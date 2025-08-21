Technology News
Pixel 10 vs OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Best Premium Smartphones Under Rs 1 Lakh Compared

Google Pixel 10 is priced in India at Rs. 79,999 for the lone 256GB variant.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 August 2025 13:31 IST
Pixel 10 vs OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Best Premium Smartphones Under Rs 1 Lakh Compared

Left to right: Pixel 10 vs OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S25

  • Pixel 10 is powered by an in-house Tensor G5 SoC
  • OnePlus 13 gets a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  • Galaxy S25 has a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip
Google launched the Pixel 10 handset alongside the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold variants in India on Wednesday. The base flagship model comes with several key upgrades over the preceding model, including an improved chipset, a bigger battery and a better camera system. The Mountain View-based tech giant offers its latest handset at a premium price point. Here, we compare the phone, including its price and specifications, against other flagship models from competing OEMs, like the OnePlus 13 and the Samsung Galaxy S25.

Pixel 10 vs OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Price in India compared

Pixel 10 Google Pixel 10 price in India is set at Rs. 79,999 for the sole 256GB storage option. It is offered in Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, and Obsidian colourways.

OnePlus 13 - Pricing for the OnePlus 13 begins at Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option in India. Meanwhile, the 16GB + 512GB and 24GB + 1TB variants are listed at Rs. 76,999 and Rs. 89,999, respectively. It is sold in Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean colour options. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 - The Samsung Galaxy S25 costs Rs. 80,999 and Rs. 92,999 for the 12GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 512GB configurations, respectively. The phone comes in Icyblue, Silver Shadow, Navy, and Mint shades.

Pixel 10 vs OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Design, Display and Processor

Pixel 10 - The Google Pixel 10 has a horizontal pill-shaped rear camera island and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, both at the front and at the back. The handset has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It measures 152.8×72.0×8.6mm in size and weighs 204g.

The Google Pixel 10 comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,424 pixels) OLED Super Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 422ppi pixel density, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness level and HDR support.

Google packs a Tensor G5 chipset and a Titan M2 security chip in the Pixel 10 handset. It supports 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone runs on Android 16 out-of-the-box and is promised to get seven years of major OS and security updates.

OnePlus 13 - The OnePlus 13 comes with a large, circular camera module at the top left side of the rear panel. We see a Hasselblad branding beside it, and the OnePlus logo appears centrally on the back panel. The handset is claimed to meet IP68+ IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The screen has a ceramic guard protection. It measures 162.9×76.5x×8.9mm in size and weighs about 213g.

The OnePlus 13 has a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440×3,168 pixels) LTPO 4.1 ProXDR display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,500 nits peak brightness level, 510ppi pixel density and Dolby Vision support. 

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with Adreno 830 GPU. It supports up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.0. It will receive four years of major OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy S25 - The Samsung Galaxy S25 has three cameras arranged vertically in the top left corner of the rear panel. A smaller, round slot beside them holds the LED flash unit. The handset has an IP68 dust and water-resistant build and a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 display protection. It has dimensions of 146.9×70.5×7.2mm and weighs 162g.

The Galaxy S25 boasts a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2,600 nits peak brightness level.

The phone is backed by a cutom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC. It supports 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 15-based One UI 7 out-of-the-box and will get seven years of major OS and security updates.

Pixel 10 vs OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Cameras

Pixel 10 - The Google Pixel 10 is equipped with a 48-megapixel primary camera, which is accompanied by a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x zoom support and a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter. All back cameras support Super Res Zoom up to 20x and 4K video recording at 60fps.

The handset also supports AI-backed imaging tools like Camera Coach. On the front, it has a 10.5-megapixel selfie camera with autofocus support.

OnePlus 13 - For optics, the OnePlus 13 features a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera unit. It includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera with support for 3x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

For selfies and video calls, it has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 front camera. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 - In the camera department, the Galaxy S25 has a 50-megapixel main sensor with 2x in-sensor zoom and OIS, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom and OIS, at the back.

At the front, the handset features a 12-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats.

Pixel 10 vs OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Battery

Pixel 10 - The Pixel 10 packs a 4,970mAh battery with support for 30W wired fast charging and up to 15W Qi2 wireless charging.

OnePlus 13 - With 100W SuperVOOC and 50W AirVOOC charging support, the OnePlus 13 runs on a 6,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S25 - The Samsung Galaxy S25 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging, 15W Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare for reverse wireless charging. 

FAQs

What is the official price of the Google Pixel 10 in India?

The Google Pixel 10 is priced in India at Rs. 79,999 for the lone 256GB storage variant.

Where can I buy the Pixel 10 series in India?

The Google Pixel 10 series will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart and is currently available for pre-orders via the e-commerce site, Google India store and offline platforms. 

Is the Pixel 10 series available offline in India?

Yes, the Pixel 10 series is available at select offline retail stores in India.

What is the official charging speed of the Pixel 10?

The Pixel 10 supports 30W wired fast charging and up to 15W wireless charging in India. 

How many years of software and security updates will the Pixel 10 get?

The Pixel 10 will get seven years of software and security updates.

Google Pixel 10 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 vs OnePlus 13 comparison
  Google Pixel 10
Google Pixel 10
Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy S25
OnePlus 13
OnePlus 13
Key Specs
Display6.30-inch6.20-inch6.82-inch
Front Camera10.5-megapixel 12-megapixel 32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM12GB12GB12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage256GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity4970mAh4000mAh6000mAh
OSAndroid 16Android 15Android 15
Resolution1080x242 pixels1080x2340 pixels1440x3168 pixels
Processor-Snapdragon 8 Elite-
GENERAL
BrandGoogleSamsungOnePlus
ModelPixel 10Galaxy S2513
Release dateAugust 20, 2025January 22, 2025January 7, 2025
AI EnabledYes--
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)152.80 x 72.00 x 8.60146.90 x 70.50 x 7.20162.90 x 76.50 x 8.90
Weight (g)204.00168.00210.00
IP ratingIP68IP68IP69
Battery capacity (mAh)497040006000
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast charging30W Fast ChargingProprietary100W Fast Charging
Wireless chargingYesYesYes
Wireless Charging Typeup to 15W Qi21550W
ColoursIndigo, Frost, Lemongrass, ObsidianIcyblue, Navy, Silver Shadow, Mint, Blueblack, Coralred, PinkgoldArctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean
Body type--Glass
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz120 Hz120 Hz
Resolution StandardFHD+FHD+QHD+
Screen size (inches)6.306.206.82
Resolution1080x242 pixels1080x2340 pixels1440x3168 pixels
Protection typeGorilla Glass Victus 2Gorilla Glass Armor-
Aspect ratio20:9--
Pixels per inch (PPI)422-510
HARDWARE
Processor makeTensor G5Snapdragon 8 EliteSnapdragon 8 Elite
RAM12GB12GB12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Internal storage256GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Processor-octa-core-
Expandable storage-NoNo
Expandable storage type-NoNo
Dedicated microSD slot-NoNo
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.7) + 13-megapixel (f/2.2) + 10.8-megapixel (f/3.1)50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2) + 10-megapixel (f/2.4)50-megapixel (f/1.6) + 50-megapixel (f/2.6) + 50-megapixel (f/2.0)
No. of Rear Cameras333
Rear flashYes--
Front camera10.5-megapixel (f/2.2)12-megapixel (f/2.2)32-megapixel (f/2.4)
Lens Type (Second Rear Camera)Ultra Wide-AngleUltra Wide-AngleTelephoto
Lens Type (Third Rear Camera)TelephotoTelephotoUltra Wide-Angle
No. of Front Cameras-11
Pop-Up Camera-No-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 16Android 15Android 15
Skin-One UI 7ColorOS 15
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 6.00Yes, v 5.30Yes, v 5.40
NFCYesYesYes
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYesYes
Wi-Fi standards supported-802.11 ax802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
Wi-Fi Direct-Yes-
Wi-Fi 7--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-YesYes
5G-YesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeeSIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-YesYes
5G-YesYes
SENSORS
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensor-Yes-
Barometer-Yes-
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Pixel 10 vs OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S25, Google Pixel 10, OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy S25
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Halo X Smart Glasses Unveiled, Can Continuously Record Audio and Use AI to Answer Queries
Pixel 10 vs OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Best Premium Smartphones Under Rs 1 Lakh Compared
  Apple's First Retail Store in Bengaluru Opens September 2
  Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Debut in India: See Prices
  Google's Pixel 10 Series Adds a 'Daily Hub' to Rival Samsung's Now Brief
  ROG Xbox Ally, Xbox Ally X Launch Date Confirmed, No Word on Pricing
  You Can Now Ask Google Photos to Make AI-Powered Edits on Your Behalf
  Google Pixel Buds 2a Launched in India, Pixel Buds Pro 2 Get New Colour
  OnePlus May Soon Start OxygenOS 16 Beta Programme for Nord 4 Users
  Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max
