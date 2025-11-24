Technology News
English Edition
Vivo S50 Series Camera Specifications Revealed Ahead of Debut; Will Arrive With Sony IMX882 Sensor

Vivo S50 series will be launched by the tech firm in China in December.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 November 2025 17:35 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S50 series is expected to succeed the Vivo S30 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo S50 series is expected to feature at least two phones
  • Vivo S50 series might get a 3D fingerprint sensor
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
The Vivo S50 series, which is set to succeed the company's Vivo S30 lineup, will be launched with a Sony IMX882 telephoto camera according to details provided by a company executive on Monday. Expected to comprise two models, the upcoming Vivo S50 series will also ship with the same imaging algorithm for portrait photography as the company's latest flagship handsets. Recently, a report highlighted that the Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini could be equipped with similar rear camera setups as their predecessors, the Vivo S30 and Vivo S30 Pro Mini. Codenamed “Battle Angel”, the Vivo S50 Pro Mini is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's soon-to-be-unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

Vivo S50 Series Camera Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao writes that all the phones in the upcoming Vivo S50 series will be equipped with a Sony IMX882 1/1.95-inch periscope telephoto sensor, which could be a 50-megapixel camera. Moreover, it will be coupled with the same “clear and natural portrait algorithm” as the flagship handsets. It is claimed to allow the phones to capture more facial details while improving the image quality.

Previous reports suggest that the Vivo S50 series could carry a similar rear camera configuration as its predecessor, the Vivo S30 lineup. For context, the vanilla Vivo S30 ships with a triple rear camera unit, offering a 50-megapixel main Sony LYT700V 1/1.56-inch sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with OIS, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 106-degree field of view.

On the other hand, the Vivo S30 Pro Mini also gets a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back, which features a Sony IMX921 1/1.56-inch sensor. It is also equipped with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. Both Vivo S30 series phones feature 50-megapixel front-facing cameras for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo product manager recently confirmed that the Vivo S50 Pro Mini will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is confirmed to be launched soon. He claims that the phone managed to score about 3 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo S50, Vivo S50 Pro Mini, Vivo S50 Specifications, Vivo S50 Pro Mini Specifications, Vivo S50 Series, Vivo
Dhruv Raghav
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Feature Perplexity AI Alongside Bixby For More Complex Tasks, Tipster Claims

