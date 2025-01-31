Technology News
English Edition

Samsung’s Chip Division Underwhelms in Costly AI Memory Race

Samsung is ratcheting up its research and operating costs.

By Yoolim Lee, Bloomberg | Updated: 31 January 2025 20:06 IST
Samsung’s Chip Division Underwhelms in Costly AI Memory Race

Photo Credit: Reuters

Samsung will now focus on cutting its exposure to DRAM and NAND for PCs, mobiles

Highlights
  • Samsung's total capital expenditures came to $37 billion in 2024
  • The stock price of Samsung fell 2.4 percent on Friday
  • Samsung's smartphones, TVs and other appliances face growing competition
Advertisement

Samsung Electronics Co.'s pivotal chip division reported a smaller-than-expected profit as the company fights to close the gap on archrival SK Hynix Inc. in the artificial intelligence arena. 

Samsung is ratcheting up its research and operating costs, with executives saying the spending on memory would stay at a similarly elevated level as last year. Total capital expenditures came to KRW 53.6 trillion (roughly Rs. 3,20,391 crore) in 2024.

That push resulted in getting long-delayed approval for Samsung's supply of 8-layer HBM3E — a less advanced variety of the high-bandwidth memory that SK Hynix supplies — from Nvidia Corp. for use with AI processors tailored for the Chinese market.

But the effort, along with exposure to legacy DRAM, is weighing on South Korea's largest company. Samsung's semiconductor unit reported operating profit of KRW 2.9 trillion (roughly Rs. 17,301 crore) for the December quarter, missing analysts' average projections. It also forecast limited earnings growth in the current quarter. The company's net income came to a bigger-than-expected KRW 7.58 trillion (roughly Rs. 45,235 crore), thanks to a boost from its network business.

The stock price of Samsung fell 2.4 percent on Friday, the first trading day in Seoul after the Lunar New Year holiday. SK Hynix shares dropped 9.9 percent, reflecting in part concern that DeepSeek's low-cost AI would upend the entire premise of big spending on datacenters and powerful chips.

Samsung executives said on Friday the company expanded its HBM3E supply to multiple providers of graphic processing units and datacenter customers in the fourth quarter. Still, US export restrictions on AI chips will likely weigh on its first-quarter earnings before overall memory chip demand starts recovering in the second quarter.

“We expect a temporary constraint on HBM sales in the first quarter,” partly due to US curbs as well as efforts to launch an improved version of its HBM3E chips, Kim Jaejune, executive vice president of Samsung's memory business, said during an earnings call. “There's been a shift among major customers who are opting to wait for enhanced HBM3E products, which may potentially result in a temporary gap in HBM demand.”

At CES earlier this month, Nvidia Chief Executive officer Jensen Huang said Samsung will have to engineer a new design. “But they can do it. They are working very fast. They're very committed to do it.”

“We firmly believe that the current challenges can be resolved swiftly,” Chief Financial Officer Park Sooncheol said. “And by overcoming these challenges Samsung can enter a new phase of growth.” 

This year, Samsung will focus on cutting its exposure to conventional DRAM and NAND for PCs and mobile devices while chasing higher-margin arenas of server DRAM and HBM, where demand “remains strong,” executives said. It's stepped up spending on research and development and front-end capacity expansion in its efforts to catch up with both SK Hynix and Micron Technology Inc. But the foundry business will remain weak, while mobile and PC demand will remain soft, they said. 

Its smartphones, TVs and other appliances are facing growing competition, the company said, with executives citing ongoing uncertainties and delays in economic recovery.

Investors remain concerned about Samsung's ability to claw its way back into the market for high-bandwidth memory chips, designed to work with Nvidia's AI accelerators. The company has struggled to get its latest products certified by Nvidia — providing an unusually long window for SK Hynix and Micron to carve out commanding leads in the booming HBM market.

Samsung has reorganized its team of engineers, hoping to reverse its market position with the next generation of HBM chips, or HBM4. Both Samsung and SK Hynix aim to become Nvidia's main vendor for HBM4 chips as they work to mass-produce them in the second half of this year. 

“We still think that it is possible for Samsung to right the ship eventually in its HBM business and boost the country's equity market, but a lot will hinge on its ability to achieve genuine commercial breakthroughs with the leading fabless AI names,” said Homin Lee, a Singapore-based senior macro strategist at Lombard Odier. “Time is running out as memory is becoming increasingly commoditized, with Chinese rivals catching up fast in the DDR5 segment despite export controls.” 

SK Hynix posted record quarterly income earlier this month, eclipsing Samsung's operating profit for the first time. Hynix said HBM made up 40 percent of its overall DRAM chip revenue in the quarter and it expects HBM sales to more than double this year. 

In November, Samsung announced a plan to buy back about KRW10 trillion (roughly Rs. 59,667 crore) of its own stock. Executives on the earnings call said the company is in the process of canceling some KRW 3 trillion (roughly Rs. 17900 crore) of shares and it's exploring the timing for the remaining KRW 7 trillion (roughly Rs. 41,766 crore)

© 2025 Bloomberg LP

 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Chip, Nvidia, SK Hynix
WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Events Scheduling Feature in Individual Chats for iOS and Android Users
Threads Update Adds Media Tab for Photos, Videos and Photo Tagging Feature

Related Stories

Samsung’s Chip Division Underwhelms in Costly AI Memory Race
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Brings Back Rs 189 Prepaid Plan in India: See Benefits
  2. Microsoft Launches Surface Pro, Surface Laptop for Businesses
  3. Samsung May Bring Galaxy S25's Top Camera Features to Older Galaxy Models
  4. iQOO Neo 10R Will Launch in India in an Exclusive Dual-Tone Colourway
  5. Rekhachithram OTT Release Reportedly Leaked Online: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Vivo, Xiaomi Lead India's Smartphone Market in 2024: Counterpoint
  7. Patent Filing Suggests Samsung May Launch Earphones With UWB Support
  8. Zepto Starts Delivery of Vivo Smartphones in Just 10 Minutes
#Latest Stories
  1. Bennu Asteroid Sample Reveals Organic Compounds That May Hint at Life Beyond Earth
  2. Rekhachithram OTT Release Reportedly Leaked Online: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Dabba Cartel OTT Release Date: Shabana Azmi Starrer to Stream Online Soon
  4. The Electric State OTT Release Date: Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt Starrer Coming to Netflix
  5. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Has Reached Over 4 Million Players, Says Microsoft
  6. US SEC Gives Initial Approval to Combined Bitcoin, Ether ETF
  7. Threads Update Adds Media Tab for Photos, Videos and Photo Tagging Feature
  8. NPCI to Decline UPI Transactions That Contain Special Characters in the Transaction ID
  9. Asteroid 2024 YR4 Has a Small but Notable Chance of Earth Impact in 2032
  10. Meta’s Reality Labs Unit Posts $5 Billion in Losses in Q4 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »