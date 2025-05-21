Technology News
CyberPowerPC India Announces ‘Play Guarantee’ for a Transparent Buying Experience

CyberPowerPC India offers 30-day returns if customers are unsatisfied with their purchases.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 May 2025 17:03 IST
CyberPowerPC India Announces 'Play Guarantee' for a Transparent Buying Experience

Photo Credit: CyberPowerPC India

All custom-built PCs will come with Microsoft Windows installed at the BIOS level

Highlights
  • The company says custom PCs will not use refurbished or gray market parts
  • Buyers get a 30-day satisfaction return window on Play Ready systems
  • CyberPowerPC India provides one year of on-site support
CyberPowerPC India has announced a new campaign which aims to make the PC buying experience in India a more transparent one. With ‘Play Guarantee', the Indian arm of the US-based retailer provides assurance to buyers that their purchased custom PCs will be built using brand-new, genuine parts sourced from authorised manufacturers. As part of this initiative, the company also promises one year of on-site support with certified technicians assigned for repairs or replacements.

CyberPowerPC India's Play Guarantee Campaign

CyberPowerPC India says it aims to reinforce buyers' confidence in the performance and reliability of their systems. These high-investment purchases are often made without getting hands-on experience and thus, increasing uncertainty about their performance, at least until they bring it home and run games.

Calling it a “first-of-its-kind” offer in the country's custom PC market, the company introduces a 30-day satisfaction assurance on its Play Ready systems. If gamers are not satisfied with their systems, they can return it within the 30-day return window. This initiative has been announced amidst a NeoGrowth study which highlighted that 54 percent of consumers in India prefer online shopping due to uncertainty over authenticity and product quality.

The company promises that the custom PCs will be built using 100 percent brand-new parts which are sourced from authorised manufacturers. It will not involve refurbished parts or components imported from gray markets.

Further, it will carry out a pre-dispatch performance testing which covers CPU, GPU, memory, and thermal components to ensure quality control. As per CyberPowerPC India, each system will come with pre-installed Microsoft Windows installed at the BIOS level. This is claimed to eliminate post-purchase license issues or any hidden software costs.

Custom PC purchases will also bundle one year of on-site support. If users encounter any problems with their systems, they will be provided with certified technicians that will visit their locations for repairs or replacements, depending on the severity of the issue. CyberPowerPC India says it is also investing in India's PC market and working behind the scenes to make high-performance accessible to a wider range of gamers at more affordable price points.

Comments

Further reading: CyberPowerPC, CyberPowerPC India
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
