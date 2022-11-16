Technology News
loading

Micron Begins Mass Production of Advanced DRAM Memory Chip in Japan

Micron's most advanced chip can store a third more data than older chips and comes as Japan tries to revive and modernise its once-mighty chip industry.

By Reuters |  Updated: 16 November 2022 18:12 IST
Micron Begins Mass Production of Advanced DRAM Memory Chip in Japan

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Japanese government in September offered Micron JPY 46.5 billion to boost its production capacity

Highlights
  • Micron achieved 1-beta manufacturing technology without EUV tools
  • DRAM chips are widely used in data centres, personal computers
  • Tokyo worries that US-China friction could cause semiconductor shortage

Memory chip maker Micron on Wednesday kicked off mass production of its new high-capacity low-power 1-beta dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips at its plant in Hiroshima, Japan. Both the US Ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, and Japanese officials attended a ceremony in Hiroshima to mark the start of the large-scale output, highlighting the growing political importance of semiconductors for the two allies.

Earlier this month, Micron said it started shipping samples of its most advanced DRAM chip based on the LPDDR5X, low-power double data rate 5X, standard to smartphone makers to test out.

At the time, the company said it was able to get to the 1-beta manufacturing technology without using the expensive extreme ultraviolet, or EUV, lithography tools, which are used in the latest processor chips in top-end smartphones.

The production of Micron's most advanced chip, which can store a third more data than older chips, comes as Japan tries to revive and modernise its once-mighty chip industry.

Emanuel said on Twitter that Wednesday's launch was an example of how the two countries "are committed to strengthening semiconductor supply chains" and national security together.

The former Chicago mayor who has focused on bolstering commercial ties between both countries to safeguard supply chains and cut reliance on China.

Tokyo worries that growing trade friction between the United States and China could cause shortages of semiconductors needed by automakers and other manufacturers.

The Japanese government in September offered Micron a JPY 46.5 billion (roughly Rs. 2,709 crore) to boost production capacity at its plant.

In July it gave a JPY 93 billion (roughly Rs. 5,417 crore) subsidy to rival memory chip makers Kioxia and Western Digital to help it expand output at their joint factory in Japan.

DRAM chips are widely used in data centres, personal computers and other devices.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Micron, DRAM
iOS 16.2 Beta: Apple Testing Improved Control Over iPhone 14 Pro Always On Display Feature
Digital Wallet Firm Liminal Now Integrated with Tezos Blockchain, Here’s What it Means
Featured video of the day
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Phone 14 Pro - The Best Camera Phone

Related Stories

Micron Begins Mass Production of Advanced DRAM Memory Chip in Japan
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel 5G Rollout Expanded to Gurugram, Available in These 13 Locations
  2. VLC Media Player Site Unblocked in India After Notice to Government
  3. Elon Musk Asks Staff to Opt for 'Hardcore' Twitter or Take Severance
  4. Biggest iPhone Plant Coming Up Near Hosur, to Employ 60,000 Workers
  5. iQoo 11 Legend Tipped to Be Top-End Variant in iQoo 11 Series: Report
  6. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Review
  7. Monica, O My Darling Review: Netflix Movie Is Overstuffed and Undercooked
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Plea Against Government's Takedown Orders Adjourned by Karnataka High Court
  2. Nvidia, Microsoft Working to Build Massive AI Computer Which Will Operate on Azure Cloud
  3. Netflix Launches New Feature Allowing Users to Remove Devices From Account
  4. iQoo 11 Legend Tipped to Be The Top-End Variant in iQoo 11 Series: Report
  5. Realme GT NEO 3, Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Get Early Access Android 13-based UI 3.0 Updates
  6. Cristiano Ronaldo's First NFT Collection to Drop on Binance Later This Week
  7. iPhone Supplier Foxconn Told to Hire Retired Government Workers in China: Report
  8. Oppo A1 Pro 5G With 108-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. FTX Creditors May Number Over 1 Million, Crypto Exchange's Bankruptcy Filings Show
  10. Oppo Confirms Next Find X Flagship Will Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Ray Tracing on Mobile Showcased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.