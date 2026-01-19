Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and other upcoming foldable smartphones could see a notable improvement in display durability as manufacturers explore wider use of ultra-thin glass technology. A new report suggests that Samsung Display is working on a dual ultra-thin glass structure to reduce crease visibility, one of the most persistent issues with foldable devices. The technology was recently showcased at CES 2026 and is expected to influence next-generation foldable phones from both Samsung Electronics and Apple, as brands refine internal display structures.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 Successor Could Feature a More Advanced OLED Panel

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could adopt a dual ultra-thin glass (UTG) display structure to reduce crease visibility, according to a DealSite report citing industry sources. The report follows the unveiling of a near crease-free foldable OLED panel by Samsung Display at CES 2026, where the company showcased improvements aimed at addressing one of the biggest drawbacks of foldable phones.

The report claims that the new foldable panel delivers around a 20 percent reduction in crease depth compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The improvement is believed to come from placing ultra-thin glass on both the top and bottom layers of the OLED panel. So far, foldable displays have typically relied on a single ultra-thin glass layer on the top cover window.

Industry observers also reportedly point to changes in the internal structure of the display. Samsung Display is said to have refined the laminated layers, enhanced light dispersion, and modified the backplate that supports the foldable panel. Reports suggest the backplate may use laser-drilled micro holes to spread stress more evenly when the device folds, helping reduce long-term crease formation.

Samsung Display is expected to supply foldable OLED panels for both Samsung Electronics and Apple, but the report states that the panels may not be identical. Apple is reportedly leaning toward a glass-based support structure, while the South Korean tech giant may prefer a laser-drilled metal support plate to balance flexibility and durability. These design choices could result in different crease behaviour over time.

Although earlier reports linked the dual ultra-thin glass approach mainly to Apple's first foldable iPhone, industry sources now believe Samsung Electronics is also considering the same solution for its upcoming foldable models. Ultra-thin glass is viewed as a practical option due to its maturity, availability, and lower cost compared to entirely new materials.

Analysts note that Samsung Electronics is still weighing factors such as device weight, heat dissipation, production yield, and pricing before finalising the design. If adopted, the dual ultra-thin glass structure could mark a significant step forward for the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is expected to launch in the second half of 2026.