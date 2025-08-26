Technology News
iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Tipped to Come With Reverse Wireless Charging Feature

Users might be able to charge their Apple Watch and AirPods with their iPhone 17 Pro models with this feature.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 August 2025 09:34 IST
iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Tipped to Come With Reverse Wireless Charging Feature

iPhone 16 models currently support wireless charging via MagSafe

  • iPhone 17 Pro models are tipped to support 7.5W reverse wireless charging
  • Users may be charge AirPods or Apple Watch via their iPhone
  • Samsung phones have had this feature since 2019
The iPhone 17 series is expected to go official next month. With the launch on the horizon, the rumour mill has been working overtime to reveal information about the next-generation iPhone models. As per a tipster, the iPhone 17 Pro models, comprising Pro and Pro Max variants, will support reverse wireless charging for the first time. In theory, it might allow Apple users to charge peripherals such as their Apple Watch and AirPods via their smartphone itself.

Reverse Wireless Charging on iPhone 17 Pro Models

This information comes from a post on the microblogging platform Weibo by tipster Instant Digital (translated from Chinese). It is said that Apple has tested a reverse charging functionality on the iPhone 17 Pro. The feature might support charging other wireless charging-compatible devices via the iPhone, wirelessly.

While information is scarce, the tipster revealed that the iPhone 17 Pro would support reverse wireless charging at 7.5W. This is potentially faster than its direct competitor — the Galaxy S25 Ultra — which comes with a PowerShare feature that can charge peripherals at 4.5W.

However, Xiaomi's 15 Ultra will still top the iPhone 17 Pro's reverse wireless charging speeds at 10W.

Although the tipster only mentioned iPhone 17 Pro, both Pro and Pro Max variants are usually almost identical in terms of specifications, and thus, if Apple has tested it on one of them, then both handsets could come with the feature.

In theory, iPhone users might be able to charge their accessories, such as AirPods and Apple Watch, with their smartphone in emergencies when they have run out of battery power. However, this is all speculation, and official information remains under wraps.

If this leak turns out to be accurate, Apple would be extremely late to the party, and unfashionably so. Reverse wireless charging has been available on Android phones for a long time now. Samsung first introduced this feature with the Galaxy S10 series in 2019. Xiaomi followed suit in the same year, and it also made its way to OnePlus smartphones with the launch of the OnePlus 8 Pro in 2020.

Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Releases iOS 26 Public Beta 5 Update for iPhone With Fixes for Several Bugs

