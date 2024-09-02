Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 15 Plus Price in India Discounted on Flipkart Ahead of iPhone 16 Series Launch: See Offers

iPhone 15 Plus Price in India Discounted on Flipkart Ahead of iPhone 16 Series Launch: See Offers

iPhone 15 Plus is equipped with a 48-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 September 2024 19:21 IST
iPhone 15 Plus Price in India Discounted on Flipkart Ahead of iPhone 16 Series Launch: See Offers

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 Plus (pictured) is offered in Black, Blue, Green, Pink and Yellow colourways

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Plus was launched in September 2023
  • The handset sports a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display
  • The iPhone 15 Plus comes in three storage options
Advertisement

iPhone 15 Plus was launched in September 2023 alongside the other iPhone 15 series handsets, which included the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Meanwhile, Apple's iPhone 16 lineup is set to be unveiled on September 9. Ahead of the launch, the price of the A16 Bionic chipset-backed iPhone 15 Plus has been discounted in India on an e-commerce website. This price is considerably lower than its launch price and the currently listed price on the official website.

iPhone 15 Plus Discounted Price in India, Availability

The iPhone 15 Plus is priced on the Apple India website at Rs. 89,600 for the base 128GB option. The same variant is currently listed on Flipkart with a Rs. 13,601 discount at Rs. 75,999. Additionally, customers can avail of an exchange offer to get the handset at an even lower effective price.iphone 15 plus apple flipkart discount inline 15plus

Customers using HSBC, or Federal Bank Credit Card EMI can avail of a Rs. 1,500 discount, over and above the already discounted price. Bank of Baroda BOBCARD holders as well as people using UPI transactions can get an additional Rs. 1,000 discount. 

The higher 256GB and 512GB options of the iPhone 15 Plus are also available on Flipkart at discounted rates of Rs. 85,999 and Rs. 1,05,999, respectively. These variants are listed on the official Apple website at Rs. 99,600 and Rs. 1,19,600, respectively. 

Notably, owing to the upcoming launch of the iPhone 16 lineup, the price of the iPhone 15 Plus, alongside the prices of the other iPhone 15 series handsets, is expected to be lowered in the country in the coming few days.

iPhone 15 Plus Specifications, Features

The iPhone 15 Plus sports a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It is powered by an A16 Bionic chipset and is one of the first Apple smartphones to launch with a USB Type-C charging port. For optics, the dual rear camera unit includes a 48-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, it carries a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Plus price in India, iPhone 15 Plus specifications, iPhone 15 series, iPhone 16 series, iPhone, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
WazirX's Nischal Shetty Asks Users to Withdraw Available Funds as Full Recovery Unlikely

Related Stories

iPhone 15 Plus Price in India Discounted on Flipkart Ahead of iPhone 16 Series Launch: See Offers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2024 May Begin on This Date for Members
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series May Run on This Chipset
  3. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  4. Huawei's Triple-Folding Smartphone May Launch on This Date
  5. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 5 Debuts as a Secure Version of Galaxy A55
  6. WazirX Users Must Withdraw INR Balances: Nischal Shetty
  7. Apple Could Launch Its M4-Powered Mac Models Later This Year
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Said to Offer S Pen Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Promises Three Years of Wear OS Updates for Pixel Watch 3
  2. iPhone 15 Plus Price in India Discounted on Flipkart Ahead of iPhone 16 Series Launch: See Offers
  3. Google Play Store Reportedly Developing Feature to Automatically Open Apps After Installation
  4. WazirX's Nischal Shetty Asks Users to Withdraw Available Funds as Full Recovery Unlikely
  5. Boat Nirvana Ivy TWS Earbuds With 360-Degree Spatial Audio, ANC, IPX5 Rating Launched in India
  6. OpenAI Improves File Search Controls for Developers, Said to Improve ChatGPT Responses
  7. Redmi Buds 6 Lite With Up to 40dB ANC, 38 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0 Update Will Include a Revamped Game Turbo Mode: Report
  9. Ancient Viral Genomes in Glaciers Reveal Pathogens’ Climate Adaptation Over 41,000 Years
  10. Boeing's Starliner Will Return Uncrewed After ISS Mission; Landing Set for September 6
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »