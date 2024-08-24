Apple is gearing up to launch the iPhone 16 series of smartphones, according to a Bloomberg report. The Cupertino company is said to be targeting a launch date of September 10 for its latest iPhone models that are expected to succeed the iPhone 15 lineup that was unveiled a year ago. At its next launch event, Apple is also expected to unveil new Apple Watch and AirPods models equipped with new features. This year, Apple's Pro models are expected to sport slightly bigger displays, while the company is also tipped to equip its handsets with a dedicated 'capture' button.

Apple Said to Plan September 10 Launch Date for iPhone 16 Series, New Apple Watch, AirPods

According to a Bloomberg report citing people with knowledge of the matter, Apple us preparing to launch the iPhone 16 series of smartphones at an event on September 20. Previous reports have suggested that the company is likely to launch four models this year — the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. These devices could go on sale on September 20, according to the publication.

Apple is tipped to equip the iPhone 16 series with a capture button that could be used to quickly capture photos, while the pricier iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models could be equipped with an upgraded ultra-wide angle camera, displays that are 0.2 inches larger than their predecessors, as well as bigger batteries.

While only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be upgraded with support for Apple Intelligence features later this year, all four models in the iPhone 16 lineup could support Apple's new on-device AI technology, as well as the revamped version of Siri. These upgrades are expected to help Apple increase sales of its new smartphone models.

New AirPods and Apple Watch models are also expected to be unveiled at Apple's next event, according to Bloomberg. The company's truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets could arrive in a budget and midrange option, with the latter offering support for active noise cancellation, just like the high-end AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) model, that isn't expected to get an upgrade next month. On the other hand, the Apple Watch Series 10 will be equipped with a larger screen, while featuring a thinner body than previous models, according to recent reports.