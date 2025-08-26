Technology News
Apple Announces Fourth Retail Store in India; Opens in Pune on September 4

The new retail store is located in Koregaon Park, Kopa, in Pune.

Written by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 August 2025 10:29 IST
Apple Announces Fourth Retail Store in India; Opens in Pune on September 4

The company will open doors of its first store in Pune on September 4

Apple announced its fourth retail store in India on Tuesday. The new Apple Koregaon Park opens on September 4. The latest announcement comes merely days after Apple announced its third retail store in Bengaluru.

The announcement of the fourth retail store comes just days before Apple officially starts sending invitations for its big iPhone launch event, expected to be held in the first half of September. 

Notably, the barricade for Apple Koregaon Park was revealed on Tuesday morning and has the same theme as Apple Hebbal, Bengaluru. The third and fourth Apple stores in India have an artwork inspired by the Peacock, the country's national bird and a symbol of pride.

While Apple has yet to reveal details of the Pune store, some reports have claimed that the fourth outlet will span around 10,000 square feet. The expansion comes at a time when the launch of the new iPhone 17 series is around the corner. 

The third retail store is located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bellary Road, Bengaluru, and will open its doors to customers on September 2.

Apple's retail store expansion in India

With Apple expanding its retail presence in India, customers will have more places to check out Apple products, alongside the chance to grab their favourite products at prices with the best offers. After Apple BKC opened its doors in April 2023, the company followed up with Apple Saket in New Delhi soon after in the same year. The announcement for third and fourth retail stores in India, however, has been in quick succession. 

Much like Apple Hebbal (upcoming), Apple BKC, and Apple Saket, customers in Pune will be able to walk to the new Apple Koregaon Park to explore the latest Apple product lineup, including the iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, iPad, and more. The on-site team at the stores include experts that Apple calls Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and dedicated Business teams. Alongside experts, Apple will also host Today at Apple sessions at the new store locations, where interested customers can register for sessions on various topics, including photography, music, art, and coding, which are part of the company's free events led by Apple Creatives.

"With the addition of new retail services like Shop with a Specialist over Video and the Apple Store app launched earlier this year, Apple continues to deepen its commitment to customers in India, empowering customers with more personalised and secure ways to connect with Apple than ever before," the company said in a press announcement for the new store.

The timing of Apple's third and fourth stores opening in India perfectly aligns with the launch of the iPhone 17 series, which is expected to launch early next month, with sales likely to begin before the third week of September. 

Some rumours claim Apple may announce Apple stores in Hyderabad and Chennai soon. 

Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap is the editor at Gadgets 360 - with over 12 years of experience covering the technology domain.
Apple Announces Fourth Retail Store in India; Opens in Pune on September 4
