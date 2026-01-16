Technology News
iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro Series Said to Launch With A20 Pro Chip; Camera and Display Specifications Leaked

Apple's first foldable iPhone model is expected to launch in September 2026, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 January 2026 13:00 IST
iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro Series Said to Launch With A20 Pro Chip; Camera and Display Specifications Leaked

iPhone 18 Pro Max could succeed Apple's flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max (pictured).

Highlights
  • iPhone Fold could feature a Touch ID sensor
  • iPhone 18 Pro series might feature a triple 48-megapixel camera setup
  • Apple has yet to confirm the launch
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max were launched in India in September 2025. The company also unveiled the new iPhone Air on the same day, which Apple markets as the thinnest iPhone model ever. Now, the Cupertino tech giant is reportedly gearing up to introduce its first foldable phone, which could be dubbed the iPhone Fold, along with the iPhone 18 Pro series. Recently, a report highlighted that the phones could be launched by Apple in September 2026. Months ahead of their expected debut, an analyst has reportedly shared the expected specifications and features of the purported iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Fold Specifications (Expected)

An industry note from Jeff Pu, seen by 9to5Mac, suggests that Apple will equip the purported iPhone 18 Pro with a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could ship with a 6.9-inch screen. On the other hand, the iPhone Fold, Apple's first foldable, is expected to launch with a 7.8-inch foldable display on the inside and a 5.3-inch cover display. The three rumoured smartphones are expected to be powered by yet-to-be-released Apple's A20 Pro chipsets, which could be built on a 2nm process, using a new wafer-level multi-chip module (WMCM).

The iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Fold are expected to feature 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, too. For optics, the iPhone 18 Pro series could sport 18-megapixel front-facing cameras with 6P lenses. The iPhone Fold is said to feature the same selfie cameras, with one sensor positioned on the cover display and the other on the inner screen.

On the back, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup might retain triple rear camera units, featuring 48-megapixel primary shooters, 48-megapixel periscope cameras, and 48-megapixel ultrawide cameras. Meanwhile, the iPhone Fold is expected to carry a dual 48-megapixel camera setup on the back, while missing out on the periscope sensor.

Moreover, the iPhone 18 Pro series and the iPhone Fold are expected to reportedly feature Apple's C2 modem for improved network connectivity. While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could boast aluminium frames, the foldable is said to use titanium and aluminium. Lastly, the analyst reiterated that the iPhone 18 Pro models could feature smaller Dynamic Island features, while the iPhone Fold is said to rely on Touch ID.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro Series Said to Launch With A20 Pro Chip; Camera and Display Specifications Leaked
