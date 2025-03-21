Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was teased at the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this year and also showcased at MWC 2025. This new slim model is expected to join the Galaxy S25 series, comprising the vanilla Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Although Samsung is yet to announce anything about the arrival of Galaxy S25 Edge, a tipster has suggested its India launch timeline. The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and feature dual rear cameras.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X claimed that the Galaxy S25 Edge will launch in India next month. Previous leaks have suggested an April 16 launch date for the phone. It is speculated to launch in limited regions.

Additionally, in the comments section, the tipster opined that the Galaxy S25 Edge could be priced at around Rs. 1,10,000. Early leaks have hinted that it will cost around $999 (roughly Rs. 87,150) in the US.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications (Expected)

Samsung showed off the Galaxy S25 Edge during the Galaxy Unpacked launch event in January and later at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. It has a slim form factor and is said to measure 8.3mm in thickness around the camera module. It is likely to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC as the rest of the Galaxy S25 family. It could pack 12 GB of RAM and boast a 6.66-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display is likely to have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is tipped to ship with Android 15-based One UI 7 and could support Galaxy AI features. The phone could pack a 3,900mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging support. It will feature a dual rear camera unit going by the teasers. The camera setup could comprise a 200-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. The phone could weigh around 162 grams.