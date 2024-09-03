Apple is all set to unveil its iPhone 16 series on September 9, 2024. The company will hold a special “It's Glowtime” event to unveil the iPhone 16 series. The new series might feature the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. We might also see the launch of the new Apple Watch Series 10 coupled with a new generation of iOS, iPad, Mac, and more. Although the buzz is high for the Pro models, the standard iPhone 16 variants will also be in the limelight this year. So, if you are wondering what the expected Indian price, specifications, features, and more of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will discuss the new iPhone 16 series in depth. So, without further ado, let's get started.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus India Launch Details

Apple has already confirmed that it will be holding a special “It's Glowtime” event scheduled for September 09, 2024. The company is reported to unveil the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus during the launch event. The event will take place at Steve Jobs Theater, Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The event will be live-streamed on the brand's official YouTube channel and on its website. One can watch the event's live stream at 10:30 PM IST on September 09, 2024.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Expected Price in India and Sale Date

Although there is no official confirmation, recent rumours and leaks suggest that the iPhone 16 series could start at $799, while the iPhone 16 Plus price could start from $899. This means that the price of the new models could be similar to the prices of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

This means that the iPhone 16 model might start at Rs 79,900 in India, while the iPhone 16 Plus price in India could start at Rs 89,900. As far as the sale date is concerned, the new iPhone models could be available for pre-orders after a week, with availability beginning from the third week of September.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Expected Features and Specifications

There are plenty of rumours and leaks that suggest some of the specifications and features of the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models. Here's everything you need to know:

Design

Apple is planning to slightly tweak the design of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models. The company is reportedly planning to slim down the camera bump with its new camera module. The vanilla variants might come with a vertically-aligned pill-shaped camera setup, which ends its vertically-aligned lens setup in the previous models.

Apart from this, the company might also bring a new Action Button, which it introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro series. The new Action Button will replace the mute switch. The new Action button could be customisable for different shortcuts. Moreover, the company might also bring a new Capture button to the iPhone 16 series, which will act as a physical shutter button for taking photos and videos. The button could be placed on the right side of the device.

The upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus could be available in seven colour options: Black, Green, Pink, Blue, White, Purple, and Yellow.

Display

In terms of display, the standard iPhone 16 series could feature a display configuration similar to that of its predecessor. The company might introduce a 6.1-inch display for the iPhone 16 model, while the Plus variant might flaunt a 6.7-inch screen. Both models might come with a standard 60Hz screen refresh rate. That said, there are reports that Apple might introduce improved display tech with its iPhone 16 standard models.

Performance and OS

The latest iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are reportedly powered by the Apple A18 chipset. The upcoming chipset will offer better performance and improved AI performance of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. This also marks an upgrade from the iPhone 15, which offered an Apple A16 chipset. Interestingly, the company might introduce two variants of the A18 SoC. The standard variant might power the vanilla variant, while the Apple A18 Pro could power the upcoming Pro series.

However, the integration of the Apple Intelligence AI could make the real difference between the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 15. The New AI features include object detection, AI summary, ChatGPT integration, improved Siri, and more.

Cameras

Apple might introduce a similar dual-camera setup on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, which is also present in the vanilla iPhone 15 models. The handset might pack with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture. The company might also introduce a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a slightly better aperture of f/2.2, which could improve its low-light performance. On the front, the handset might offer a 12-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. Moreover, the non-Pro iPhone models will likely support macro photography for the first time.

Battery and Other Details

As per multiple rumours and leaks, the company might improve the battery life of the iPhone 16. The handset is reportedly to pack a 3,561mAh battery, slightly better than the 3,349mAh present in the iPhone 15. However, the iPhone 16 Plus model could come with a downgrade in the battery department. The handset is reported to feature a 4,006mAh battery as opposed to the 4,383mAh present in the iPhone 15 Plus.

The new iPhone 16 models could also feature 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The models are also reported to pack Wi-Fi 6E and a USB Type-C port, which first debuted with the iPhone 15 series.