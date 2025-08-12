Vivo V60 First Impressions

The Vivo V60 has finally made its way to the Indian market. It carries on the legacy of being primarily a camera-centric offering, inherited from its predecessor — the Vivo V50 — which was introduced almost six months ago. A key factor in this is the continued partnership with Zeiss, which has been highly fruitful for the brand, as evident by our praise of the camera systems on the Vivo X200 Pro (review) and the Vivo X200 FE (review). However, that is not the end-all and be-all. The handset also comes with a pretty interesting set of features and specifications that aim to make it a good overall package for consumers.

At a starting price of Rs. 36,999 for the base configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, the Vivo V60 falls in a highly competitive price bracket. But does the handset manage to stand out? Here are our first impressions of the Vivo V60.

Vivo V60: Design and Display

To begin with, the Vivo V60 features the same slim, rounded design as the Vivo V50, introduced in February, but it still looks and feels premium at first glance. However, there is one noticeable difference — the camera bump. It looks closer to the recently introduced Vivo X200 FE than its true predecessor, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.

We have the Auspicious Gold colourway of the Vivo V60 and it looks premium

The handset is available in Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and the extremely attractive Moonlit Blue colourways. I received the unit in the Auspicious Gold shade, which features a slight hint of Rose Gold on the glass back and is finished with a silk-like texture. This colour option looks appealing without feeling ostentatious. It, along with the Mist Grey colourway, is the option to go for if you do not like your phones to stand out.

You also get a speaker grille, SIM slot, microphone, and the USB Type-C port at the bottom, while power and volume buttons are placed on the right side. The left side of the frame is left clean. The handset also carries an IP68 rating, which makes it resistant to dust, immersion in water, and high-pressure water jets.

The display appears to have deep blacks and punchy colours based on our first impressions

Moving on to the display, the Vivo V60 sports a 6.77-inch full HD+ quad-curved AMOLED screen with a 1,080 x 2,392 pixels resolution. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits of peak local brightness. Based on initial impressions, the display appears sharp, with deep blacks and vibrant colours. We will thoroughly test the screen quality and discuss it in our in-depth review.

There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, and its performance has been snappy so far.

Vivo V60: Camera, Features, and Battery

Under the hood, the Vivo V60 is the second handset in India to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. You can also find this chipset on the Realme 15 Pro 5G, and it is a fairly capable inclusion. Complementing the SoC is up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

It runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15, and Vivo has promised four years of OS and six years of security updates.

The Vivo V60 carries the same slim, rounded design as its predecessor

More importantly, you can find several AI-backed features on the Vivo V60. Among the new inclusions is AI Image Expander, which analyses the content and structure in images to extend their edges. Meanwhile, the AI Smart Call Assistant can transcribe and translate calls in real-time, providing a summary of the entire conversation once it is over. AI Captions transcribes real-time conversations, and the Block Spam Call feature leverages AI to identify and flag spam, fraud, and telemarketing calls. We will discuss the usability of these features further in our upcoming review.

In the camera department, the Vivo V60 comes with a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera setup which comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor and OIS support, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor, 3X optical zoom, and OIS, and finally, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

Vivo continues to offer Zeiss-tuned cameras on its handsets, including on the V60

The optics unit is accompanied by an Aura Light, which also doubles as your flash. On the front, the handset has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. Overall, the camera interface is pretty similar to what we have seen on other Vivo handsets, such as the Vivo X200 Pro and the X200 FE. You have Zeiss Multifocal Portraits with five different focal lengths, along with a new Wedding vLog feature. The Vivo V60 packs a 6,500mAh Lithium-ion battery with 90W FlashCharge wired fast charging support.

At a price tag of Rs. 36,999, the Vivo V60 faces tough competition from the likes of Realme GT 7, Oppo Reno 14 5G, and the brand's own Vivo T4 Ultra 5G. Stay tuned for our full review to find out more.