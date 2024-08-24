Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 16 Series to Launch on September 10 Alongside New AirPods, Apple Watch Models: Bloomberg

iPhone 16 Series to Launch on September 10 Alongside New AirPods, Apple Watch Models: Bloomberg

Apple could also launch two new AirPods models alongside the Apple Watch Series 10 at its next hardware launch event next month.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 24 August 2024 17:25 IST
iPhone 16 Series to Launch on September 10 Alongside New AirPods, Apple Watch Models: Bloomberg

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models successors could be launched by the company next month

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 series could be launched by the company on September 20
  • Apple could equip the iPhone 16 Pro models with larger displays
  • Apple is also expected to launch two new AirPods models at its next event
Advertisement

Apple is gearing up to launch the iPhone 16 series of smartphones, according to a Bloomberg report. The Cupertino company is said to be targeting a launch date of September 10 for its latest iPhone models that are expected to succeed the iPhone 15 lineup that was unveiled a year ago. At its next launch event, Apple is also expected to unveil new Apple Watch and AirPods models equipped with new features. This year, Apple's Pro models are expected to sport slightly bigger displays, while the company is also tipped to equip its handsets with a dedicated 'capture' button.

Apple Said to Plan September 10 Launch Date for iPhone 16 Series, New Apple Watch, AirPods  

According to a Bloomberg report citing people with knowledge of the matter, Apple us preparing to launch the iPhone 16 series of smartphones at an event on September 20. Previous reports have suggested that the company is likely to launch four models this year — the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. These devices could go on sale on September 20, according to the publication.

Apple is tipped to equip the iPhone 16 series with a capture button that could be used to quickly capture photos, while the pricier iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models could be equipped with an upgraded ultra-wide angle camera, displays that are 0.2 inches larger than their predecessors, as well as bigger batteries.

While only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be upgraded with support for Apple Intelligence features later this year, all four models in the iPhone 16 lineup could support Apple's new on-device AI technology, as well as the revamped version of Siri. These upgrades are expected to help Apple increase sales of its new smartphone models.

New AirPods and Apple Watch models are also expected to be unveiled at Apple's next event, according to Bloomberg. The company's truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets could arrive in a budget and midrange option, with the latter offering support for active noise cancellation, just like the high-end AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) model, that isn't expected to get an upgrade next month. On the other hand, the Apple Watch Series 10 will be equipped with a larger screen, while featuring a thinner body than previous models, according to recent reports.

Apple iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Classic design with improved controls
  • Comfortable fit
  • State-of-the-art charging case
  • Very good battery life
  • Flexible, eager sound quality
  • Excellent ANC and transparency modes
  • Bad
  • Some features only work on Apple devices
  • Somewhat expensive
Read detailed Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition With F1-Inspired Design Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

iPhone 16 Series to Launch on September 10 Alongside New AirPods, Apple Watch Models: Bloomberg
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition Launched in India: See Prices
  2. Apple Might Be Planning to Launch the iPhone 16 Series on This Date
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Surfaces on US FCC Website, Might Launch Soon
  4. Vivo Y18i With 13-Megapixel Rear Camera, IP54 Rating Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Series to Launch on September 10 Alongside New AirPods, Apple Watch Models: Bloomberg
  2. Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition With F1-Inspired Design Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Surfaces on US FCC Website Hinting at Imminent Launch: Report
  4. Vivo Y18i With Unisoc T612 SoC, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Microsoft to Host Cybersecurity Summit After CrowdStrike-Induced IT Outage
  6. Meta Cancels Plans for High-End Mixed-Reality Headset to Rival Apple Vision Pro: Report
  7. Obsidian Says Avowed Will Run at 30fps on Xbox Series S/X, Feature Multiple Endings
  8. Samsung Galaxy Ring Reportedly Cannot Be Repaired If It's Damaged or Battery Dies
  9. Tecno Spark Go 1 Price Range in India Leaked; Tipped to Launch in September
  10. Worldcoin Faces Potential Ban in Colombia Amid Heightened Scrutiny
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »