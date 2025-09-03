Acer Predator Helios 18P AI (2025) was unveiled by the Taiwanese tech giant on Wednesday for select markets. The company launched a bunch of new laptops during the IFA 2025 event. Accompanying the Predator Helios 18P AI (2025), the Predator Orion 7000 (2025) and Orion 5000 (2025) were also unveiled during the event. The top-end variant of the Predator Helios 18P AI (2025) is equipped with an 18-inch mini-LED display, an Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processor with Intel vPro, paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU.

Acer Predator Helios 18P AI (2025), Orion 7000 (2025), Orion 5000 (2025), Refreshed Nitro Series Price in India

Pricing for the Acer Predator Helios 18P AI (2025) starts at $3,999 (roughly Rs. 3,53,000) in the North American market and at EUR 4,999 (about Rs. 5,13,000) in the EMEA market. However, the company has not revealed when the laptop will go on sale in these markets. Moreover, it is currently not known whether it will be launched in India or not.

The starting price of the Acer Predator Orion 7000 (2025) has been set at EUR 3,999 (roughly Rs. 4,10,000) in the EMEA market, while costing AUD 8,199 (roughly Rs. 4,71,000) in Australia.

On the other hand, pricing for the Acer Predator Orion 5000 (2025) will begin at EUR 2,999 (roughly Rs. 3,08,000) in the EMEA region and AUD 4,999 (about Rs. 2,87,000) in Australia. Both laptops will be available from the first quarter of 2026 in the above-mentioned markets.

Customers can purchase the Nitro V 16 (2025) starting price has been set at $999.99 (about Rs. 88,000) in North America, going on sale in October, and EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,33,000) in the EMEA market, going on sale in November.

The Nitro V 16S (2025) will be available at a starting price of $1,099.99 (about Rs. 97,000), EUR 1,399 (about Rs. 1,43,000), and AUD 2,599 (roughly Rs. 1,50,000), in North America, EMEA, and Australia, respectively. The laptop will go on sale in North America and EMEA in November, and in Australia in September.

Meanwhile, the Acer Nitro 70 (2025) will be available only in the EMEA region in December, at a starting price of EUR 1,999 (about Rs. 2,05,000).

Acer Predator Helios 18P AI (2025) Specifications

The Acer Predator Helios 18P AI (2025) runs on Windows 11 Pro and sports an 18-inch mini-LED 4K (3,840x2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 3mn response time, and up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9-285HX processor, coupled with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, delivering 1,824 AI TOPS. The laptop also features up to 192GB of error-correcting code (ECC) memory and up to 6TB of PCIe Gen 5 SSD for onboard storage. For video calls, it features a full-HD webcam.

To maintain the thermals, the Taiwanese company has equipped the Acer Predator Helios 18P AI (2025) with two sixth-generation AeroBlade Metal fans, liquid metal thermal grease, and vector heat pipes. For connectivity, it features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 and above support, while carrying two Thunderbolt 5 Type-C, three USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1 ports, and an SD card reader. The high-end laptop also has a six-speaker setup with DTS X: Ultra support. It measures 400.96×307.9×17.3mm in dimensions, and weighs about 3.5kg.

Acer Orion 7000 (2025), Orion 5000 (2025) Specifications

The Acer Predator Orion 7000 (2025) and Orion 5000 (2025) run on Windows 11 Home. The Orion 7000 (2025) is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9-285K processor, coupled with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, delivering 3,352 AI TOPS. It has up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 6TB of PCIe Gen 5 NVMe M.2 SSD for internal storage, along with an option to get up to 4TB of HDD variant, too. It uses a 360mm CPU liquid cooling and Predator CycloneX 360 Fan to maintain the temperatures. Both laptops feature DTS Ultra: X audio support.

For connectivity, the Acer Predator Orion 7000 (2025) features Wi-Fi 7, two USB 3.2 Gen Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C port, one LAN port, one line in, one audio out, and one microphone audio jack, along with two USB 2 Type-A ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and one Thunderbolt 4 port. It measures 216.4x461.7x495.4mm in dimensions. It draws 1,200W of power, while the Predator Orion 5000 (2025) draws about 850W.

The Acer Predator Orion 5000 (2025) is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7-265F processor, paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU, delivering 1,801 AI TOPS, up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 5 NVMe M.2 SSD, and up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM. It also comes with a 4TB HDD variant as the Predator Orion 7000 (2025). For cooling, it utilises a Predator CycloneX 360 ARGB system fan and a 120 mm ARGB fan. It has a similar port and connectivity features to the Predator Orion 7000 (2025), while missing out on a Thunderbolt 4 port.

Acer Nitro V 16 (2025), Nitro V 16S (2025), Nitro 70 (2025) Specifications

Both Acer Nitro V 16 (2025) and Nitro V 16S (2025) come with similar features. They run on Windows 11 Home, while being powered by the same up to an Intel Core 9-270H processor, paired with an up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD for storage. They also use the same dual-fan, quad-intake, and quad-exhaust cooling solution. The top-end 16-inch display variants on the laptops have a 16:10 aspect ratio, WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) resolution, a 180Hz refresh rate, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, and 3ms response rate.

For connectivity, the Acer Nitro V 16 (2025) and Nitro V 16S (2025) feature a Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port, three USB Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card reader, an Ethernet RJ-45 port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. They also come with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 or above support. On the front, they feature an HD webcam for video conferencing. Both laptops also support DTS X: Ultra audio.

Lastly, the Acer Nitro 70 (2025) also runs on Windows 11 Home. However, it comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, paired with up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM, up to 2TB of M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and up to 4TB of HDD for storage. It draws about 1,200W of power. To avoid overheating, it features a 360mm CPU Liquid Cooler and CycloneX 360 technology.

It gets one audio jack, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, one HDMI 2.0 port, one DisplayPort, a USB 3.2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, and two USB 2.0 Type-A ports. The Acer Nitro 70 (2025) also supports DTS X: Ultra audio.