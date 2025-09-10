Apple's iPhone 17 series of smartphones was launched at its 'Awe Dropping' launch event on September 9, bringing battery improvements across the lineup. With the new A19 chip and enhanced power efficiency, all four models — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max — are claimed to offer longer battery life compared to their iPhone 16 counterparts. The iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro lead the list with the longest claimed battery performance. Here's a quick look at the advertised battery stats of all models.

iPhone 17, iPhone 16: Comparison of Video Playback Times

The iPhone 17 series features rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, and the company claims that it offers notable improvements in battery life over last year's models. Apple's flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max is rated for up to 37 hours of video playback on a single charge, up from 29 hours on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. For video streaming, it is said to last up to 33 hours on a charge.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro is claimed to offer an impressive 39 hours of video playback, a which is a considerable upgrade over the 27-hour battery life advertised on the iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple says the Pro models in its new iPhone 17 lineup deliver the company's best-ever performance and an enormous leap in battery life.

Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 17 is said to deliver up to 30 hours of video playback time on a single charge, offering an eight-hour boost over the iPhone 16's 22-hour rating, at least where local video playback is concerned.

As for the iPhone Air, despite its slim 5.6mm profile, it's advertised to match the iPhone 16 Plus with up to 27 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Alongside improved battery life, the iPhone 17 series also supports faster charging, letting users top up their handsets when low on power. Apple's new A19 series chips, combined with enhanced power efficiency and smarter battery management in the latest iOS version, are likely to help extend battery performance even further.