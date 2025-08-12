Technology News
English Edition

Vivo V60 First Impressions

The Vivo V60 arrives as yet another camera-centric offering from the brand. Here are our first impressions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 August 2025 12:45 IST
Vivo V60 First Impressions

Vivo V60 price in India starts at Rs. 36,999

Highlights
  • Vivo V60 comes with a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera system
  • The brand has promised four years of OS, six years of security updates
  • You can find several AI-backed features on the Vivo V60
Advertisement

The Vivo V60 has finally made its way to the Indian market. It carries on the legacy of being primarily a camera-centric offering, inherited from its predecessor — the Vivo V50 — which was introduced almost six months ago. A key factor in this is the continued partnership with Zeiss, which has been highly fruitful for the brand, as evident by our praise of the camera systems on the Vivo X200 Pro (review) and the Vivo X200 FE (review). However, that is not the end-all and be-all. The handset also comes with a pretty interesting set of features and specifications that aim to make it a good overall package for consumers.

At a starting price of Rs. 36,999 for the base configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, the Vivo V60 falls in a highly competitive price bracket. But does the handset manage to stand out? Here are our first impressions of the Vivo V60.

Vivo V60: Design and Display

To begin with, the Vivo V60 features the same slim, rounded design as the Vivo V50, introduced in February, but it still looks and feels premium at first glance. However, there is one noticeable difference — the camera bump. It looks closer to the recently introduced Vivo X200 FE than its true predecessor, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.

vivo v60 review ndtv back cover Vivo V60

We have the Auspicious Gold colourway of the Vivo V60 and it looks premium

 

The handset is available in Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and the extremely attractive Moonlit Blue colourways. I received the unit in the Auspicious Gold shade, which features a slight hint of Rose Gold on the glass back and is finished with a silk-like texture. This colour option looks appealing without feeling ostentatious. It, along with the Mist Grey colourway, is the option to go for if you do not like your phones to stand out.

You also get a speaker grille, SIM slot, microphone, and the USB Type-C port at the bottom, while power and volume buttons are placed on the right side. The left side of the frame is left clean. The handset also carries an IP68 rating, which makes it resistant to dust, immersion in water, and high-pressure water jets.

vivo v60 review ndtv display Vivo V60

The display appears to have deep blacks and punchy colours based on our first impressions

 

Moving on to the display, the Vivo V60 sports a 6.77-inch full HD+ quad-curved AMOLED screen with a 1,080 x 2,392 pixels resolution. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits of peak local brightness. Based on initial impressions, the display appears sharp, with deep blacks and vibrant colours. We will thoroughly test the screen quality and discuss it in our in-depth review.

There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, and its performance has been snappy so far.

Vivo V60: Camera, Features, and Battery

Under the hood, the Vivo V60 is the second handset in India to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. You can also find this chipset on the Realme 15 Pro 5G, and it is a fairly capable inclusion. Complementing the SoC is up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

It runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15, and Vivo has promised four years of OS and six years of security updates.

vivo v60 review ndtv slim profile Vivo V60

The Vivo V60 carries the same slim, rounded design as its predecessor

 

More importantly, you can find several AI-backed features on the Vivo V60. Among the new inclusions is AI Image Expander, which analyses the content and structure in images to extend their edges. Meanwhile, the AI Smart Call Assistant can transcribe and translate calls in real-time, providing a summary of the entire conversation once it is over. AI Captions transcribes real-time conversations, and the Block Spam Call feature leverages AI to identify and flag spam, fraud, and telemarketing calls. We will discuss the usability of these features further in our upcoming review.

In the camera department, the Vivo V60 comes with a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera setup which comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor and OIS support, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor, 3X optical zoom, and OIS, and finally, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

vivo v60 review ndtv camera Vivo V60

Vivo continues to offer Zeiss-tuned cameras on its handsets, including on the V60

 

The optics unit is accompanied by an Aura Light, which also doubles as your flash. On the front, the handset has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. Overall, the camera interface is pretty similar to what we have seen on other Vivo handsets, such as the Vivo X200 Pro and the X200 FE. You have Zeiss Multifocal Portraits with five different focal lengths, along with a new Wedding vLog feature. The Vivo V60 packs a 6,500mAh Lithium-ion battery with 90W FlashCharge wired fast charging support.

At a price tag of Rs. 36,999, the Vivo V60 faces tough competition from the likes of Realme GT 7, Oppo Reno 14 5G, and the brand's own Vivo T4 Ultra 5G. Stay tuned for our full review to find out more.

Vivo V60

Vivo V60

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo V60, Vivo V60 price in India, Vivo V60 Specifications, Vivo V60 Price, Vivo V60 Launch, Vivo V60 Features, Vivo V60 India Launch, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Listing Hints at Price, Design; Might Not Arrive With Upgraded Chip
GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke Announces Resignation, to Leave by End of 2025

Related Stories

Vivo V60 First Impressions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V60 With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  2. Check Deals on Smartphones During Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in China This Month
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price, Design, and Key Specifications Leaked
  5. Zomato Now Lets You Renew Your Gold Membership for One Rupee
  6. Realme P4 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch on August 20
  7. Vu Launches Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Partners Bhagwati Products to Assemble OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Pad Lite in India
  2. iQOO Z10 Lite 4G With Snapdragon 685 Chip, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Zomato Gold Membership Renewal Price Drops to One Rupee for Some Customers
  4. Realme P4 Series Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch in India on August 20
  5. Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Earphones Launched in India With IPX4 Rating, Up to 28 Hours of Battery Life
  6. Apple MacBook Model With A-Series Chip, Affordable Price Tag to Launch in Early 2026: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy A07 Design, Colour Options, Key Features Leaked; Tipped to Get Six Android OS Upgrades
  8. Vu Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Pika Labs Launches Social AI Video App on iOS, Unveils New Audio-Driven Video Generation AI Model
  10. Honor X7c 5G Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch; Will Feature 5,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »