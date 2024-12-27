Technology News
Redmi Book 16 2025 With Intel Core Processor and Xiaomi HyperOS 2 Announced

Redmi Book 16 2025 will come with an AI scheduling feature.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2024 13:25 IST
Redmi Book 16 2025 With Intel Core Processor and Xiaomi HyperOS 2 Announced

Photo Credit: Weibo/Xiaomi

Redmi Book 16 2025 is the purported successor to the Redmi Book 16 2024

  • The laptop is confirmed to be powered by an Intel Core SoC with 47W TDP
  • It will have improved integration with Xiaomi Pengpai Zhilian ecosystem
  • Pre-reservations for Redmi Book 16 2025 have begun ahead of launch
Redmi Book 16 2025 was announced in China on Friday. The laptop will debut alongside the Redmi Turbo 4 as the successor to the Redmi Book 16 2024, which was launched in the company's home country in November 2023. While Xiaomi did not reveal any specifications of the purported device, it did tease several of its capabilities. The laptop is confirmed to be powered by an Intel Core processor and its pre-reservation has commenced ahead of launch.

Redmi Book 16 2025 Launch Teased

Xiaomi detailed the Redmi Book 16 2025 in a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. As per the teaser, it will run on Xiaomi HyperOS 2 and will feature improved integration with the Xiaomi Pengpai Zhilian ecosystem, helping it interact with other devices in the Xiaomi ecosystem.

The laptop is also confirmed to feature battery enhancements powered by artificial intelligence (AI) such as AI scheduling which can identify scenarios and adapt the power consumption to deliver efficiency. Courtesy of this upgrade, the company claims that the laptop can run more than 19 hours on a single charge.

Redmi Book 16 2025 will be powered by an Intel Core processor with a Thermal Design Power (TDP) of 47W, although the exact chipset is yet to be revealed. It is expected to build upon the features of its predecessor — the Redmi Book 16 2024.

Redmi Book 2024 Specifications

The Redmi Book 16 2024 sports a 16-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness level of 400 nits, 16:10 aspect ratio, and Dolby Vision support. The laptop is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13500H chipsets paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. It runs on Windows 11.

Its other features include a backlit keyboard with a power button which doubles as a fingerprint sensor, a 1080p webcam, quad microphone setup, and dual 2W speakers. The Redmi Book 16 2024 is backed by a 72Wh battery with 100W GaN fast charging support.

Redmi Book 16 2024 Laptop

Redmi Book 16 2024 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel IRIS Graphics
Weight 1.68 kg
Redmi Book 16 2025 With Intel Core Processor and Xiaomi HyperOS 2 Announced
