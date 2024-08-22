Technology News
Samsung Odyssey 3D Monitor With Glasses-Free Gaming Capabilities Unveiled: Specifications

Samsung Odyssey 3D enables viewing of 3D content without glasses courtesy of Eye Tracking and View Mapping technologies.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 August 2024 17:10 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's Odyssey 3D monitor comes in 27-inch and 37-inch screen sizes

Highlights
  • Samsung unveiled its latest range of gaming monitors at Gamescom 2024
  • The new Odyssey 3D can output content without requiring glasses
  • Samsung OLED G9 comes with dual QHD resolution and 240Hz refresh rate
Samsung unveiled its latest innovation in gaming monitors with the introduction of Odyssey 3D at Gamescom 2024 on Wednesday. The event, held in Cologne, Germany, also witnessed the South Korean technology conglomerate take the wraps off models belonging to the Odyssey G6, G8, and G9 series. The new Samsung Odyssey 3D is capable of converting 2D content into 3D images by leveraging a special type of lens, making 3D glasses redundant.

Samsung Odyssey 3D Specifications

Samsung Odyssey 3D comes in two screen sizes: 27-inch and 37-inch. It can output in up to 4K resolution at a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz. The monitor enables viewing of 3D content without glasses courtesy of Eye Tracking and View Mapping technologies. While the former tracks eye movement using a built-in stereo camera, the latter adjusts the image to enhance depth perception.

Samsung says users can switch between 2D and 3D modes based on their preferences. Its 3D capabilities are powered by light field display (LFD) technology. Catering to gamers, it comes with 1ms grey-to-grey (GTG) response time and FreeSync Premium technology. In terms of connectivity, the Samsung Odyssey 3D is equipped with a single DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports. For convenience, it has a Height Adjustment Stand (HAS) and tilt capabilities.

Other Odyssey Models

In addition to the Odyssey 3D, Samsung also unveiled three other monitors: Odyssey OLED G95SD, G93SD and G85SD. The OLED G9 series comes with features such as dual QHD resolution, 240Hz refresh rate and 32:9 ultra-wide screen ratio. It also boasts Smart Hub and Gaming Hub. The monitors have a grey-to-grey (GTG) response time of 0.03ms.

samsung odyssey oled g8 Samsung Odyssey OLED G8

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 Was Also Unveiled
Photo Credit: Samsung

Meanwhile, the G85SD, which is part of Samsung's OLED G8 series, offers ultra-wide QHD resolution and a 175Hz refresh rate. It also has a 0.03ms response time and boasts a 1,800R curved design.

Samsung is yet to reveal the prices of its latest range of gaming monitors.

