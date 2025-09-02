Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple's iPhone 8 Plus Listed as Vintage Product Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch, 11 Inch MacBook Air Now Obsolete

Apple's iPhone 8 Plus Listed as Vintage Product Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch, 11-Inch MacBook Air Now Obsolete

Apple designates a product as vintage if it was last sold between five and seven years ago.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 September 2025 19:02 IST
Apple's iPhone 8 Plus Listed as Vintage Product Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch, 11-Inch MacBook Air Now Obsolete

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's iPhone 8 Plus (pictured) was launched in 2017

Highlights
  • Limited hardware service might still be available for vintage products
  • The standard iPhone 8 and iPhone X were previously marked as vintage
  • Apple's Awe Dropping event is scheduled to take place on September 9
Advertisement

Apple is all set to unveil the iPhone 17 series on September 9 at its 'Awe Dropping' event. Ahead of the launch of the new iPhone family, the Cupertino-based tech giant has updated its vintage and obsolete product lists. The iPhone 8 Plus, which was launched in 2017, is now marked as vintage, while the 11-inch MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and 15-inch MacBook Pro have been declared "obsolete" by the company. These devices are now classified as outdated, and their service and repairs will be limited. 

Apple's iPhone 8 Plus From 2017 is Now a Vintage Product

Apple has added the 64GB and 256GB storage variants of the iPhone 8 Plus to its vintage device list. These join the iPhone 8 Plus Product RED edition, which was already on the list. The 128GB storage model of the phone has yet to be included in the vintage list yet.

The standard iPhone 8 and iPhone X, which were launched in 2017, were previously marked as vintage. The iPhone 8 Plus was launched at a starting price of Rs. 73,000 for the 64GB variant and Rs. 86,000 for the 256GB variant. The base variant was discontinued in India in 2020. 

Besides the iPhone 8 Plus, the 11-inch MacBook Air launched in 2015, and the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models from 2017 have been categorised as obsolete

Apple considers products vintage when they haven't been sold for more than five years, but less than seven years have passed since they were introduced. During this period, limited hardware service might still be available, depending on availability of parts.

Apple labels products as obsolete once they haven't been sold for over seven years. At that point, all hardware services are discontinued, and service providers can no longer order parts for obsolete products. An exception exists for Monster-branded Beats products, which are considered obsolete regardless of when they were purchased. MacBooks may still qualify for battery-only repairs for up to 10 years after discontinuation, but this is subject to availability of components.

These changes to the vintage and obsolete product lists have been made days ahead of Apple's Awe Dropping launch event, which is scheduled to take place on September 9 at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST). The iPhone 17 series, Apple Watch 11 series, and AirPods Pro 3 are also expected to be unveiled during the event.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Insane performance
  • Vastly improved cameras
  • Portrait Mode is great
  • Wireless charging
  • Assured, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Same old design, ungainly
  • First party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone 8 Plus review
Display 5.50-inch
Processor Apple A11 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2691mAh
OS iOS 11
Resolution 1080x1920 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Obsolete List, Apple Vintage List, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, MacBook Air 2015, MacBook Pro 2017
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
El Salvador to Host First Government-Backed Bitcoin Conference in November
YouTube Reportedly Cracks Down on Premium Family Plan Sharing With Location-Based Checks

Related Stories

Apple's iPhone 8 Plus Listed as Vintage Product Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch, 11-Inch MacBook Air Now Obsolete
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Saiyaara is All Set to Stream on This OTT Platform in September
  2. Realme 15T With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Deals on Smartphones, Laptops Teased
  4. Apple Marks iPhone 8 Plus as Vintage Alongside These MacBook Models
  5. Realme 15T 5G India Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  6. Redmi 15 5G, Note 14 Pro Prices Dropped During Diwali With Xiaomi Sale
  7. Google Pixel 10a Tipped to Come With Last Year's Tensor Chip
  8. Motorola Razr 60, Buds Loop With Swarovski Crystals Debut in India
  9. Xiaomi 16 Series Launch Timeline Revealed in New Leak
  10. YouTube Reportedly Cracks Down on Premium Family Plan Sharing
#Latest Stories
  1. Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition Launched in India With Up to 60 Hour Battery Life
  2. Call of Duty Film Adaption Said to Be a 'Priority' at Paramount, Negotiations on to Acquire Rights
  3. Cannibal Solar Storm May Trigger Auroras as Powerful Geomagnetic Storm to Hit Earth Soon
  4. Apple's iPhone 8 Plus Listed as Vintage Product Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch, 11-Inch MacBook Air Now Obsolete
  5. Hidden Reason Behind Portugal’s Deadly Earthquakes Finally Explained
  6. YouTube Reportedly Cracks Down on Premium Family Plan Sharing With Location-Based Checks
  7. Redmi 15 5G, Redmi 14 Pro 5G Series Prices Dropped During Diwali With Xiaomi Sale
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals and Discounts on Samsung Phones, Laptops, and More Teased
  9. El Salvador to Host First Government-Backed Bitcoin Conference in November
  10. OpenAI Shares New Safeguard Plans to Protect Teenagers and Users Facing Emotional Distress
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »