Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Here Is a Quick Comparison of Advertised Video Playback Times

iPhone 17 promises up to eight hours more battery life compared to the iPhone 16.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 September 2025 13:53 IST
iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Here Is a Quick Comparison of Advertised Video Playback Times

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 17 series comes with rechargeable lithium‑ion batteries

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 series promise longer battery life compared to iPhone 16 series
  • iPhone 17 Pro is advertised to offer up to 39 hours of video playback
  • New Air model offers up to 27 hours of video playback on a single charge
Advertisement

Apple's iPhone 17 series of smartphones was launched at its 'Awe Dropping' launch event on September 9, bringing battery improvements across the lineup. With the new A19 chip and enhanced power efficiency, all four models — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max — are claimed to offer longer battery life compared to their iPhone 16 counterparts. The iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro lead the list with the longest claimed battery performance. Here's a quick look at the advertised battery stats of all models.

iPhone 17, iPhone 16: Comparison of Video Playback Times

The iPhone 17 series features rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, and the company claims that it offers notable improvements in battery life over last year's models. Apple's flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max is rated for up to 37 hours of video playback on a single charge, up from 29 hours on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. For video streaming, it is said to last up to 33 hours on a charge.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro is claimed to offer an impressive 39 hours of video playback, a which is a considerable upgrade over the 27-hour battery life advertised on the iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple says the Pro models in its new iPhone 17 lineup deliver the company's best-ever performance and an enormous leap in battery life.

Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 17 is said to deliver up to 30 hours of video playback time on a single charge, offering an eight-hour boost over the iPhone 16's 22-hour rating, at least where local video playback is concerned.

As for the iPhone Air, despite its slim 5.6mm profile, it's advertised to match the iPhone 16 Plus with up to 27 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Alongside improved battery life, the iPhone 17 series also supports faster charging, letting users top up their handsets when low on power. Apple's new A19 series chips, combined with enhanced power efficiency and smarter battery management in the latest iOS version, are likely to help extend battery performance even further.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Series, iPhone 17 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
The New AirPods Lineup for 2025: AirPods Pro 3 Arrives, Pro 2 Departs

Related Stories

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Here Is a Quick Comparison of Advertised Video Playback Times
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Price: US vs UAE vs India - Where Is It Cheapest to Buy?
  2. Pixel 9 for Under Rs. 36,000? Flipkart's Big Billion Days Deal Revealed
  3. Apple Launches iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max With These Massive Upgrades
  4. All the Key Differences Between iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro
  5. Who Is Abidur Chowdhury, the Designer Who Introduced the iPhone Air?
  6. iPhone 17 Pro: 5 Best New Features You Need to Know About
  7. iPhone 17 Series Comes with These Battery Gains Over the iPhone 16 Lineup
  8. Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, SE Launched With These Health Features
  9. iPhone 16, 16 Plus Price in India Slashed: Check New Prices
  10. Apple Discontinues These iPhone Models After iPhone 17 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. GTA 6 Delay Led to Celebrations at Sucker Punch, Ghost of Yotei Director Says
  2. OnePlus 15 Tipped to Launch in Three Colour Options Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  3. iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Here Is a Quick Comparison of Advertised Video Playback Times
  4. The New AirPods Lineup for 2025: AirPods Pro 3 Arrives, Pro 2 Departs
  5. Bitcoin Price Drops to $111,700 as Traders Await CPI, ECB Signals
  6. Apple Announces Final Cut Camera 2.0, Adds ProRes RAW and Genlock Support for iPhone 17 Pro
  7. Oppo A6 GT Launched With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Alongside Oppo A6i: Price, Specifications
  8. Apple Discontinues These iPhone Models After iPhone 17 Launch
  9. Who Is Abidur Chowdhury, the Industrial Designer Who Introduced the iPhone Air?
  10. Google Pixel 9 for Under Rs. 36,000? Flipkart's Big Billion Days Deal Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »