Xiaomi 13 Pro India launch could be around the corner, after a tipster spotted the handset on certification websites. The Xiaomi flagship smartphone was unveiled late last year in India alongside the vanilla Xiaomi 13 in China. The company is expected to launch the devices in global markets in the near future, but is yet to make an official announcement. The launch, however, seems imminent as the Xiaomi 13 Pro was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The listing on the BIS website also reveals the model number of the handset's global variant.

The smartphone was also spotted on the NBTC certification website by tipster Mukul Sharma. The NBTC listing confirms the model number and the official moniker of the global variant. Sharma also spotted the vanilla Xiaomi 13 on the NBTC website. The Xiaomi 13 global variant has the model number 2211133G.

The listings do not reveal any specifications or features of the Xiaomi 13 Pro. We expect the global variants to debut with the same set of hardware found in the Chinese variants. Gadgets 360 exclusively reported on the India launch timeline of the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which is expected to take place in March. The company is tipped to showcase the phone at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023) after it confirms its global partnership with Leica.

Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro that was launched in China runs on the latest MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The flagship smartphone sports a 6.73-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 2K resolution (1,440x3,200 pixels). The display has features like Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support, a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,900 nits of peak brightness. There is a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for added protection against scratches and drops.

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. There is a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. It also features a 50-megapixel 75mm telephoto sensor with OIS support and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 115-degree field of view. For selfies, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 32MP front camera.

The phone packs a 4,820mAh battery. It supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. There is also an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

