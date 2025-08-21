Google launched the Pixel 10 handset alongside the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold variants in India on Wednesday. The base flagship model comes with several key upgrades over the preceding model, including an improved chipset, a bigger battery and a better camera system. The Mountain View-based tech giant offers its latest handset at a premium price point. Here, we compare the phone, including its price and specifications, against other flagship models from competing OEMs, like the OnePlus 13 and the Samsung Galaxy S25.

Pixel 10 vs OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Price in India compared

Pixel 10 - Google Pixel 10 price in India is set at Rs. 79,999 for the sole 256GB storage option. It is offered in Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, and Obsidian colourways.

OnePlus 13 - Pricing for the OnePlus 13 begins at Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option in India. Meanwhile, the 16GB + 512GB and 24GB + 1TB variants are listed at Rs. 76,999 and Rs. 89,999, respectively. It is sold in Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S25 - The Samsung Galaxy S25 costs Rs. 80,999 and Rs. 92,999 for the 12GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 512GB configurations, respectively. The phone comes in Icyblue, Silver Shadow, Navy, and Mint shades.

Pixel 10 vs OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Design, Display and Processor

Pixel 10 - The Google Pixel 10 has a horizontal pill-shaped rear camera island and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, both at the front and at the back. The handset has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It measures 152.8×72.0×8.6mm in size and weighs 204g.

The Google Pixel 10 comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,424 pixels) OLED Super Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 422ppi pixel density, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness level and HDR support.

Google packs a Tensor G5 chipset and a Titan M2 security chip in the Pixel 10 handset. It supports 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone runs on Android 16 out-of-the-box and is promised to get seven years of major OS and security updates.

OnePlus 13 - The OnePlus 13 comes with a large, circular camera module at the top left side of the rear panel. We see a Hasselblad branding beside it, and the OnePlus logo appears centrally on the back panel. The handset is claimed to meet IP68+ IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The screen has a ceramic guard protection. It measures 162.9×76.5x×8.9mm in size and weighs about 213g.

The OnePlus 13 has a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440×3,168 pixels) LTPO 4.1 ProXDR display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,500 nits peak brightness level, 510ppi pixel density and Dolby Vision support.

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with Adreno 830 GPU. It supports up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.0. It will receive four years of major OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy S25 - The Samsung Galaxy S25 has three cameras arranged vertically in the top left corner of the rear panel. A smaller, round slot beside them holds the LED flash unit. The handset has an IP68 dust and water-resistant build and a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 display protection. It has dimensions of 146.9×70.5×7.2mm and weighs 162g.

The Galaxy S25 boasts a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2,600 nits peak brightness level.

The phone is backed by a cutom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC. It supports 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 15-based One UI 7 out-of-the-box and will get seven years of major OS and security updates.

Pixel 10 vs OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Cameras

Pixel 10 - The Google Pixel 10 is equipped with a 48-megapixel primary camera, which is accompanied by a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x zoom support and a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter. All back cameras support Super Res Zoom up to 20x and 4K video recording at 60fps.

The handset also supports AI-backed imaging tools like Camera Coach. On the front, it has a 10.5-megapixel selfie camera with autofocus support.

OnePlus 13 - For optics, the OnePlus 13 features a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera unit. It includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera with support for 3x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

For selfies and video calls, it has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 front camera.

Samsung Galaxy S25 - In the camera department, the Galaxy S25 has a 50-megapixel main sensor with 2x in-sensor zoom and OIS, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom and OIS, at the back.

At the front, the handset features a 12-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats.

Pixel 10 vs OnePlus 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S25: Battery

Pixel 10 - The Pixel 10 packs a 4,970mAh battery with support for 30W wired fast charging and up to 15W Qi2 wireless charging.

OnePlus 13 - With 100W SuperVOOC and 50W AirVOOC charging support, the OnePlus 13 runs on a 6,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S25 - The Samsung Galaxy S25 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging, 15W Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare for reverse wireless charging.

FAQs

What is the official price of the Google Pixel 10 in India?

The Google Pixel 10 is priced in India at Rs. 79,999 for the lone 256GB storage variant.

Where can I buy the Pixel 10 series in India?

The Google Pixel 10 series will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart and is currently available for pre-orders via the e-commerce site, Google India store and offline platforms.

Is the Pixel 10 series available offline in India?

Yes, the Pixel 10 series is available at select offline retail stores in India.

What is the official charging speed of the Pixel 10?

The Pixel 10 supports 30W wired fast charging and up to 15W wireless charging in India.

How many years of software and security updates will the Pixel 10 get?

The Pixel 10 will get seven years of software and security updates.