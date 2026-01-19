Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Said to Feature Dual Ultra Thin Glass OLED Panel to Reduce Crease Visibility

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Said to Feature Dual Ultra-Thin Glass OLED Panel to Reduce Crease Visibility

So far, foldable displays have typically relied on a single ultra-thin glass layer on the top cover window.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 January 2026 18:42 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Said to Feature Dual Ultra-Thin Glass OLED Panel to Reduce Crease Visibility

Galaxy Z Fold 8 display upgrade could reduce crease visibility by 20 percent

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Display showed near crease-free foldable OLED at CES 2026
  • Dual UTG technology adds glass to both top and bottom display layers
  • Samsung and Apple may use different foldable panel structures
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and other upcoming foldable smartphones could see a notable improvement in display durability as manufacturers explore wider use of ultra-thin glass technology. A new report suggests that Samsung Display is working on a dual ultra-thin glass structure to reduce crease visibility, one of the most persistent issues with foldable devices. The technology was recently showcased at CES 2026 and is expected to influence next-generation foldable phones from both Samsung Electronics and Apple, as brands refine internal display structures.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 Successor Could Feature a More Advanced OLED Panel

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could adopt a dual ultra-thin glass (UTG) display structure to reduce crease visibility, according to a DealSite report citing industry sources. The report follows the unveiling of a near crease-free foldable OLED panel by Samsung Display at CES 2026, where the company showcased improvements aimed at addressing one of the biggest drawbacks of foldable phones.

The report claims that the new foldable panel delivers around a 20 percent reduction in crease depth compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The improvement is believed to come from placing ultra-thin glass on both the top and bottom layers of the OLED panel. So far, foldable displays have typically relied on a single ultra-thin glass layer on the top cover window.

Industry observers also reportedly point to changes in the internal structure of the display. Samsung Display is said to have refined the laminated layers, enhanced light dispersion, and modified the backplate that supports the foldable panel. Reports suggest the backplate may use laser-drilled micro holes to spread stress more evenly when the device folds, helping reduce long-term crease formation.

Samsung Display is expected to supply foldable OLED panels for both Samsung Electronics and Apple, but the report states that the panels may not be identical. Apple is reportedly leaning toward a glass-based support structure, while the South Korean tech giant may prefer a laser-drilled metal support plate to balance flexibility and durability. These design choices could result in different crease behaviour over time.

Although earlier reports linked the dual ultra-thin glass approach mainly to Apple's first foldable iPhone, industry sources now believe Samsung Electronics is also considering the same solution for its upcoming foldable models. Ultra-thin glass is viewed as a practical option due to its maturity, availability, and lower cost compared to entirely new materials.

Analysts note that Samsung Electronics is still weighing factors such as device weight, heat dissipation, production yield, and pricing before finalising the design. If adopted, the dual ultra-thin glass structure could mark a significant step forward for the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is expected to launch in the second half of 2026.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Display, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Features, iPhone Foldable, Apple, iPhone, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme Neo 8 Key Specifications Including 8,000mAh Battery, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Confirmed
Oppo K15 Turbo Series Tipped to Feature Built-in Cooling Fans; Oppo K15 Pro Model Said to Get MediaTek Chipset

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Said to Feature Dual Ultra-Thin Glass OLED Panel to Reduce Crease Visibility
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Realme P4 Power Could Cost in India
  2. Global RAM Shortage Is Now Causing GPU, Storage Drive Prices to Skyrocket
  3. Realme Neo 8 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of January 22 Launch
  4. Viruses and Bacteria Evolve Differently in Space, ISS Study Finds
  5. Honor Magic 8 Pro Air, Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Launched At These Prices
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 May Sport a Smaller Crease Using This Technology
  7. Oakley Meta HSTN Smart Glasses Review
  8. Oppo K15 Turbo Pro Chipset, Display Details Revealed in New Leak
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Colourways Spotted in Leaked SIM Tray Images
  10. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Top Loading Washing Machines
#Latest Stories
  1. Global RAM Shortage Is Reportedly Causing GPU, Storage Drive Prices to Skyrocket
  2. Viruses and Bacteria Evolve Differently in Space, ISS Study Finds
  3. Rockstar Games Said to Have Granted a Terminally Ill Fan's Wish to Play GTA 6
  4. Oppo K15 Turbo Series Tipped to Feature Built-in Cooling Fans; Oppo K15 Pro Model Said to Get MediaTek Chipset
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Said to Feature Dual Ultra-Thin Glass OLED Panel to Reduce Crease Visibility
  6. Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Launched Alongside Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme Neo 8 Key Specifications Including 8,000mAh Battery, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Confirmed
  8. Astronomers Find Massive Iron-Rich Feature Lurking Under the Ring Nebula
  9. Asus Reportedly Halts Smartphone Launches ‘Temporarily’ to Focus on AI Robots, Smart Glasses
  10. JioHotstar Announces Monthly Subscription Plans Across Mobile, Super, and Premium Tiers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »