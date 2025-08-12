Samsung Galaxy A07 will likely be unveiled in select global markets soon. The phone was recently spotted on a popular certification site. A tipster has now shared renders of the purported handset, which show its design and colour options. Some key features of the smartphone have been leaked as well. It is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A06, which was launched in India with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC in September 2024. A 5G variant of Galaxy A06 was introduced in the country in February.

Samsung Galaxy A07 Design, Colour Options, Key Features (Expected)

Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy A07 were shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The handset appears in green, light blue and dark blue shades. A black, vertically aligned, pill-shaped camera module is seen in the top left corner of the rear panel. It houses two camera sensors. Beside the camera island, we see a round LED flash.

The display of the Samsung Galaxy A07 appears with narrow side bezels, a slightly thicker chin and a centred water-drop notch at the top to house the front camera. The right edge is seen with a key island that holds a volume rocker and a power button.

The Samsung Galaxy A07 is expected to be powered by a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It may ship with Android 15-based One UI 7. The phone is expected to get six years of major OS upgrades and six years of security updates, as per the tipster.

The purported Samsung Galaxy A07 could sport a 6.7-inch HD (720×1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, it may feature a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with an f/1.8 aperture alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone may have an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung may equip the Galaxy A07 with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W wired charging. Connectivity options are expected to include 4G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 5, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone will likely have support for dual SIMs and a MicroSD slot. It may have an IP54-rated dust and splash-resistant build.