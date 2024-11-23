Technology News
English Edition

Honor 300 Ultra Design Leaked, Could Launch in China Soon

Honor 300 series could arrive with a third, top-of-the-line Ultra model.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 23 November 2024 14:12 IST
Honor 300 Ultra Design Leaked, Could Launch in China Soon

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 300 series is already available to preorder in China

Highlights
  • Honor 300 series tipped to include a third Honor 300 Ultra model
  • The firm is currently accepting preorders for Honor 300 and Honor 300 Pro
  • The Honor 300 Ultra might be equipped with a triple rear camera setup
Advertisement

Honor 300 Ultra could be in the works, according to details shared by a tipster. The Chinese smartphone maker has already confirmed that it will launch the Honor 300 and 300 Pro — preorders for the two handsets are now live in China — but there has been no mention of an Ultra model. Two images of the purported Honor 300 Ultra have been leaked on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website, giving us a look at its design and colour options.

Honor 300 Ultra Design (Leaked)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has leaked the design of the purported Honor 300 Ultra. It's worth noting that there has been no previous mention of the handset, while the company has confirmed the arrival of the Honor 300 and Honor 300 Pro in China. It could be launched by the company as part of the series, or arrive at a later date.

honor 300 ultra digital chat station weibo Honor 300 Ultra

Honor 300 Ultra design
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

 

The leaked images of the Honor 300 Ultra suggest that it will bear a striking resemblance to the Honor 300 Pro, which also includes a triple rear camera setup, housed in a hexagonal camera island. The smartphone appears to sport a curved display, and its rear panel is shown in black and white colour options — the latter has a paint-like texture.

Honor 300 Series Specifications (Expected)

While not much is known about the specifications of the Honor 300 Ultra, details of the Honor 300 and Honor 300 Pro have previously leaked online. Digital Chat Station recently claimed that the Honor 300 series will be equipped with 1.5K OLED screens, while the Pro model is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. 

The Honor 300 Pro is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel periscope camera, according to the tipster. Honor is also expected to equip the Honor 300 series with support for 100W wired charging, while the handsets could also arrive with wireless charging support.

At the time, the tipster said that it was unclear whether the Honor 300 lineup would be equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, but more details about the Honor 300 and Honor 300 Pro are expected to arrive in the coming days leading up to their debut in China.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor 300 Ultra, Honor 300 Series, Honor
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Nubia V70 Design With 6.7-Inch LCD Screen, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Honor 300 Ultra Design Leaked, Could Launch in China Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Series Could Arrive in India in These Colour Options
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra Reportedly Listed on BIS
  3. Bloody Beggar OTT Release Reportedly Confirmed
  4. Vivo X200 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC to Launch Soon in India
  5. Nubia V70 Design With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: See Price
  6. Amazon Doubles Down on AI Startup Anthropic With Another $4 Billion
  7. Honor 300 Ultra Design Leaked, Could Launch in China Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Ordered to Pay $118 Million for Infringing Netlist Patents
  2. Honor 300 Ultra Design Leaked, Could Launch in China Soon
  3. Nubia V70 Design With 6.7-Inch LCD Screen, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says 'The Age of AI Has Started'
  5. Amazon Doubles Down on AI Startup Anthropic With Another $4 Billion
  6. WWE Raw to Stream Live on Netflix in 2025: What You Need to Know
  7. Bloody Beggar OTT Release Reportedly Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Agni Trailer Released: Watch Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu Team Up in New Firefighter Drama
  9. Telugu Romantic Drama Ravikula Raghurama Now Available on Sun NXT
  10. The Day of the Jackal Series OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »