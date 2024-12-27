Technology News
English Edition

Apple's Foldable iPhone Tipped to Launch in September 2026 With Cutting-Edge Technology

Apple is said to have set a yearly production goal of 15-20 million units for the foldable handset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2024 15:11 IST
Apple's Foldable iPhone Tipped to Launch in September 2026 With Cutting-Edge Technology

Photo Credit: Samsung

Apple's foldable iPhone will have scope to challenge the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series

Highlights
  • Production of Apple's foldable phone may start in May next year
  • Apple has not yet announced any details on its plans to launch foldable
  • Samsung Display is expected to provide foldable panels for the phone
Advertisement

Rumors about Apple's first foldable iPhone have been circulating for quite some time. The Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly gearing up to launch the device next year, following the lead of competitors like Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola. A reliable tipster has provided a new bit of information about the foldable iPhone. Apple's foldable is said to use advanced displays supplied by Samsung Display and launch in 2026.

Apple's Foldable iPhone to Feature Cutting-Edge Technology

Tipster Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) citing Korean news outlet Kipost states that Apple will start the production of its first foldable iPhone in May next year. It could be a book-style foldable phone resembling the design of Galaxy Z Fold series phones with a smaller external display for quick tasks and a larger internal screen that unfolds for a tablet-like experience.

The purported foldable iPhone is said to go official in September 2026, presumably alongside the iPhone 18 lineup.

Apple is said to have set a yearly production goal of 15-20 million units for the foldable handset. Like the recent iPhone lineups, Samsung Display is expected to provide foldable OLED panels for the iPhone foldable. It is said to come with the cutting-edge technology, surpassing all existing foldable smartphones.

The iPhone maker has not yet announced any plans to launch a foldable phone. As per a recent report, Apple is aiming to launch two foldable devices in the next few years. One could be a larger device with a 19-inch screen and there might be a smaller model that would serve as a foldable iPhone, with a screen bigger than the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Once unveiled, the rumoured iPhone Fold will have to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, Vivo X Fold series, OnePlus Open, Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Huawei's Mate series. Other Chinese smartphone makers including Oppo and Xiaomi have unveiled their foldable smartphones in their home turf in the last few years.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Foldable iPhone, iPhone
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Stalker 2, Spider-Man 2, Starfield: Best Holiday Season Deals on Steam, PlayStation and Xbox Games
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Sees Price Dip, Joins Most Cryptocurrencies in a Market-Wide Correction

Related Stories

Apple's Foldable iPhone Tipped to Launch in September 2026 With Cutting-Edge Technology
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Mid-Range Smartphones of 2024
  2. Nothing Brings AI-Powered Circle to Search to Its Smartphones With Update
  3. New OnePlus Pad With 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Features
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim May Use New ALoP Technology for Camera
  5. Vivo's Product Launch Timeline for Next Year Tipped
  6. Lava Yuva 2 5G With LED Notification Light Launched in India: See Price
  7. Redmi Book 16 2025 to Launch Soon With Intel Core Processor, HyperOS 2
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Alleged Render Show Off Blue Colour Variant
  9. Redmi 14C 5G India Launch Date, Design and Amazon Availability Confirmed
  10. Microsoft 365 Prices Said to Rise as Copilot AI Gets Bundled In
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Open 2 Alleged Renders Leak Showcasing Slimmer Design, Large Camera Module
  2. OnePlus 13 Price Range in India Tipped; OnePlus 13R Said to Get Single RAM, Storage Variant
  3. Parker Solar Probe's Closest Sun Flyby Sets Records, Signal Expected Soon
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Alleged Render Show Off Blue Colour Variant
  5. Google Reportedly Working On a Content Filter Feature for Gemini
  6. ChatGPT Search Feature Reportedly Vulnerable to Prompt Injection and Hidden Text Manipulation
  7. Airtel Plans to Refarm 4G Spectrum to Boost 5G Coverage in Rural B & C Circles: Report
  8. Redmi 14C 5G India Launch Date Set For January 6; Design, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  9. MeerKAT Detects Gravitational Wave Background, Uncovering Cosmic Activity
  10. DeepSeek-V3 Open-Source AI Model With Mixture-of-Experts Architecture Released
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »