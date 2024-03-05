Nothing is all set to launch its first affordable smartphone in India, Nothing Phone 2a. The latest smartphone has been the talk of the town for some time, and now, the time has finally come for its unveiling. The Nothing Phone 2a design and other details have already been revealed by the brand. Moreover, The company plans to launch CMF by Nothing devices during the launch event. These include Neckband Pro and CMF Buds. So, if you plan to watch the live stream or want complete details about the latest smartphone, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will let you know how you can watch the live stream of the Nothing Phone 2a launch event, the expected price in India, and the expected features. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Nothing Phone 2a: How to Watch Live Stream, Event Time, and More

Nothing has confirmed that it will launch Nothing Phone 2a on March 5 in India. The company will hold an event in Delhi to launch the latest smartphone. The event will kickstart at 5 pm IST. You can watch the live stream of the event on the company's website, or you can watch the live streaming here by clicking on the video below:

Although there is no official information about the price of Nothing Phone 2a, a recent rumour suggests that the smartphone might be priced at around Rs. 25,000 in India.

Flipkart has made a microsite live, meaning the upcoming smartphone will be available from the e-commerce platform. However, we will only know the sale date during the launch event.

Nothing Phone 2a Expected Features and Specifications

There have been many leaks and rumours suggesting key features and specifications of the Nothing Phone 2a. Moreover, the brand has also teased some features. Here's everything you need to know:

Design and Display

Nothing has revealed the design of its upcoming Nothing Phone 2a. The upcoming model will pack a transparent rear panel, following the brand's design philosophy. The panel has a dual-camera setup, surrounded by LED modules that are part of the company's Glyph interface. Per previous leaks, the device's front panel has a punch-hole cutout at the centre. The volume controls are placed on the left side, and the power on/off button is on the right. The upcoming handset might be available in two colour options: Black and White.

On the display front, the Nothing Phone 2a might pack a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display. The display could also feature a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Performance and OS

Nothing and MediaTek partnered to create a customised chipset for the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a. The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor will power the upcoming smartphone. The company has picked the MediaTek chipset over the two Qualcomm processors: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Snapdragon 782G. Moreover, the phone might pack up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset will run on NothingOS 2.5.2, based on Android 14.

Cameras

The Nothing Phone 2a features a dual-camera setup on the rear panel for optics. The handset might feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside another 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the selfie front, the device packs a 32-megapixel camera.

Battery and Other Details

The Nothing Phone 2a is reported to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Moreover, the company might also introduce 45W wired charging for the upcoming device. However, whether it will feature wireless charging support is not known at the time of writing.

