iOS 18.2 is expected to arrive next month, along with new Apple Intelligence features on eligible smartphone models. While not all of Apple's smartphones will support the new capabilities powered by machine learning, the company has also been working on new software features that have surfaced on the latest iOS 18.2 beta 2 that rolled out on Monday. When the update arrives next month, Apple will reportedly let users share the location of lost items with a trusted person or an airline employee.

iOS 18.2 to Introduce Lost Item Location Sharing Feature

Macrumors spotted a new "Share Item Location" feature added to the Find My app on the latest iOS 18.2 beta 2 update, that allows users to share the location of an item that is marked as lost with a third party. The description of the feature reveals that it is designed to help a user locate a lost item with the help of another person — this could be a cab driver or an airline employee who can access the location of the lost item.

When iOS 18.2 rolls out to all users, the Find My app will include an option to share the location of an item, which will generate a link that can be used on any platform, to see where the lost item is on a map. Apple says that the location can be shared "with an airline or a trusted person".

This means that beta testers can now share the location with not only their contacts and users with Apple devices, but also airline employees who are unlikely to be in their contacts list. It also works with Windows and Android devices, as well as Apple's own products.

Apple has also placed some limitations around the new feature, presumably to protect user privacy. For starters, a link created using the Share Item Location feature is valid for one week, or until the item is returned to the owner. Apple will also show users how many people visited the link, according to the publication.

Meanwhile, another feature dubbed "Show Contact Info" will allow other users to connect to a lost device to see contact information such as the email address of the owner, or even their phone number. This feature is optional, and it could help someone access details of an item's owner, when they want to return it.