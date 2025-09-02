Artificial intelligence (AI) development in India requires a balanced regulatory approach, Indian Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said. The comments were made by Scindia during a virtual address at the International Telecommunication Union's Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR) 2025, currently being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Union Minister highlighted several key pillars that the country's regulatory body should focus on when developing policies around generative AI technology. Some of these pillars include safety, ethics, and inclusion.

Jyotiraditya Scindia Shares India's Vision for AI Regulation

During the virtual address, the minister said that the development of AI in India should follow a balanced regulatory approach. This means, on one hand, that policies should support and not hinder innovation, while on the other hand, they should ensure that AI products and services prioritise safety, ethics, and inclusion.

Scindia also emphasised the need to develop an open and flexible framework which is focused towards the public good. He added that India does not seek to impose restrictive rules for AI, but it also cannot ignore the potential risks of AI misuse. Notably, to support the development of the technology, the Government launched the IndiaAI Mission in 2024 with a budget of Rs. 10,371.92 crore.

Shifting his focus to the larger regulatory landscape, Scindia said, “Regulation is no longer about issuing licenses or enforcing penalties—it is about laying down vision, building trust, and shaping future-ready societies. If we succeed, we will not merely connect people—we will empower them. We will not just build networks—we will build nations.”

The Union Minister also outlined three key parameters that define a regulator in the age of building digital ecosystems. The first parameter requires regulators to move from a reactive rule-setting role to a proactive ecosystem designer role. This would require officials to focus on frameworks for public digital infrastructure as well as interoperable platforms. The second parameter implores them to create regulatory sandboxes to stress-test new ideas without compromising user safety or market stability.

Finally, as per the third parameter, regulators should build trust for the digital economy by focusing on people-centric policies, grievance redressal mechanisms, and strong data protection standards.