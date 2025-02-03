CyberPowerPC Game Master 715 Review: A Master Indeed

Assembled PCs are widely favoured by users, primarily due to their affordability. Purchasing individual components and building a PC often proves more cost-effective than buying a pre-built or branded PC. However, not everyone possesses the technical skills or the inclination to undertake this process. Building a PC can also be highly time-consuming, and complications may arise, leaving you without adequate support.

This is where brands such as CyberPowerPC come in, offering users powerful pre-built machines that strike a balance between fully custom-built and branded PCs. However, is it better to buy a pre-built PC, especially from CyberPowerPC? To answer this question, we got our hands on the CyberPowerPC Game Master 715 to see how it stacks up.

CyberPowerPC Game Master 715 Components and Price

Before I talk about build quality, design, upgradeability, ease of repair, and performance, let me list down the components available on this particular pre-built system. The Game Master 715 will set you back by Rs. 1,79,472 and is currently available to buy on CyberPowerPCs India website.

The Game Master 715 gets an impressive list of hardware

Below are the components used for this build.

CyberPowerPC Game Master 715 Case CyberPowerPC Prism 360V Mid with Tempered Glass Case Fans 3 x ARGB 120MM Fans Cooling CyberPowerPC 240mm ARGB Liquid CPU Cooler Motherboard MSI MAG B650 Tomahawk WiFi, ATX Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Graphics Card MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Super Gaming X Slim 12GB RAM 2 x Kingston 16GB DDR5 Fury Beast Black XMP Storage 1TB Kingston SSD PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Power Supply (PSU) Cooler Master GX III Gold 850W OS Windows 11 Home

CyberPowerPC will also send you the Elite M1 131 wired RGB gaming mouse with 9 buttons along with your purchase. And of course, these pre-built PCs don't come with a monitor, keyboard, and a backup UPS. With a good monitor and keyboard included, this build should touch the Rs. 2 lakh mark.

CyberPowerPC Game Master 715 Design: Functional and cool

Gaming PCs go all out when it comes to design, but I'm someone who likes a minimalist look. The Game Master 715 has a minimal design until you turn it on.

The RGB lights are controlled via MSI Center

The PC uses a CyberPower PRISM 360V mid-tower cabinet that gets tempered glass panels on the front and the side. You'll find mesh intakes on the top, the bottom, and the side where the motherboard sits. The top houses the Power and Restart buttons alongside dual USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, and dual 3.5mm ports for headphones and microphones. There are two LED indicators as well.

There's a USB Type-C port at the top

The tempered glass swing door on the side can be easily opened to access all the main components of the PC, except the power supply unit, which is hidden away in the covered section underneath. The front glass can also be removed for cleaning. Talking about cleaning, do keep a microfiber cloth handy as the tempered glass is a fingerprint magnet.

The case is well built and I did not see any damage, which is also partly due to the secured packaging that the company ships its PCs in. However, I did find the legs of the PC to be a bit flimsy, and I'd recommend being somewhat careful when moving the PC around.

There are plenty of ports available on the motherboard

You'll find all the I/O ports at the back, and the MSI MAG B650 Tomahawk Wi-Fi motherboard has plenty to offer. There are dual USB Type-A 2.0 ports, four USB Type-A 5Gbps ports, three USB Type-A 10Gbps ports, and a USB Type-C 20Gbps port. You also get an HDMI 2.1 port, a DisplayPort 1.4, a LAN port, and 7.1 channel audio with S/PDIF output. The power cables go at the bottom rear as that's where the PSU is located.

Since almost half of the cabinet is glass, when you turn on the PC, it's nothing short of a party. You get dual side-mounted 120mm ARGB fans on the right panel, one at the back, and an RGB strip on the front. The liquid cooler also features dual 120mm RGB fans. Even the Kingston Fury Beast Black XMP RAM sticks are adorned with RGB strips. All of the lights are controllable and you get a lot of options via the MSI Center app on the PC.

There's plenty of exhaust and intake vents

The cabinet design is also quite functional, as the side fans pull in cool air and expel it out via the rear-mounted single fan. The fans on the liquid cooler pull in hot air from inside the PC and push it out through the mesh at the top.

CyberPowerPC Game Master 715 Performance: Blistering

In terms of performance, the Game Master 715 comes with an excellent set of hardware for mid-to-high-end gaming, video editing, and other tasks that require a lot of firepower. The PC runs Windows 11 Home out of the box.

You also get an RGB strip on the front

It comes with the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X AM5 CPU, the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Super Gaming X Slim 12GB GPU, dual Kingston 16GB DDR5 Fury Beast Black XMP1 RAM, and 1TB Kingston PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD. As for the power supply, you get an 850W Cooler Master GX III Gold PSU that's plenty powerful for the rig.

The MSI MAG B650 Tomahawk motherboard offers two additional slots for RAM expansion and a total of three M.2 slots. For the GPU, the board features dual PCI-E x16 slots, and you also get a PCI-E X1 slot for supported peripherals. For wireless connectivity, there's Wi-Fi 6E with a pre-installed module and Bluetooth 5.3.

The wiring is neatly tucked away behind the motherboard

Now, although the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU on the system could be overshadowed by the recently launched GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, it's still an excellent choice for this build. I played several AAA games at max settings in QHD resolution and got high-frame rates with no lag. I also ran a couple of benchmarks on the machine and the Game Master 715 delivered impressive results.

Game Resolution Graphics Setting FPS Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 QHD Highest, Nvidia DLSS 150 - 170 Alan Wake 2 QHD High/Ultra, Nvidia DLSS 70/110 Hellblade Senua's Saga QHD High, Nvidia DLSS 90 - 120 Hogwarts Legacy QHD Ultra, Nvidia DLSS, Ray Tracing 100 - 115

As you can see, the gaming PC delivered excellent FPS across some really demanding games. I also didn't notice any lag or tearing and everything was super smooth across all titles.

Alan Wake 2 on the Game Master 715 runs smoothly at QHD resolution

Meanwhile, on Geekbench 6.3, the PC scored 2,895 in Single core and 14,478 in multi-core tests. On PCMark 10, the rig scored 8,847 points, and 1,969 on CrossMark. I also ran a couple of 3DMark gaming benchmarks where the PC scored 4,732 points in Steel Nomad and 5,030 in Speedway.

The PSU sits at the bottom

Overall, the PC performed really well during both gaming and benchmark tests. It also did quite well in managing the heat, which is mainly thanks to the well-designed case with multiple exhaust vents. The gaming rig is also great for video and photo editing. On Cinebench r23, the Game Master 715 setup scored 1,956 in single-core tests and 19,274 in multi-core.

CyberPowerPC Game Master 715 Verdict

At Rs. 1,79,472 (as on the CyberPowerPC India website), is the Game Master 715 a good buy? Well, it is possible to get a similar spec'd PC setup for a cheaper price outside, but you will not get the peace of mind that CyberPowerPC claims to provide. The price difference is also not that big and you get 1 year of free service support that includes labour and lifetime technical support. I also believe that now that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series is out, we could see price drops on currently available pre-built PCs.

To answer the question ‘Is it better to buy a pre-built PC from CyberPowerPC', I'd say it definitely is. The Game Master 715 is well-equipped and you get a good-looking, well-built cabinet that will surely make your non-gaming friends jealous. The machine is also powerful enough to play all kinds of AAA games, for years to come.

Pros

Good build quality

Functional case with good airflow

Powerful components

Easy to upgrade/repair

Cons

Tempered glass is a fingerprint magnet

Slightly on the expensive side

Ratings (Out of 10)