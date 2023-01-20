Technology News

Why Google Is Delaying Portion of Employees' Year-End Bonuses

Google parent Alphabet has so far announced cuts impacting over 200 employees in its health sciences division.

By Retuers | Updated: 20 January 2023 11:26 IST
Why Google Is Delaying Portion of Employees' Year-End Bonuses

Google-parent Alphabet have already hinted at cost-cuts, including layoffs

Highlights
  • Google will pay 80 percent advance bonus to eligible employees initially
  • Tech companies trying to limit spending amid a broader slowdown in demand
  • The advance bonus will be paid in January

Google is deferring a portion of its employees' year-end bonuses as part of a transition to a new performance management system, the search engine giant said on Thursday.

The company will pay 80 percent advance bonus to eligible employees initially and the remainder in later months, a spokesperson told Reuters, adding that the move was communicated to staff last year.

The development comes amid tech companies' attempts to limit spending amid a broader slowdown in demand and deteriorating economic conditions.

Alphabet has so far announced cuts impacting over 200 employees in its health sciences division even as its megacap peers Amazon.com, Meta Platforms and Microsoft have let go thousands of employees.

The advance bonus will be paid in January and the remaining 20 percent in March or April, helping Google spread out costs to the next quarter, according to CNBC, which first reported the story. All bonuses next year onwards will be paid in March, the report added.

Google typically paid full bonuses in the first month of the year.

Last week, Google promoted the head of its international cloud businesses, Adaire Fox-Martin, to take on a top sales role as part of an operating model rejig. The head of Google Cloud unit in the Americas, Kirsten Kliphouse, left the company, a spokesperson said at the time.

Fox-Martin's appointment aims at "unifying global go-to-market organization," the company said and the role would focus on all global sales as well as service and support. The Information had previously reported Kliphouse's departure.

The shakeup came as growth in the cloud software and services industry slowed as clients looked to trim costs and optimise their expenditure on cloud services.

The company is also under pressure amid disappointing ad sales, with advertisers cutting back on their spending in the face of an economic slowdown.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Alphabet
Netflix Co-Founder Reed Hastings Steps Down as CEO, Streaming Service Adds Over 7 Million Subscribers in Q4 2022
Xiaomi 13 Pro Surfaces on BIS, NBTC Certification Websites, May Launch in India Soon
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: All Things Phone

Related Stories

Why Google Is Delaying Portion of Employees' Year-End Bonuses
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. All You Need to Know About Sidharth Malhotra-led Mission Majnu
  2. Mission Majnu, Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Drops on Netflix Today
  3. Why Google Is Delaying Portion of Employees' Year-End Bonuses
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 Ends Tonight: Best Offers
  5. iQoo Neo 7 5G With 120W FlashCharge, 3D Cooling Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  6. Nokia T21 Tablet With 10.36-Inch 2K Display Debuts in India, See Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Specifications, Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  9. BharOS Mobile Operating System With No Default Apps Announced
  10. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Could Arrive in Three Different Colour Variants
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y55s 5G (2023) With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Twitter Updates Developer Terms to Ban Third-Party Clients Like Tweetbot, Twitterific
  3. Redmi Tipped to Feature OLED Display, In-Screen Fingerprint Scanner on Upcoming Note Series
  4. Nothing Outlaws Crypto as Long as You Follow Legal Process, MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar Says
  5. Caller Name Display Implementation Should Not Be Mandatory, COAI Tells TRAI
  6. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Tipped to Launch Globally on February 3, Retail Box Images Leaked
  7. Bitcoin Price Rises Again as Ether and Most Altcoins Trail Along With Small Profits: All Details
  8. Xiaomi 13 Pro Surfaces on BIS, NBTC Certification Websites, May Launch in India Soon
  9. Why Google Is Delaying Portion of Employees' Year-End Bonuses
  10. Netflix Co-Founder Reed Hastings Steps Down as CEO, Streaming Service Adds Over 7 Million Subscribers in Q4 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.