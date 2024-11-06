Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 18.2 Beta 2 Adds Ability to Share Location of Lost Item With Airline Employee or Trusted Person

iOS 18.2 Beta 2 Adds Ability to Share Location of Lost Item With Airline Employee or Trusted Person

Apple's new feature to share the location of a lost item generates a link that can be shared with also be used by users with Android and Windows devices.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 6 November 2024 15:33 IST
iOS 18.2 Beta 2 Adds Ability to Share Location of Lost Item With Airline Employee or Trusted Person

iOS 18.2 developer beta 2 was rolled out to developers earlier this week

Highlights
  • iOS 18.2 beta 2 was rolled out to developers on November 4
  • The Find My app will let users share item locations with third parties
  • Links created with the Share Item Location feature expire after a week
Advertisement

iOS 18.2 is expected to arrive next month, along with new Apple Intelligence features on eligible smartphone models. While not all of Apple's smartphones will support the new capabilities powered by machine learning, the company has also been working on new software features that have surfaced on the latest iOS 18.2 beta 2 that rolled out on Monday. When the update arrives next month, Apple will reportedly let users share the location of lost items with a trusted person or an airline employee.

iOS 18.2 to Introduce Lost Item Location Sharing Feature

Macrumors spotted a new "Share Item Location" feature added to the Find My app on the latest iOS 18.2 beta 2 update, that allows users to share the location of an item that is marked as lost with a third party. The description of the feature reveals that it is designed to help a user locate a lost item with the help of another person — this could be a cab driver or an airline employee who can access the location of the lost item.

When iOS 18.2 rolls out to all users, the Find My app will include an option to share the location of an item, which will generate a link that can be used on any platform, to see where the lost item is on a map. Apple says that the location can be shared "with an airline or a trusted person".

This means that beta testers can now share the location with not only their contacts and users with Apple devices, but also airline employees who are unlikely to be in their contacts list. It also works with Windows and Android devices, as well as Apple's own products.

Apple has also placed some limitations around the new feature, presumably to protect user privacy. For starters, a link created using the Share Item Location feature is valid for one week, or until the item is returned to the owner. Apple will also show users how many people visited the link, according to the publication.

Meanwhile, another feature dubbed "Show Contact Info" will allow other users to connect to a lost device to see contact information such as the email address of the owner, or even their phone number. This feature is optional, and it could help someone access details of an item's owner, when they want to return it.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iOS 18.2, Apple, Find My, Share Item Location
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Surfaces With Higher Scores in Latest Benchmark
Hogwarts Legacy Sequel Team 'Coordinating' With Harry Potter HBO Series Over Story Elements, Says Warner Bros.

Related Stories

iOS 18.2 Beta 2 Adds Ability to Share Location of Lost Item With Airline Employee or Trusted Person
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amaran OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Here's When Xiaomi Could Launch the Redmi A4 5G, Note 14 Series in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Surfaces With Higher Benchmark Scores
  4. Maruti Suzuki Partners With Qualcomm for Use of Snapdragon Chips in Cars
  5. ViewSonic Launches 4K RGB Laser Projector With These Features
  6. Logitech G Debuts New Pro-Series Gaming Mice, Keyboard in India: See Price
  7. Honor X9c With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, IP65M Rating Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung's Next-Generation Bixby Assistant With AI Capabilities Introduced in China
  2. Japan Launches World's First Wooden Satellite LignoSat into Space
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database
  4. Paytm UPI Statement Download Feature Introduced to Help Users Track Transactions
  5. New Oppo Phone Surfaces on TENAA Website; Could Be the Oppo A5 Pro
  6. India-UK Team Proposes Experiment to Test Quantum Behaviour of Gravity with Diamond Crystals
  7. Sony Launches Chroma Collection PS5 Peripherals, Fortnite Limited Edition Controller in India
  8. xAI Rolling Out Grok API for Developers, Offers $25 of Free Credits Per Month
  9. India Targets 2028 for Chandrayaan-4 Sample Return Mission to Moon
  10. Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex, Pro 2 Lightspeed Gaming Mice and Pro X TKL Rapid Keyboard Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »