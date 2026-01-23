Apple announced last year that it would begin showing more advertisements in the App Store search results starting in 2026. The iPhone maker has now confirmed that this change will initially roll out in March, in select countries. Apple Ads will introduce additional ads across search queries. The latest move is expected to offer advertisers more ways to increase app downloads through search results. Currently, App Store displays sponsored app listings at the top of search pages.

Apple's Plans to Expand Ads in App Store Search Results

As per user reports on social media platforms, Apple has informed developers about its plan to introduce more ads in App Store search results, starting March 3, 2026. These additional advertisements will initially be visible to users in the UK, followed by Japan. It is confirmed to be available to App Store users in all other markets by the end of March.

App Store search results with more ads will be available on iPhone and iPad devices running iOS 26.2 or later and iPadOS 26.2 or later. "For each search query, there may be multiple ad positions available, including the existing top position", said Apple.

The announcement isn't surprising, as Apple already announced last month that it would show additional ads in search results on the App Store. The new ads now appear directly in search results along with existing ad formats.

This means that sponsored app listings will more noticeable when searching for apps. At the time, Apple said that the ads will appear either at the top of search results or further down the page. If an advertiser is running a search results campaign, their ad will automatically be shown in any available position, but they won't be able to select or bid for a particular one.

Apple assured that the format of the advertisements will remain unchanged. Ads will continue to use either a default or custom product page, along with an optional deep link. The company will use the current pricing structure for billing, based on either cost per tap or cost per install.