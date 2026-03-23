AI+, the smartphone brand owned by NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, is gearing up to launch new AI+ Nova 2 5G and Nova 2 Ultra 5G smartphones in India. The Madhav Sheth-led company has shared a new teaser on Monday, confirming the official launch date, design and specifications of the new smartphones. The upcoming Nova series smartphones will be available in five different colour options in the country. The AI+ brand previously introduced its Nova 5G smartphone in July last year.

AI+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G to Feature Notification Lights on Rear Panel

In a post on X, Sheth said that the Nova 2 5G and Nova 2 Ultra 5G will launch on April 9 in India. The teaser image shows the Nova 2 Ultra 5G in Black, Blue, Green, Purple, and Red colours. The Nova 2 5G, in contrast, is shown in Black, Blue, Green, Pink and Purple shades, although the official names for these shades have not yet been revealed. Both smartphones feature red-accented power buttons.

The AI+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G features a vertically aligned pill-shaped rear camera module. The LED flash is positioned outside the module. The AI+ branding is placed in a distinctive circular ring light effect at the bottom. The teaser confirms that the ring light can be customised for calls, messages, music and other notifications. These design elements reminiscent of the lighting effects seen on Nothing smartphones.

The AI+ Nova 2 5G, on the other hand, features a different square-shaped rear camera layout with rounded corners. The LED flash is placed within the module itself. The AI+ branding is placed near the bottom, similar to the design of AI+ Nova 5G.

The new AI+ smartphones are likely to come with upgrades over the AI+ Pulse and AI+ Nova 5G, which were launched in July last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 7,999, respectively. They have 6.7-inch HD+ displays and run on NxtQuantum's NxtQ OS. The AI+ Pulse has a Unisoc T615 chipset under the hood, while the AI+ Nova 5G features a Unisoc T8200 SoC. They feature AI-backed dual rear camera units, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and have a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.