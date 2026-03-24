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Redmi Note 15 SE 5G India Launch Date Announced as Company Reveals Key Features

Here's what we know about the Redmi Note 15 5G SE (Special Edition) variant, which is expected to launch in India next week.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 March 2026 14:31 IST
Redmi Note 15 SE 5G India Launch Date Announced as Company Reveals Key Features

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G will go on sale in India via Flipkart

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Highlights
  • Redmi Note 15 SE 5G could be similar to the Cherry Red edition
  • Redmi Note 15 5G was launched in India in January
  • The Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to reveal the India pricing
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Redmi Note 15 5G was launched in India earlier this year, months after the phone was unveiled in China in August. Now, the company has announced that a “special edition” of the handset will be launched in India in the first week of April, dubbed Redmi Note 15 SE 5G. Moreover, a dedicated microsite for the smartphone has been made live on an e-commerce platform, hinting at the upcoming Redmi Note series phone's design. It appears to be the rebranded version of a China-exclusive special edition of the handset. The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is also expected to carry a squircle-shaped rear camera module.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Will Launch in India on April 2

In a post on X, the Xiaomi sub-brand has announced that the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G will be launched in India on April 2. Additionally, a dedicated microsite for the smartphone is now live on Flipkart, confirming its availability in the country via the e-commerce platform. The teased design of the handset suggests that it could be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 15 5G's China-exclusive New Year Cherry Red Edition.

The upcoming Redmi Note 15 SE 5G appears in a red shade, while boasting a gold-coloured frame. Moreover, the Redmi branding appears at the centre of the back panel. It could ship with the same design as the standard Redmi Note 15 5G, featuring a squircle-shaped camera module, featuring two cameras and an LED flash. The deco could be finished in the same colour as the upcoming phone's frame.

This comes months after the Redmi Note 15 5G was launched in India on January 6 at a starting price of Rs. 22,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the 256GB configuration arrived in the country at Rs. 24,999. Currently, the phone retails in India in Black, Glacier Blue, and Mist Purple colour options.

To recap, the Redmi Note 15 5G sports a 6.77-inch (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It features a 108-megapixel main rear camera, paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It also packs a 5,520mAh battery.

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Redmi Note 15 5G

Redmi Note 15 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Good Battery Life
  • Bad
  • Cameras are inconsistent
  • No HDR playback support
  • Bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5G review
Display 6.77-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5520mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Redmi Note 15 SE 5G, Redmi Note 15 SE 5G India Launch, Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Specifications, Redmi Note 15 5G Special Edition, Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Redmi Note 15 SE 5G India Launch Date Announced as Company Reveals Key Features
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