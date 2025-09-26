Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 started for all users on Tuesday. As the weekend approaches, more buyers are expected to make their pre-festive season purchases, taking advantage of lucrative discounts and bank offers. The e-commerce giant's annual sale event is a great time to upgrade your existing laptop to a newer model. Even if your budget is as low as Rs. 40,000, the platform has multiple options from brands such as HP, Dell, Acer, Asus, and Lenovo available with discounts.

If your budget is under Rs. 40,000, you can still find office laptops equipped with the 13th Gen Intel Core i3 or Ryzen 3 SoC. The chipset in this price range is typically paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of in-built storage.

One of the best deals can be found with the Lenovo V15 G4 laptop, which is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 paired with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025, the laptop can be purchased for Rs. 34,980. It typically lists on the platform for Rs. 54,900.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 40,000

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.