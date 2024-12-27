Rumors about Apple's first foldable iPhone have been circulating for quite some time. The Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly gearing up to launch the device next year, following the lead of competitors like Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola. A reliable tipster has provided a new bit of information about the foldable iPhone. Apple's foldable is said to use advanced displays supplied by Samsung Display and launch in 2026.

Apple's Foldable iPhone to Feature Cutting-Edge Technology

Tipster Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) citing Korean news outlet Kipost states that Apple will start the production of its first foldable iPhone in May next year. It could be a book-style foldable phone resembling the design of Galaxy Z Fold series phones with a smaller external display for quick tasks and a larger internal screen that unfolds for a tablet-like experience.

The purported foldable iPhone is said to go official in September 2026, presumably alongside the iPhone 18 lineup.

Apple is said to have set a yearly production goal of 15-20 million units for the foldable handset. Like the recent iPhone lineups, Samsung Display is expected to provide foldable OLED panels for the iPhone foldable. It is said to come with the cutting-edge technology, surpassing all existing foldable smartphones.

The iPhone maker has not yet announced any plans to launch a foldable phone. As per a recent report, Apple is aiming to launch two foldable devices in the next few years. One could be a larger device with a 19-inch screen and there might be a smaller model that would serve as a foldable iPhone, with a screen bigger than the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Once unveiled, the rumoured iPhone Fold will have to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, Vivo X Fold series, OnePlus Open, Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Huawei's Mate series. Other Chinese smartphone makers including Oppo and Xiaomi have unveiled their foldable smartphones in their home turf in the last few years.