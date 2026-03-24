Redmi Note 15 5G was launched in India earlier this year, months after the phone was unveiled in China in August. Now, the company has announced that a “special edition” of the handset will be launched in India in the first week of April, dubbed Redmi Note 15 SE 5G. Moreover, a dedicated microsite for the smartphone has been made live on an e-commerce platform, hinting at the upcoming Redmi Note series phone's design. It appears to be the rebranded version of a China-exclusive special edition of the handset. The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G is also expected to carry a squircle-shaped rear camera module.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Will Launch in India on April 2

In a post on X, the Xiaomi sub-brand has announced that the Redmi Note 15 SE 5G will be launched in India on April 2. Additionally, a dedicated microsite for the smartphone is now live on Flipkart, confirming its availability in the country via the e-commerce platform. The teased design of the handset suggests that it could be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 15 5G's China-exclusive New Year Cherry Red Edition.

The upcoming Redmi Note 15 SE 5G appears in a red shade, while boasting a gold-coloured frame. Moreover, the Redmi branding appears at the centre of the back panel. It could ship with the same design as the standard Redmi Note 15 5G, featuring a squircle-shaped camera module, featuring two cameras and an LED flash. The deco could be finished in the same colour as the upcoming phone's frame.

This comes months after the Redmi Note 15 5G was launched in India on January 6 at a starting price of Rs. 22,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the 256GB configuration arrived in the country at Rs. 24,999. Currently, the phone retails in India in Black, Glacier Blue, and Mist Purple colour options.

To recap, the Redmi Note 15 5G sports a 6.77-inch (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It features a 108-megapixel main rear camera, paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It also packs a 5,520mAh battery.

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