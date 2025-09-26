Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Laptops Under Rs. 40,000 During Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025, the HP 15 with 13th Gen Intel Core i3 is priced at Rs. 36,990.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 September 2025 18:45 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Laptops Under Rs. 40,000 During Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 brings discounts on affordable laptops from HP, Dell, and more

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 started on September 23
  • SBI card holders can get another 10 percent discount on transactions
  • It also offers no-cost EMI option on select purchases
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 started for all users on Tuesday. As the weekend approaches, more buyers are expected to make their pre-festive season purchases, taking advantage of lucrative discounts and bank offers. The e-commerce giant's annual sale event is a great time to upgrade your existing laptop to a newer model. Even if your budget is as low as Rs. 40,000, the platform has multiple options from brands such as HP, Dell, Acer, Asus, and Lenovo available with discounts.

If your budget is under Rs. 40,000, you can still find office laptops equipped with the 13th Gen Intel Core i3 or Ryzen 3 SoC. The chipset in this price range is typically paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of in-built storage.

One of the best deals can be found with the Lenovo V15 G4 laptop, which is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 paired with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025, the laptop can be purchased for Rs. 34,980. It typically lists on the platform for Rs. 54,900.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 40,000

We've curated the list of the best deals on laptops under Rs. 40,000. If you're in the market for premium soundbars, you can check the top offers here. Alternatively, you can find the buying guide for smartphones under Rs. 30,000 here.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
HP 15 (Intel Core i3) Rs. 53,933 Rs. 36,990 Buy Here
Dell Vostro (Intel Core i3) Rs. 54,479 Rs. 36,990 Buy Here
Acer Aspire Lite (AMD Ryzen 3) Rs. 46,990 Rs. 26,990 Buy Here
Asus Vivobook 15 (Intel Core i3) Rs. 51,990 Rs. 33,990 Buy Here
Lenovo V15 G4 (AMD Ryzen 5) Rs. 54,900 Rs. 34,980 Buy Here
Dell 15 (Intel Core i3) Rs. 49,518 Rs. 33,990 Buy Here
Dell Vostro 3449 Laptop

Dell Vostro 3449 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1366x768 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 4GB
OS Linux
Hard disk 500GB
SSD No
Graphics Nvidia GeForce 820M
Weight 2.00 kg
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
