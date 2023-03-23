Technology News

Job Search Platform Indeed to Cut 2,200 Jobs, CEO to Take 25 Percent Pay Cut

Affected employees will receive January through March bonus as part of the severance package.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 March 2023 13:38 IST
Job Search Platform Indeed to Cut 2,200 Jobs, CEO to Take 25 Percent Pay Cut

Photo Credit: Reuters

Indeed's revenue from human resource technology will decline in fiscal 2023 and 2024

Highlights
  • Indeed CEO Chris Hyams will take a 25 percent cut in base pay
  • Hyams said said future job openings were at below pre-pandemic levels
  • Meta, Amazon also announced a second round of layoffs

US-based job search platform Indeed said on Wednesday it will cut about 2,200 jobs, or 15 percent of its workforce, joining a host of companies rationalizing their labour force following a pandemic-fuelled hiring boom.

Chief Executive Chris Hyams, who will take a 25 percent cut in base pay, said future job openings in general were at or below pre-pandemic levels and that the company was too large.

Corporate America has been laying off staff at a pace not seen since the financial crisis over a decade ago, bracing for an economic downturn triggered by aggressive rate hikes by central banks around the world.

Meta Platforms and Amazon have announced a second round of layoffs as they look to cut costs.

For Indeed, among other support measures as part of the severance package, affected employees will receive January through March bonus, regular pay for the month, accrued paid time off and access to mental health services, according to a company blogpost.

Indeed's revenue from human resource technology will decline in fiscal 2023 and 2024, Hyams said, adding that US job openings will likely fall to pre-pandemic levels of 7.5 million or even lower in the next two to three years.

Earlier this week, Amazon.com said it would axe another 9,000 roles to make its operation lean and manage economic uncertainty, marking a new round of job cuts that pile onto the technology sector's woes.

In a remarkable turn for a company long touting its job creation, Amazon will have eliminated 27,000 positions in recent months, or 9 percent of its roughly 300,000-person corporate workforce.

The latest slashing focuses on Amazon's highly-profitable cloud and advertising divisions, once seen as untouchable until economic concerns led business customers to scrutinize their spending.

© Thomson Reuters 2023
 

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Indeed, Job cuts, Layoffs, Meta, Amazon
ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Resolves 'Significant Issue' That Exposed User Chat Titles to Others

Related Stories

Job Search Platform Indeed to Cut 2,200 Jobs, CEO to Take 25 Percent Pay Cut
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M54 5G 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Details
  2. Realme GT Neo 5 SE Set to Launch on April 3: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Go on Sale Today in India: See Offers
  4. Toshiba Accepts $15 Billion Buyout Bid From Japanese Consortium: Report
  5. How Snapchat's AR Creators Are Developing, Monetising AR Content in India
  6. WhatsApp Launches New Desktop App for Windows With Improved Calling
  7. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Nothing Ear 2 Earphones with ANC, LHDC 5.0 Debut in India at This Price
  9. Google, Gujarat Sign MoU; Will Work on Internet Access, Digital Literacy
  10. Moto G Stylus (2023) Promo Images Leak; Specifications, Design Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Arm Plans to Charge Device Makers for Chips Based on Device Value in Bid to Boost Revenue: Report
  2. Ananya Panday to Headline as a Fashionista in Call Me Bae, a New Amazon Prime Video Series
  3. State of Unreal 2023 Announcements: Fortnite’s Unreal Editor, Unreal Engine 5.2, and More
  4. Pebble Might Be Working on Keeping Pocket-Sized Android Smartphones Alive via a Community Project: Report
  5. Infosys Announces Retirement of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as Independent Director: All Details
  6. Toshiba Accepts $15 Billion Buyout Bid From Private Equity Firm Japan Industrial Partners: Report
  7. Telegram Enables Users to Send, Receive Tether Stablecoin Within Chats: Details
  8. Senior Official of Chinese Smartphone Maker Arrested in Thane for ITC Fraud of Rs. 19 Crore
  9. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Go on Sale in India via Live Commerce Event: Check Price, Offers
  10. Redmi Note 12 4G Teased in a New Colour Option Ahead of March 30 Launch: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.