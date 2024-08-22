Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Have Slightly Larger Screen Owing to Slimmer Bezels

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to sport a larger display despite being narrower than its predecessor.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 August 2024 11:56 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the purported successor to the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Highlights
  • Samsung is reported to increase the display size of the Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • The smartphone may also sport slimmer bezels than its predecessor
  • It is expected to launch early next year globally and in India
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to launch globally early next year, along with the rest of the flagship Galaxy S25 series. In recent weeks, Samsung officials have talked about the smartphone, suggesting the inclusion of “top-of-the-line” upgrades and features powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Now, a tipster has claimed that the Galaxy S25 Ultra might sport a larger screen, a benefit stemming from the South Korean technology conglomerate making the handsets bezels slimmer.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Display Leak

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Ice Universe claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a width of 77.6mm. In comparison, the company's current flagship – Galaxy S24 Ultra – is 79mm wide. This potentially makes the purported smartphone narrower than its predecessor.

Furthermore, it may sport a larger 6.86-inch display, courtesy of slimmer bezels. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra sports a 6.79-inch screen. Even then, its bezels might not be as thin compared to its potential competitor, the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max, which has been reported to have 1.15mm thin bezels. This is said to be possible due to Apple implementing a new process called Border Reduction Structure (BRS).

This new development builds upon previous reports which suggested that the South Korean tech giant's upcoming flagship handset may have a change in terms of ergonomics. Mockups of the Galaxy S25 Ultra suggest the presence of rounded corners instead of flat edges.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may come with 16GB of RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The smartphone may be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC under the hood, which is expected to debut later this year. It is reported to be equipped with an updated quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel sensor with 5x optical zoom. The ultra-wide-angle and telephoto sensors are tipped to get a bump to 50-megapixels.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iPhone 16 Series Price, Key Specifications Leaked; All Models Tipped to Support Apple Intelligence

