Apple has shelved its plans to launch the successor to the iPhone Air in 2026, according to a report. It was introduced in September as the company's first-ever ultra-thin offering, to much fanfare. However, the iPhone Air has reportedly failed to catch up to consumers, with the Cupertino-based tech giant scaling back its shipments and production volume. Apple was reportedly planning a split launch for the purported iPhone 18 series, but the Air model will not be part of it.

iPhone Air Launch Delayed

The Information reports that Apple has informed its engineers and suppliers that the launch of the iPhone Air successor has been removed from its 2026 release schedule. However, only the release date is said to have been cancelled and not the purported ultra-thin smartphone itself.

This decision has reportedly been made due to very low sales numbers of the iPhone Air. Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously highlighted that the handset had failed to meet Apple's expectations and the company was scaling back its shipments and production. The flagship iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max were reported to “cover the majority of high-end user demand”, leaving a little room for new market segments.

The production of the iPhone Air is expected to be temporarily halted at Foxconn's plant by the end of the month, while Luxshare has reportedly already stopped production. Although the length of the delay is currently unknown, the report claims that it will not be released alongside the iPhone 18 lineup in the Fall of 2026.

With this decision, it is clear that the ultra-thin smartphone trend isn't taking off. Samsung, one of Apple's major rivals in the flagship smartphone market, introduced its own ultra-thin smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, earlier this year. While it was anticipated to garner all of the headlines owing to its form factor, its sales fell short of expectations.

Consequently, Samsung is also believed to have discontinued the 'Edge' series and stick to its usual pattern in 2026 with the standard Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra models.

Why iPhone Air Isn't Appealing to Consumers

Priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 88,100) in the US and Rs. 1,19,900 in India for the base variant with 256GB of storage, the handset comes with several caveats. While its ultra-thin form factor may be appealing to some, Gadgets 360, in our iPhone Air review, found that its single rear camera is limited in scope and may leave users wanting for an ultra-wide or telephoto sensor at times.

Further, its battery life isn't the best in the segment, and while it can last up to a day with casual usage, quick gaming sessions or photo walks will drain it fairly rapidly, increasing dependence on Apple's iPhone Air MagSafe Battery.