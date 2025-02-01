Technology News
Google Pixel 9a Spotted on EMVCo Certification Site; Model Number, Android Version Revealed

Google's upcoming Pixel 9a is expected to run on Android 15 out-of-the-box.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 1 February 2025 19:10 IST
Google Pixel 9a may have a larger battery than the 4,500mAh unit on the Pixel 8a (pictured)

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 9a is expected to make its debut in the coming months
  • The company is reportedly planning an early launch for the smartphone
  • The Google Pixel 9a is likely to be powered by a Tensor G4 chipset
Google Pixel 9a has been spotted on another certification website, in a sign that its debut could be right around the corner. The company is said to be planning the launch of a midrange smartphone equipped with its Tensor G4 chip. We can also expect the Pixel 9a to run on Android 15 out-of-the-box — it might debut before the arrival of Android 16, which is scheduled to release by the end of Q2 2025. The successor to the Pixel 8a is also expected to pack a 5,100mAh battery.

Google Pixel 9a Model Number, Android Version (Expected)

The upcoming Google Pixel 9a was spotted on the EMVCo certification website (via 91Mobiles) and the listing reveals that the handset bears the model number GTF7P. The name of the handset is not mentioned in the document, which was published on the consortium's website on January 31.

Google's upcoming Pixel 9a will run on Android 15 out-of-the-box, according to the listing. Previous reports suggest that the company will launch the smartphone in March, which could make this the first year that the handset is being launched before the search giant's Google I/O event in May.

Google Pixel 9a Specifications (Expected)

The specifications of the Pixel 9a were leaked in December 2024, and the upcoming midrange smartphone is expected to sport a 6.3-inch Actua display, with 2,700nits peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is likely to run on a Tensor G4 chip from Google, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It is also said to have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Google will also reportedly equip the upcoming Pixel 9a with a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, while the phone could feature a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, like its predecessor. The handset is expected to feature a 5,100mAh battery, with 23W (wired) and 7.5W (wireless) charging. It is also likely to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Google Pixel 9a, Google Pixel 9a Specifications, Google Pixel, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Budget 2025: Tech in Focus With Framework for GCCs, New 'Fund of Funds' for startups, CoE for AI

