Apple has added an all-new affordable model to its iPhone 16 range. Yes, we are talking about the iPhone 16e. The latest iPhone model from the Cupertino-based giant brings all the latest features and offers a much cheaper price tag than the current flagship iPhone 16 series. The newest iPhone 16e provides an OLED display, FaceID, the latest A18 chipset, Apple Intelligence support, an action button, and more. So, does it make sense to go for the new iPhone 16e or consider the iPhone 16 instead? In order to help you make informed decisions, we have put both devices against each other to see which one is meant for whom. So, without further ado, let's get started.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: Price in India

The iPhone 16e's price in India starts at Rs. 59,900 for the 128GB storage option. The 256GB model is available for Rs. 69,900. A top-end variant with 512GB storage costs Rs. 89,900.

The iPhone 16 price in India starts at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB storage option. The 256GB model is available for Rs. 89,900. There is also a top-end variant that comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,900. That said, one can get the iPhone 16 for as low as Rs. 69,999 on the online platform Flipkart at the time of writing.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: Design

The iPhone 16e has a sleek design language, which looks similar to the older iPhone models with a notch. The front panel comes with a large notch, while the back panel features a single camera module with an LED flash. The handset comes with an IP68 rating, which makes it water and dust-resistant. The handset is available in two colour options, including Black and White.

The iPhone 16 comes with a slightly modern design language. The rear panel comes with vertically aligned dual cameras, while the front features the Dynamic Island. The iPhone 16 also offers a customisable Action Button and a Camera Button to control different camera functions. The model also comes with an IP68 rating. The iPhone 16 is available in Back, White, Pink, Teal, and Ultramarine colour options. The phone measures 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.80mm and weighs 199 grams.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: Display

The iPhone 16e has a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 1170x2532 pixels. It also offers up to 1200nits of peak brightness, HDR, True Tone, and Ceramic Shield protection.

The iPhone 16 also has a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display. The screen offers a resolution of 1179x2556 pixels. Moreover, the handset comes with up to 2000nits of peak outdoor brightness, HDR, True Tone display, and the latest generation of Ceramic Shield protection.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: Performance and OS

Both models are powered by the latest Apple A18 processor. The newest chipset is built using a 3nm process and offers a 16-core Neural Engine. However, there is a slight difference in the GPU section. The iPhone 16e features a 4-core GPU, while the iPhone 16 features a 5-core GPU. Apart from this, both models offer up to 512GB of internal storage. Moreover, both the devices run on iOS 18 and support Apple Intelligence AI features.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: Cameras

The iPhone 16e features a 2-in-1 48-megapixel rear camera. This means the camera will function as a wide-angle and telephoto lens to take 2x telephoto shots. The front offers a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with f/1.9 aperture. The iPhone 16e can record 4K video recording up to 60fps.

The iPhone 16 comes equipped with a dual-camera setup on the rear panel. The device features a 48-megapixel Fusion camera with f/1.6 aperture that also doubles as a 2x telephoto lens coupled with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2. On the front, the device features a 12-megapixel TrueDepth shooter for selfies and video calling. The iPhone 16 can record 4K video recording up to 60fps.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: Battery

In terms of battery, the iPhone 16e comes with a lithium-ion battery that can deliver up to 26 hours of video playback. The handset also comes with a USB Type-C port for fast charging. The iPhone 16 also features a lithium-ion battery that can deliver up to 22 hours of video playback.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: Conclusion

To conclude, both devices are meant for different audiences. Those who want to explore Apple Intelligence features without spending too much on the new iPhone 16 series can consider the iPhone 16e. The newest iPhone model brings almost a similar display and processor. However, the iPhone 16 is meant for those who want to experience the latest features from Apple, coupled with a better set of cameras and slightly better performance.