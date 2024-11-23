Honor 300 Ultra Design Leaked, Could Launch in China Soon

Honor 300 Ultra could be in the works, according to details shared by a tipster. The Chinese smartphone maker has already confirmed that it will launch the Honor 300 and 300 Pro — preorders for the two handsets are now live in China — but there has been no mention of an Ultra model. Two images of the purported Honor 300 Ultra have been leaked on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website, giving us a look at its design and colour options.

Honor 300 Ultra Design (Leaked)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has leaked the design of the purported Honor 300 Ultra. It's worth noting that there has been no previous mention of the handset, while the company has confirmed the arrival of the Honor 300 and Honor 300 Pro in China. It could be launched by the company as part of the series, or arrive at a later date.

Honor 300 Ultra design

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

The leaked images of the Honor 300 Ultra suggest that it will bear a striking resemblance to the Honor 300 Pro, which also includes a triple rear camera setup, housed in a hexagonal camera island. The smartphone appears to sport a curved display, and its rear panel is shown in black and white colour options — the latter has a paint-like texture.

Honor 300 Series Specifications (Expected)

While not much is known about the specifications of the Honor 300 Ultra, details of the Honor 300 and Honor 300 Pro have previously leaked online. Digital Chat Station recently claimed that the Honor 300 series will be equipped with 1.5K OLED screens, while the Pro model is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

The Honor 300 Pro is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel periscope camera, according to the tipster. Honor is also expected to equip the Honor 300 series with support for 100W wired charging, while the handsets could also arrive with wireless charging support.

At the time, the tipster said that it was unclear whether the Honor 300 lineup would be equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, but more details about the Honor 300 and Honor 300 Pro are expected to arrive in the coming days leading up to their debut in China.

