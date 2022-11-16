Technology News
  iOS 16.2 Beta: Apple Testing Improved Control Over iPhone 14 Pro Always On Display Feature

iOS 16.2 Beta: Apple Testing Improved Control Over iPhone 14 Pro Always On Display Feature

iOS 16.2 beta adds two new toggles with to hide notifications and the wallpaper on the Lock Screen.

By Gadgets 360 with Inputs from ANI |  Updated: 16 November 2022 17:54 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

There is not guarantee that these feature will come with the stable iOS 16.2 update

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 Pro always-on display currently shows wallpaper, notifications
  • It also reduces the display's refresh rate to preserve battery life
  • iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus do not have the always-on display feature

Apple is testing the ability to customise the always-on display on its iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max smartphones with the company's latest iOS beta. The beta update to iOS 16.2, which was recently rolled out to users, reportedly includes toggles that let users hide the wallpaper and notifications while using the feature. The always-on display feature takes advantage of the OLED display on the iPhone 14 Pro models to let users check updates on their phone's display with a dimmed version of their lock screen. The latest iOS beta allows users to see a clock and their Lock Screen widgets instead of the wallpaper.

According to a report by MacRumors, turning off two new toggles on the latest iOS 16.2 beta with always-on activated will make it so the user just sees a clock and their Lock Screen widgets when the phone is locked. The toggles are titled Show Notifications and Show Wallpaper, and can be turned on and off once the Always On Display feature is enabled.

Currently, on iOS, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max owners can have the always-on display that will show wallpaper and notifications. Users can also turn it off, leaving the phone's screen blank when it's locked and asleep, like the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and older iPhone models.

While there are indeed some people that enjoy having their wallpaper always glowing at them (with accurate colours, despite the dimmed appearance), others find it to be a bit distracting. The display's refresh rate is also reduced, to preserve battery, but the new toggles should enable even better battery savings thanks to most of the OLED display is turned off.

It seems like Apple has listened to feedback from users and is working on updating its always-on display feature. However, while the feature is currently available in beta testing, there's no guarantee that it will be released when iOS 16.2 is rolled out. The company could decide to roll it out in a future update, to iron out any issues with the feature.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week.
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb display with always-on mode
  • Excellent overall performance
  • Good battery life
  • All cameras take high-quality stills and video
  • Regular iOS updates for many years
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Relatively slow charging and transfer speed
  • Gets warm under heavy workloads
  • Limited customisation for Dynamic Island
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone, Apple, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro Max
