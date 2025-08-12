Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A07 Design, Colour Options, Key Features Leaked; Tipped to Get Six Android OS Upgrades

Samsung Galaxy A07 Design, Colour Options, Key Features Leaked; Tipped to Get Six Android OS Upgrades

Samsung Galaxy A07 could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 August 2025 16:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy A07 Design, Colour Options, Key Features Leaked; Tipped to Get Six Android OS Upgrades

Photo Credit: X/@Sudhanshu1414

Samsung Galaxy A07 may launch in green, light blue and dark blue shades

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A07 could sport a 6.7-inch HD PLS LCD screen
  • The handset may feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The Samsung Galaxy A07 may pack a 5000mAh battery
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A07 will likely be unveiled in select global markets soon. The phone was recently spotted on a popular certification site. A tipster has now shared renders of the purported handset, which show its design and colour options. Some key features of the smartphone have been leaked as well. It is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A06, which was launched in India with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC in September 2024. A 5G variant of Galaxy A06 was introduced in the country in February.

Samsung Galaxy A07 Design, Colour Options, Key Features (Expected)

Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy A07 were shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The handset appears in green, light blue and dark blue shades. A black, vertically aligned, pill-shaped camera module is seen in the top left corner of the rear panel. It houses two camera sensors. Beside the camera island, we see a round LED flash. 

The display of the Samsung Galaxy A07 appears with narrow side bezels, a slightly thicker chin and a centred water-drop notch at the top to house the front camera. The right edge is seen with a key island that holds a volume rocker and a power button.

The Samsung Galaxy A07 is expected to be powered by a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It may ship with Android 15-based One UI 7. The phone is expected to get six years of major OS upgrades and six years of security updates, as per the tipster. 

The purported Samsung Galaxy A07 could sport a 6.7-inch HD (720×1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, it may feature a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with an f/1.8 aperture alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone may have an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung may equip the Galaxy A07 with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W wired charging. Connectivity options are expected to include 4G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 5, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone will likely have support for dual SIMs and a MicroSD slot. It may have an IP54-rated dust and splash-resistant build.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A07, Samsung Galaxy A07 Design, Samsung Galaxy A07 Colour Options, Samsung Galaxy A07 Specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vu Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A07 Design, Colour Options, Key Features Leaked; Tipped to Get Six Android OS Upgrades
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V60 With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  2. Redmi Pad 2 Review: The Budget Tablet Done Right
  3. Check Deals on Smartphones During Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price, Design, and Key Specifications Leaked
  5. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in China This Month
  6. Google Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL Renders Leaked: See Design, Colours
  7. Vu Launches Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) in India With These Features
  8. Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Earphones Launched in India: Check Price
  9. Inspector Zende OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Thriller Online?
  10. Vivo V60 First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Earphones Launched in India With IPX4 Rating, Up to 28 Hours of Battery Life
  2. Apple MacBook Model With A-Series Chip, Affordable Price Tag to Launch in Early 2026: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A07 Design, Colour Options, Key Features Leaked; Tipped to Get Six Android OS Upgrades
  4. Vu Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Pika Labs Launches Social AI Video App on iOS, Unveils New Audio-Driven Video Generation AI Model
  6. Honor X7c 5G Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch; Will Feature 5,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
  7. Samsung Micro RGB TV (2025) Launched With 4K Resolution, Up to 144Hz Refresh Rate
  8. Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 Begins Tomorrow: Deals on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, and More
  9. Musk Says xAI to Take Legal Action Against Apple Over App Store Rankings
  10. Anthropic Brings New Claude Feature That Will Let the Chatbot Refer to Past Conversations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »