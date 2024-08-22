Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to launch globally early next year, along with the rest of the flagship Galaxy S25 series. In recent weeks, Samsung officials have talked about the smartphone, suggesting the inclusion of “top-of-the-line” upgrades and features powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Now, a tipster has claimed that the Galaxy S25 Ultra might sport a larger screen, a benefit stemming from the South Korean technology conglomerate making the handsets bezels slimmer.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Display Leak

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Ice Universe claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a width of 77.6mm. In comparison, the company's current flagship – Galaxy S24 Ultra – is 79mm wide. This potentially makes the purported smartphone narrower than its predecessor.

Compared to S24Ultra, the body width has been reduced to 77.6mm, which is the same as the iPhone 16 Pro Max.Thanks to the reduced border, the screen reaching 6.86 inches. pic.twitter.com/fjxy0iRar9 — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 21, 2024

Furthermore, it may sport a larger 6.86-inch display, courtesy of slimmer bezels. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra sports a 6.79-inch screen. Even then, its bezels might not be as thin compared to its potential competitor, the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max, which has been reported to have 1.15mm thin bezels. This is said to be possible due to Apple implementing a new process called Border Reduction Structure (BRS).

This new development builds upon previous reports which suggested that the South Korean tech giant's upcoming flagship handset may have a change in terms of ergonomics. Mockups of the Galaxy S25 Ultra suggest the presence of rounded corners instead of flat edges.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may come with 16GB of RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The smartphone may be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC under the hood, which is expected to debut later this year. It is reported to be equipped with an updated quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel sensor with 5x optical zoom. The ultra-wide-angle and telephoto sensors are tipped to get a bump to 50-megapixels.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.