 2021-22 with Flipkart India contributing Rs. 51,176 core and Flipkart Internet registering a revenue of Rs. 10,660 crore.

Combined revenue of the e-commerce major in 2020-21 was Rs. 51,465 crore with Flipkart India and Flipkart Internet contributing Rs. 43,349 crore and Rs. 8,116 crore respectively.

Query sent to Flipkart in this regard did not elicit any reply.

According to market research firm Redseer, it has been leading total sales in India during festive season.

According to the consulting firm report, Flipkart is estimated to have led the first week of festive season sale that was held in the last week of September with the company cornering 62 percent or Rs. 24,800 crore worth of gross merchandise value from total sales of Rs. 40,000 crore.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Flipkart Internet, Instakart, Myntra, Walmart India
Unacademy to Cut 10 Percent of Workforce in Second Round of Layoffs Over 'Harsh Economic Conditions'
Featured video of the day
Nothing Ear (1) vs Nothing Ear (Stick) vs Competition

Related Stories

Flipkart Losses Widened to Over Rs. 7,800 Crore, Net Income Increased by 20 Percent in FY22
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia G60 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  2. Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Expanded to All in India: Check Price
  3. Realme 10 Series Indian Variants, Colours Options Tipped: All Details
  4. Realme 10 Series Launch Date Confirmed, Ultra Specifications Tipped: Details
  5. God of War Ragnarök Review: Fitting End to Kratos and Atreus’ Nordic Era
#Latest Stories
  1. Mastodon Hailed as Open Alternative to Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover: All You Need to Know
  2. Snap Sounds Creator Fund With Monthly Grants of Up to Rs. 40 Lakh for Emerging Artists in India Announced
  3. Nokia G60 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications
  4. Gears of War Netflix Live-Action Movie, Adult Animated Series in the Works
  5. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 10 Brings Footballers, New Multiplayer Map
  6. Flipkart Losses Widened to Over Rs. 7,800 Crore, Net Income Increased by 20 Percent in FY22
  7. Unacademy to Cut 10 Percent of Workforce in Second Round of Layoffs Over 'Harsh Economic Conditions'
  8. WhatsApp Business Beta Users Nudged to Link Facebook, Instagram Accounts to Reach More Users
  9. Realme 10 Series Indian Variants, Colour Options Tipped: All Details
  10. Redmi K60 Series Camera Details Tipped, Could Pack OIS Enabled Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.