Technology News
English Edition

Who Is Abidur Chowdhury, the Industrial Designer Who Introduced the iPhone Air?

Apple introduced Abidur Chowdhury as Industrial Designer, iPhone, during its 'Awe Dropping' launch event on Tuesday.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 September 2025 11:35 IST
Who Is Abidur Chowdhury, the Industrial Designer Who Introduced the iPhone Air?

Photo Credit: Apple

During the Apple event, Chowdhury walked the audience through the iPhone Air’s design

Highlights
  • Abidur Chowdhury said to have joined Apple in 2019
  • The industrial designer was born and raised in London
  • He appears to have played a key role in the design of the iPhone Air
Advertisement

Apple's “Awe Dropping” event, which introduced the iPhone 17 series, had one anomaly, and no, we are not talking about Tim Cook not doing the “one more thing” routine before unveiling the iPhone Air. Typically, the company uses executives who have worked on the device as presenters during the event, and every new and old face comes with a name and designation card at the bottom-left corner. However, when the iPhone Air was first showcased, we saw the name Abidur Chowdhury while a voice narrated its design journey, but no face to attribute it to.

Even without a face reveal, Chowdhury did manage to capture attention as he spoke about Apple's intention to “make an iPhone that feels like a piece of the future.” So, who is this industrial designer who was handed the opportunity to present the iPhone Air, but not to appear in front of the camera?

Who Is Abidur Chowdhury?

Finding information about Chowdhury is rather difficult because, unlike senior Apple executives, he does not have a dedicated page on the website. He also does not have a LinkedIn profile, which is usually the most reliable way to find an individual's professional credentials.

However, digging deeper, we were able to find his website, which mentions the “Industrial Designer” role, corroborating the information from the Apple event. As per the website, Chowdhury was born and raised in London and currently resides in San Francisco as a designer. His bio reads: “Nothing gets me more excited than creating innovative products people can't bear to be without.”

According to the contact discovery platform RocketReach, Chowdhury completed his graduation in 2017 and has a Bachelor's degree in Product Design from Loughborough University in the UK. Before joining Apple, he is said to have worked at the London-based design studio, Layer, and spent a year working as a freelance industrial design consultant. In 2019, Chowdhury is said to have joined Apple as an Industrial Designer.

While it cannot be said conclusively, it appears he either led the project or played an important role in developing the design of the iPhone Air, which is likely why he was asked to debut the slim variant of the iPhone.

Interestingly, Chowdhury highlighted that the company had to redesign the iPhone Air camera plateau (as seen in the iPhone 17 Pro models) to fit the cameras, chipset, and the system modules. The entirety of the remaining space went to fit in a high-density battery for the smartphone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Abidur Chowdhury, iPhone Air, Apple
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Which One Is Better?
Apple Discontinues These iPhone Models After iPhone 17 Launch
Who Is Abidur Chowdhury, the Industrial Designer Who Introduced the iPhone Air?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Price Around the World: Cheapest & Most Expensive Countries
  2. Pixel 9 for Under Rs. 36,000? Flipkart's Big Billion Days Deal Revealed
  3. Apple MacBook Air M4 Available With Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount via Amazon
  4. Apple Launches iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max With These Massive Upgrades
  5. iPhone 17 Battery Capacity Leaked Shortly Before Apple's Launch Event
  6. All the Key Differences Between iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro
  7. A Look at Every New Shade of the iPhone 17 Series
  8. iQOO 15, iQOO Neo 11 Series Details Tipped; Might Feature 7,000mAh Battery
  9. Apple Discontinues These iPhone Models After iPhone 17 Launch
  10. Apple Launches iPhone 17 at 'Awe Dropping' Event With These Upgrades
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A6 GT Launched With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Alongside Oppo A6i: Price, Specifications
  2. Apple Discontinues These iPhone Models After iPhone 17 Launch
  3. Who Is Abidur Chowdhury, the Industrial Designer Who Introduced the iPhone Air?
  4. Google Pixel 9 for Under Rs. 36,000? Flipkart's Big Billion Days Deal Revealed
  5. How to Pre-Order iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max in India: Dates, Timings, and Offers
  6. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus Price in India Slashed: Check New Prices
  7. Apple Announces iOS 26 and watchOS 26 Release Date for All Eligible Devices
  8. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Are Here: Massive Camera Upgrades, and A19 Pro Chip
  9. iPhone Air Launched: Ultra-Slim Form Factor, Apple Intelligence Features, and More
  10. iPhone 17 Launched: A19 Chip, Apple Intelligence, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »