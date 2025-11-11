Technology News
Windows 11 May Add Haptic Feedback for Trackpads, Reportedly Spotted in Latest Build

This feature could make Windows 11 more tactile and responsive when it rolls out.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 November 2025 12:26 IST
Windows 11 May Add Haptic Feedback for Trackpads, Reportedly Spotted in Latest Build

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The feature is expected to work on laptops with haptic trackpads like the Microsoft Surface 7

Highlights
  • Feature aimed at laptops with haptic trackpads like Surface models
  • Users may feel subtle vibrations when snapping or dragging windows
  • Microsoft has reportedly explored haptic responses since 2022 development
Microsoft is reportedly working on bringing haptic feedback to Windows 11, adding a new layer of tactile interaction to the operating system. Hidden settings discovered in the latest Windows 11 preview build suggest that users may soon experience subtle vibrations when performing actions such as snapping windows or dragging files. The feature appears to be in early development, primarily aimed at devices with haptic trackpads, such as the Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Laptop Studio 2, which could potentially make Windows 11 feel more responsive and engaging to use.

Windows 11 May Add Haptic Feedback for Trackpads, Discovered in Latest Build

The newly released Windows 11 build 26220.7070, currently available in the Dev and Beta Channels, contains hidden settings that reference the feature. Windows build investigator PhantomofEarth discovered a new Haptic signals option tucked inside the system settings. This menu includes a switch to enable or disable haptics and a slider to adjust vibration intensity, suggesting users may soon feel tactile responses when snapping windows or positioning on-screen items.

The feature appears to be aimed at laptops with built-in haptic trackpads, such as the Microsoft Surface 7 and Surface Studio 2. These devices utilise solid-state trackpads that simulate clicks through tiny vibration motors, much like Apple's Taptic Engine, found in earlier MacBook Pro models. When active, the setting allows users to feel gentle pulses during interactions, such as dragging files, aligning windows, or snapping apps into place, adding a more tactile and responsive feel to Windows 11.

Microsoft has reportedly been experimenting with haptic responses since 2022, indicating that this feature has been under development for quite some time. However, it remains uncertain whether Windows 11's haptic system will extend compatibility to peripherals like the Logitech MX Master 4. For now, users can only manage haptic feedback for such devices through tools like Logitech's Options+ app.

Although this functionality is not yet operational in the current preview build, its inclusion in the Settings app suggests Microsoft is laying the foundation for a broader rollout. Haptic feedback, commonly found on smartphones, provides subtle vibrations in response to user actions. Microsoft aims to bring this to Windows 11 to make interactions smoother and more natural. The feature is likely to arrive first on laptops with haptic trackpads, with support for additional hardware expected to follow later.

Further reading: Windows 11, Microsoft, Haptic Feedback
Windows 11 May Add Haptic Feedback for Trackpads, Reportedly Spotted in Latest Build
