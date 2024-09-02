iPhone 15 Plus was launched in September 2023 alongside the other iPhone 15 series handsets, which included the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Meanwhile, Apple's iPhone 16 lineup is set to be unveiled on September 9. Ahead of the launch, the price of the A16 Bionic chipset-backed iPhone 15 Plus has been discounted in India on an e-commerce website. This price is considerably lower than its launch price and the currently listed price on the official website.

iPhone 15 Plus Discounted Price in India, Availability

The iPhone 15 Plus is priced on the Apple India website at Rs. 89,600 for the base 128GB option. The same variant is currently listed on Flipkart with a Rs. 13,601 discount at Rs. 75,999. Additionally, customers can avail of an exchange offer to get the handset at an even lower effective price.

Customers using HSBC, or Federal Bank Credit Card EMI can avail of a Rs. 1,500 discount, over and above the already discounted price. Bank of Baroda BOBCARD holders as well as people using UPI transactions can get an additional Rs. 1,000 discount.

The higher 256GB and 512GB options of the iPhone 15 Plus are also available on Flipkart at discounted rates of Rs. 85,999 and Rs. 1,05,999, respectively. These variants are listed on the official Apple website at Rs. 99,600 and Rs. 1,19,600, respectively.

Notably, owing to the upcoming launch of the iPhone 16 lineup, the price of the iPhone 15 Plus, alongside the prices of the other iPhone 15 series handsets, is expected to be lowered in the country in the coming few days.

iPhone 15 Plus Specifications, Features

The iPhone 15 Plus sports a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It is powered by an A16 Bionic chipset and is one of the first Apple smartphones to launch with a USB Type-C charging port. For optics, the dual rear camera unit includes a 48-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, it carries a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera.

