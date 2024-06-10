Technology News

Xiaomi 14 Civi Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features, Specifications, and More

Xiaomi 14 Civi is launching in India on June 12, 2024. The smartphone will feature some flagship features and specifications. Read on to know more!

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 June 2024 13:06 IST
Xiaomi 14 Civi Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features, Specifications, and More

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14 Civi will launch in India on June 12, 2024
  • The smartphone will feature Leica-branded cameras
  • Here’s everything you need to know about Xiaomi 14 Civi
Xiaomi is all set to launch the much-anticipated smartphone of the year. Yes, we are talking about Xiaomi 14 Civi. The brand's latest smartphone will act as a bridge between its flagship series and mid-range smartphones. 

The Xiaomi 14 Civi will offer flagship features and specifications at an aggressive price point. So, if you are wondering what to expect from the upcoming Xiaomi handset, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk in-depth about the Xiaomi 14 Civi price in India, its launch date, expected specifications, features, and more. So, without further ado, let's get started. 

Xiaomi 14 Civi India Launch Details

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will launch the Xiaomi 14 Civi smartphone in India on June 12, 2024. The launch event will begin at 12:00 PM IST. One can watch the live stream of the launch event on the company's official YouTube channel. Moreover, one can also get real-time information about the launch on the company's official social media channels. 

Xiaomi 14 Civi Expected Price in India and Sale Date

In an exclusive interview with Gadgets360, Xiaomi confirmed that it will launch a new smartphone in the Rs 50,000 price segment. The company might introduce the Xiaomi 14 Civi under Rs 50,000 price segment in the country.

Multiple reports also suggest that the base variant of the device might be priced at around Rs 45,999. However, we can only get the exact Xiaomi 14 Civi price in India during the launch event only. As far as the sale date is concerned, one can expect it to be available within a week of the launch. 

Xiaomi 14 Civi Expected Features and Specifications

Xiaomi has already revealed some key features and specifications of the Xiaomi 14 Civi. Here's everything you need to know about the latest premium smartphone from Xiaomi:

Design

The Xiaomi 14 Civi will offer a premium design language. The handset will be available in three different colour options: Cruise Blue, Matcha Green, and Shadow Black. Each colour option offers a different finish. 

2 Xiaomi 14 Civi Design

The Blue colour option comes with a dual-slice-like design, while the Green option brings a mix of vegan leather finish. The Shadow Black colour option brings a matte finish. The edges are made of metal, while the front panel offers a dual front-camera setup. The handset will feature a compact design, which might go against the likes of Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15. 

Display

Coming to the display, the Xiaomi 14 Civi is confirmed to feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The handset might offer a 6.55-inch display, and the brand has already confirmed that it will pack HDR10+, Dolby Vision, stereo speakers, and 68 billion+ colours. 

4 Xiaomi 14 Civi Design

Interestingly, the brand claims that the handset will feature a floating quad-curve display, a first in the segment. It will also feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. 

Performance and OS

2 Xiaomi 14 Civi

In terms of performance, the latest Xiaomi device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. The handset might offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The brand has also confirmed that the latest handset will feature HyperOS, which will be based on the latest Android operating system. 

Cameras

The major highlight of the Xiaomi 14 Civi will be the cameras. The company will be bringing Leica-branded cameras on the latest device. The phone packs a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. The brand will offer a 50-megapixel Leica Summilux primary sensor, a 50-megapixel portrait telephoto lens with 2x zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree Field of Video. 

3 Xiaomi 14 Civi

On the front, the company has revealed that the Xiaomi 14 Civi will feature a dual-camera setup. The phone will pack a 32-megapixel primary sensor and a 32-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. 

The front camera will also feature an AI Smart feature, which will help improve picture quality. The phone will also feature interesting camera modes, including a Teleprompter, Pocket Mirror, short videos, dual video mode, and more. 

Battery and Other Details

5 Xiaomi 14 Civi

In terms of battery, the Xiaomi 14 Civi will be equipped with a 4,7000mAh battery with 67W Turbo Charging support. Apart from this, one can expect other standard connectivity features with the latest Xiaomi device. 

