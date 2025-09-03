Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • IFA 2025: Acer Predator Helios 18P AI (2025) Launched Alongside Refreshed Orion, Nitro Series Laptops

IFA 2025: Acer Predator Helios 18P AI (2025) Launched Alongside Refreshed Orion, Nitro Series Laptops

The Acer Predator Helios 18P AI (2025) sports an 18-inch mini-LED 4K (3,840x2,400 pixels) display.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 September 2025 18:31 IST
IFA 2025: Acer Predator Helios 18P AI (2025) Launched Alongside Refreshed Orion, Nitro Series Laptops

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Predator Helios 18P AI (2025) were unveiled during IFA 2025

Highlights
  • The new Acer laptops were unveiled during IFA 2025
  • Acer Predator Helios 18P AI (2025) will be available in select markets
  • The company has not announced the laptops’ India availability
Advertisement

Acer Predator Helios 18P AI (2025) was unveiled by the Taiwanese tech giant on Wednesday for select markets. The company launched a bunch of new laptops during the IFA 2025 event. Accompanying the Predator Helios 18P AI (2025), the Predator Orion 7000 (2025) and Orion 5000 (2025) were also unveiled during the event. The top-end variant of the Predator Helios 18P AI (2025) is equipped with an 18-inch mini-LED display, an Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processor with Intel vPro, paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU.

Acer Predator Helios 18P AI (2025), Orion 7000 (2025), Orion 5000 (2025), Refreshed Nitro Series Price in India

Pricing for the Acer Predator Helios 18P AI (2025) starts at $3,999 (roughly Rs. 3,53,000) in the North American market and at EUR 4,999 (about Rs. 5,13,000) in the EMEA market. However, the company has not revealed when the laptop will go on sale in these markets. Moreover, it is currently not known whether it will be launched in India or not.

The starting price of the Acer Predator Orion 7000 (2025) has been set at EUR 3,999 (roughly Rs. 4,10,000) in the EMEA market, while costing AUD 8,199 (roughly Rs. 4,71,000) in Australia.

On the other hand, pricing for the Acer Predator Orion 5000 (2025) will begin at EUR 2,999 (roughly Rs. 3,08,000) in the EMEA region and AUD 4,999 (about Rs. 2,87,000) in Australia. Both laptops will be available from the first quarter of 2026 in the above-mentioned markets.

Customers can purchase the Nitro V 16 (2025) starting price has been set at $999.99 (about Rs. 88,000) in North America, going on sale in October, and EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,33,000) in the EMEA market, going on sale in November.

The Nitro V 16S (2025) will be available at a starting price of $1,099.99 (about Rs. 97,000), EUR 1,399 (about Rs. 1,43,000), and AUD 2,599 (roughly Rs. 1,50,000), in North America, EMEA, and Australia, respectively. The laptop will go on sale in North America and EMEA in November, and in Australia in September.

Meanwhile, the Acer Nitro 70 (2025) will be available only in the EMEA region in December, at a starting price of EUR 1,999 (about Rs. 2,05,000).

Acer Predator Helios 18P AI (2025) Specifications

The Acer Predator Helios 18P AI (2025) runs on Windows 11 Pro and sports an 18-inch mini-LED 4K (3,840x2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 3mn response time, and up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9-285HX processor, coupled with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, delivering 1,824 AI TOPS. The laptop also features up to 192GB of error-correcting code (ECC) memory and up to 6TB of PCIe Gen 5 SSD for onboard storage. For video calls, it features a full-HD webcam.

To maintain the thermals, the Taiwanese company has equipped the Acer Predator Helios 18P AI (2025) with two sixth-generation AeroBlade Metal fans, liquid metal thermal grease, and vector heat pipes. For connectivity, it features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 and above support, while carrying two Thunderbolt 5 Type-C, three USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1 ports, and an SD card reader. The high-end laptop also has a six-speaker setup with DTS X: Ultra support. It measures 400.96×307.9×17.3mm in dimensions, and weighs about 3.5kg.

Acer Orion 7000 (2025), Orion 5000 (2025) Specifications

The Acer Predator Orion 7000 (2025) and Orion 5000 (2025) run on Windows 11 Home. The Orion 7000 (2025) is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9-285K processor, coupled with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, delivering 3,352 AI TOPS. It has up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 6TB of PCIe Gen 5 NVMe M.2 SSD for internal storage, along with an option to get up to 4TB of HDD variant, too. It uses a 360mm CPU liquid cooling and Predator CycloneX 360 Fan to maintain the temperatures. Both laptops feature DTS Ultra: X audio support.

For connectivity, the Acer Predator Orion 7000 (2025) features Wi-Fi 7, two USB 3.2 Gen Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C port, one LAN port, one line in, one audio out, and one microphone audio jack, along with two USB 2 Type-A ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and one Thunderbolt 4 port. It measures 216.4x461.7x495.4mm in dimensions. It draws 1,200W of power, while the Predator Orion 5000 (2025) draws about 850W.

The Acer Predator Orion 5000 (2025) is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7-265F processor, paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU, delivering 1,801 AI TOPS, up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 5 NVMe M.2 SSD, and up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM. It also comes with a 4TB HDD variant as the Predator Orion 7000 (2025). For cooling, it utilises a Predator CycloneX 360 ARGB system fan and a 120 mm ARGB fan. It has a similar port and connectivity features to the Predator Orion 7000 (2025), while missing out on a Thunderbolt 4 port.

Acer Nitro V 16 (2025), Nitro V 16S (2025), Nitro 70 (2025) Specifications

Both Acer Nitro V 16 (2025) and Nitro V 16S (2025) come with similar features. They run on Windows 11 Home, while being powered by the same up to an Intel Core 9-270H processor, paired with an up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD for storage. They also use the same dual-fan, quad-intake, and quad-exhaust cooling solution. The top-end 16-inch display variants on the laptops have a 16:10 aspect ratio, WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) resolution, a 180Hz refresh rate, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, and 3ms response rate.

For connectivity, the Acer Nitro V 16 (2025) and Nitro V 16S (2025) feature a Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port, three USB Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card reader, an Ethernet RJ-45 port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. They also come with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 or above support. On the front, they feature an HD webcam for video conferencing. Both laptops also support DTS X: Ultra audio.

Lastly, the Acer Nitro 70 (2025) also runs on Windows 11 Home. However, it comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, paired with up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM, up to 2TB of M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and up to 4TB of HDD for storage. It draws about 1,200W of power. To avoid overheating, it features a 360mm CPU Liquid Cooler and CycloneX 360 technology.

It gets one audio jack, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, one HDMI 2.0 port, one DisplayPort, a USB 3.2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, and two USB 2.0 Type-A ports. The Acer Nitro 70 (2025) also supports DTS X: Ultra audio.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Acer Predator Helios 18P AI, Acer Predator Helios 18P AI price, Acer Predator Helios 18P AI specifications, Acer Predator Helios 18P AI launch, Acer Predator Orion 7000 2025, Acer Predator Orion 5000 2025, Acer Predator Orion 7000 2025 price, Acer Predator Orion 7000 2025 specifications, Acer Predator Orion 7000 2025 launch, Acer Predator Orion 5000 2025 price, Acer Predator Orion 5000 2025 specifications, Acer, IFA 2025
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
India Tops Global Crypto Adoption Index for Third Consecutive Year
IFA 2025: Acer Predator Helios 18P AI (2025) Launched Alongside Refreshed Orion, Nitro Series Laptops
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Neo Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Imminent Launch
  2. This iPhone 17 Model Will Reportedly Get More Expensive
  3. iPhone 17 Pro Max Redesigned Camera Module, Foldable iPhone Timeline Leaked
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Accessories Leaked Ahead of September 4 Launch
  5. IFA 2025 Begins This Week: All the Announcements We Expect
  6. A Hidden Mantle "Sandwich" May Be What Really Holds Up the Himalayas
  7. Here's When Your Google Home Device Will Get Smarter With Gemini AI
  8. Oppo A5i Pro 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera
  9. Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 Beta 9 for iPhone Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch
  10. Apple iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro: Expected Features, Specs, and Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Swiggy and Zomato Raise Platform Fees to Up to Rs. 15 Amidst Rise in Festival-Related Demand
  2. IFA 2025: Acer Predator Helios 18P AI (2025) Launched Alongside Refreshed Orion, Nitro Series Laptops
  3. India Tops Global Crypto Adoption Index for Third Consecutive Year
  4. Acer Swift Air 16 With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 CPU Launched Alongside Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 at IFA 2025
  5. Amazon Launches AI-Powered Lens Live Feature With Ability to Scan Products, Show Real-Time Matches
  6. iPhone 17 Pro to Get More Expensive This Year; No Price Hike for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max: Report
  7. Motorola Edge 60 Neo Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Imminent Launch
  8. Google Home Devices Confirmed to Get Gemini AI Integration Soon; Company Reveals Release Timeline
  9. ChatGPT Down: Thousands of Users Report Issues Accessing the AI Chatbot, OpenAI Responds
  10. Bitcoin Holds Near 110,800 as ETF Inflows and Rate-Cut Steadies Market
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »